CPES 3rd graders help bring Christmas to those in need Published 9:16 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – Students of Chelsea Park Elementary School recently participated in a 3rd grade Christmas giving project to help families and children during Christmas.

The project was organized by 3rd grade teacher Kari Sides.

“This was an awesome project and our parents showed out once again this year,” Sides said. “What a blessing that we were able to be a blessing.”

CPES partnered with Safe House in Sylacauga to provide Christmas for seven families and 15 children.

“Thank you 3rd grade parents, students and families,” Sides said. “As a grade level, we went above and beyond to help make Christmas special for these families. We not only provided everything on each child’s list, but we also were able to include extra toys, diapers and necessities as well that will go to other families served by Safe House.”

This is the seventh year that that CPES has participated in this project.

“This was such a fun project for our students and it was truly a blessing to me to watch our students so excited about doing for someone else,” Sides said. “We had fun sorting, organizing, bagging and preparing this for the 15 children. Some of our classes met at Wal-Mart to shop together. It was such a wonderful project. Thank you again to everyone who was able to participate.”