Alabaster Tour of Lights organizers encourage voters to select favorite light displays Published 8:12 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

Organizers of this year’s Alabaster Tour of Lights are encouraging those wishing to view Christmas lights to vote for their favorite displays before Tuesday, Dec. 20.

“There is still time for families to load up the car and take the family around and enjoy the Christmas season by looking at these beautiful light displays throughout the city,” said Alabaster Beautification Board President Marie Jordan. “It is such a good time for the entire family, and we want everyone that can to get out and enjoy them and vote for their favorites.”

Those wishing to vote for their favorite light display, can do so by visiting the city of Alabaster’s web page and clicking for their favorite address in the tour.

Jordan said the Tour of Lights grew this year from about 20 homes in 2021 to 28 homes participating. There were roughly 11 new families participating compared to 2021.

Kim DiCicco decided to enter in her home at 117 Summer Brook Lane after viewing the light displays in the tour for the last 18 years.

“Honestly, I just felt like I had something to offer to the Tour and I thought why not enter my home,” DiCicco said. “We always decorate for Christmas. That is just something we do, but I’ve gone on the Tour and I just thought it would be fun to enter this year.”

DiCicco’s light display features a more traditional approach to Christmas lights, and assures light onlookers that they will not leave disappointed.

“I think my house is worthy of coming to see and I just wanted to share it with other people,” DiCicco said. “The great thing about my house is there are a few of my neighbors who have also decorated as well, so if you drive to see my lights you will see others too.”

Jordan said the reason the tour continues to grow is that looking at Christmas lights is something most families enjoy doing during the Christmas season.

“It does not require a lot of effort, it is something most people enjoy, and it gets the children really excited about the holidays,” Jordan said. “You can load up your family in the car and drive around and make a lot of fun memories.”

While Jordan said accomplishing the entire Tour in one night might be difficult, there is an interactive map also listed on the city of Alabaster’s website that allows those wishing to view the lights an easy way to navigate the homes.

Local businesses in Alabaster donated items to be given to the top winners of the Tour.

The winners should be announced after voting closes on Dec. 20, and sometime after Christmas.

“We will notify the top three vote getters how they did, and award them their prizes,” Jordan said. “This year we have some really great prizes, ranging from car washes, to coffee gift cards, and different items from a lot of businesses in our area.”

The Tour is in its seventh year, and Jordan said the Alabaster Beautification Board is always working on different ideas for how to make the Tour something for everyone to enjoy.

“We have gotten a lot of good feedback, and some of the houses on the Tour are just beautiful,” Jordan said. “We hope everyone just goes out to enjoy them.”

For more information or to view the map, or vote for a home on the Tour, visit cityofalabaster.com.