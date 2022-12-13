Sponsored: AmStar theatre in Alabaster completes major renovations Published 3:57 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Major renovations to the AmStar 14 Alabaster theatre are now complete and will offer customers an enhanced movie-going experience.

VSS-Southern Theatres LLC, the parent company of AmStar Cinemas, has announced the completion of $3.75 million in renovations to the AmStar 14 Alabaster theatre.

All 14 auditoriums of the cinema have been upgraded to first class luxury recliner seating. The new seats allow customers to fully recline and relax during the film viewing experience.

“We are excited to provide our Alabaster market a fantastic movie-going experience with the addition of the GPX auditorium and luxury recliner seating at AmStar Alabaster,” said James Wood, CEO of VSS-Southern Theatres. “These additions have elevated the theatre and the movie-going experience for our guests in the Alabaster area.”

Additionally, hot fresh full-size pizza was added to the existing assortment of concession items earlier this year.

The theatre also offers an upgraded viewing experience in its new GPX Auditorium. GPX serves as an acronym for Grand Premium Experience which offers customers a fully immersive movie-going experience.

This new space features 4K laser projection with a larger screen, a sharper image, more vibrant colors and a Dolby Atmos surround system for an enhanced audio experience, making it the perfect space for the latest blockbuster film.

AmStar 14 in Alabaster also offers customers reserved seating, so they can choose the best seats in the auditorium in advance.

AmStar Alabaster is located at 820 Colonial Promenade Parkway and is open seven days a week, opening 30 minutes prior to the first showtime of each day.

The theatre has discounts for military members as well as children and seniors every day

of the week. On Tuesdays, guests can purchase tickets for $7.50, as part of the theatre’s Super Saver Tuesday program.

For advance tickets and more information visit AmStarCinemas.com.