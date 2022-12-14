Eunice Carole (“Charlie”) Pearce Published 10:57 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Eunice Carole (“Charlie”) Pearce, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 81.

Carole was born on April 24, 1941, in Verbena, AL, to William Denson and Eunice Elois Smith. She graduated from Verbena High School in 1959. Carole married Clyde Pearce on June 17, 1960. Clyde and Carole enjoyed 62 wonderful and adventurous years of marriage. They raised two children, Pam, and Wade.

Carole was a joy and a blessing to all who knew her. Her infectious laugh (and snort!), beautiful smile, and constant desire to put others before herself are a representation of her deep and abiding faith. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren well. Carole had a beautiful voice, singing with local ensembles and in her church choir. She was also an avid bowler, tennis player, and an incredibly good dancer. She and Clyde could clear the dance floor and won several Arthur Murray dance competitions. She loved to travel with family and friends. She and Clyde enjoyed cruising and were able to travel to Europe, South America, North America, and Asia during their marriage. Carole was a devout Episcopalian. She and Clyde enjoyed serving at Camp McDowell, Special Session, and on many Cursillo and Kairos teams.

Carole was preceded in death by her father: Denson; her mother: Elois; her sister: Helen; her brother: Wayne; and her daughter: Pam. She is survived by her devoted husband: Clyde; her son and daughter-in-law: Wade and Chris Pearce of Braselton, Georgia; her grandchildren: Jennifer, Daniel, Jamie, Lindsey, J. Wade, and Avery; her great-grandchildren: Isaac and Ella; her brother: Ralph; along with many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, January 8th at 2:30pm at Camp McDowell, 105 Delong Road Nauvoo, AL 35578. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church of Chelsea, AL P. O. Box 577 Chelsea, AL 35043.

