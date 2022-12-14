Shelby area school districts earn A’s, B’s for 2022
Published 9:16 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022
By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter
Hoover City Schools and Alabaster City Schools each received an ‘A’ from the state of Alabama’s report cards ranking schools and school districts, according to the report released in November.
Hoover City Schools earned 93 points and was ranked sixth in the state, alongside three other districts—Madison City Schools, Auburn City Schools and Homewood City Schools. In addition, Hoover was one of just five districts that had all schools in the district earn an ‘A.’
Meanwhile, Alabaster City Schools also received an ‘A’ earning 90 points and placing 19th alongside five other districts—Dale County, Fort Payne City, Opp City, Russellville City and Satsuma City Schools.
Shelby County Schools and Pelham City Schools each earned a ‘B’ on the state report card, with grades of 89 points and 87 points, respectively. This placed Shelby County Schools at 25th in the state—tying with Cullman County Schools and Haleyville City Schools—and resulted in Pelham City Schools tying 12 other districts for 36th place. Systems that received the same overall grade as Pelham included Boaz City, Coffee County, Enterprise City, Florence City, Henry County, Houston County, Jacksonville City, Jasper City, Oxford City, Roanoke City, Scottsboro City and Thomasville City Schools.
The following are statistics of each district as seen in the 2021-2022 state report card:
Hoover City Schools
Four-way tie for sixth place with a grade of 93
Graduation rate: 94.2 percent
Number of students: 13,486
Progress in English language proficiency: 66.6 percent
Alabaster City Schools
Six-way tie for 19th place with a grade of 90
Graduation rate: 97.1 percent
Number of students: 6,315
Progress in English language proficiency: 40.8 percent
Shelby County Schools
Three-way tie for 25th place with a grade of 89
Graduation rate: 94.2 percent
Number of students: 20,869
Progress in English language proficiency: 54.3 percent
Pelham City Schools
Ranked alongside 12 other schools at 36th place in the state, with a grade of 87
Graduation rate: 92 percent
Number of students: 3,450
Progress in English language proficiency: 56.3 percent