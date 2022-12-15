Alabaster approves architect agreement for new recreation center, library Published 9:28 am Thursday, December 15, 2022

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The Alabaster City Council approved a resolution for an agreement with CMH Architects to work on the Alabaster recreation center and library project, during a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Dec. 12.

Resolution 121222-D authorized the professional services of CMH Architects for full design, architecture, engineering, bidding and procurement and construction phase services for the Alabaster recreation center and library.

“We’re going to build a rec center and library,” City Administrator and Planner Brian Binzer said. “We’re looking at several gyms, because we don’t really have our own gym space in the city. “We’re going to have offices for our staff, we’re going to have walkout areas for our citizens and then (a) meeting space. We don’t have much meeting space for the public so, this will be a new opportunity for them.”

The property in discussion is currently occupied by the school board. Once the new central office is finished, the current constructions will be torn down and a recreation center and library will be built, Binzer said.

“The library is really crammed and small for a city of our size,” Binzer said. “We’re going to build a new library that’s for the future. This is just something that we’ve had on the drawing boards for a long time, talked about it in a comprehensive plan a few years ago when we adopted that, and now we’re moving forward with this project.”

In other news the Alabaster City Council approved: