Shelby area school districts earn A’s, B’s for 2022

Hoover City Schools and Alabaster City Schools each received an ‘A’ from the state of Alabama’s report cards ranking schools and school districts, according to the report released in November.

Hoover City Schools earned 93 points and was ranked sixth in the state, alongside three other districts—Madison City Schools, Auburn City Schools and Homewood City Schools. In addition, Hoover was one of just five districts that had all schools in the district earn an ‘A.’

Meanwhile, Alabaster City Schools also received an ‘A’ earning 90 points and placing 19th alongside five other districts—Dale County, Fort Payne City, Opp City, Russellville City and Satsuma City Schools.

Shelby County Schools and Pelham City Schools each earned a ‘B’ on the state report card, with grades of 89 points and 87 points, respectively. This placed Shelby County Schools at 25th in the state—tying with Cullman County Schools and Haleyville City Schools—and resulted in Pelham City Schools tying 12 other districts for 36th place. Systems that received the same overall grade as Pelham included Boaz City, Coffee County, Enterprise City, Florence City, Henry County, Houston County, Jacksonville City, Jasper City, Oxford City, Roanoke City, Scottsboro City and Thomasville City Schools.

The following are statistics of each district as seen in the 2021-2022 state report card:

Hoover City Schools

Four-way tie for sixth place with a grade of 93

Graduation rate: 94.2 percent

Number of students: 13,486

Progress in English language proficiency: 66.6 percent

Alabaster City Schools

Six-way tie for 19th place with a grade of 90

Graduation rate: 97.1 percent

Number of students: 6,315

Progress in English language proficiency: 40.8 percent

Shelby County Schools

Three-way tie for 25th place with a grade of 89

Graduation rate: 94.2 percent

Number of students: 20,869

Progress in English language proficiency: 54.3 percent

Pelham City Schools

Ranked alongside 12 other schools at 36th place in the state, with a grade of 87

Graduation rate: 92 percent

Number of students: 3,450

Progress in English language proficiency: 56.3 percent