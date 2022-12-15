Alabaster approves architect agreement for new recreation center, library
Published 9:28 am Thursday, December 15, 2022
By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer
ALABASTER – The Alabaster City Council approved a resolution for an agreement with CMH Architects to work on the Alabaster recreation center and library project, during a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Dec. 12.
Resolution 121222-D authorized the professional services of CMH Architects for full design, architecture, engineering, bidding and procurement and construction phase services for the Alabaster recreation center and library.
“We’re going to build a rec center and library,” City Administrator and Planner Brian Binzer said. “We’re looking at several gyms, because we don’t really have our own gym space in the city. “We’re going to have offices for our staff, we’re going to have walkout areas for our citizens and then (a) meeting space. We don’t have much meeting space for the public so, this will be a new opportunity for them.”
The property in discussion is currently occupied by the school board. Once the new central office is finished, the current constructions will be torn down and a recreation center and library will be built, Binzer said.
“The library is really crammed and small for a city of our size,” Binzer said. “We’re going to build a new library that’s for the future. This is just something that we’ve had on the drawing boards for a long time, talked about it in a comprehensive plan a few years ago when we adopted that, and now we’re moving forward with this project.”
In other news the Alabaster City Council approved:
- Ordinance 22-169 for a public hearing to prezone property of Ronald Davenport Jr., located at 13 Park Drive, to a R-3 single family dwelling.
- Ordinance 22-170 for a public hearing to annex property of Ronald Davenport Jr., located at 13 Park Drive, to a R-3 single family dwelling.
- Resolution 121222 authoring amendment of the Professional Services Agreement with Raftelis for sewer cost of analysis, not to exceed $19,500.
- Resolution 121222-A authorizing I&I Reduction Project Contract No. 4- Professional agreement with Insite Engineering for the Inflow and Infiltration Reduction Project for the city of Alabaster, not to exceed $125,000 – contract 4 – sewer I&I program.
- Resolution 121222-B authorizing an agreement with Insite Engineering for contract No. 3 for the Sanitary Sewer I&I Reduction Program for the city of Alabaster, not to exceed $140,000.
- Resolution 121222-C authorizing a contract with Volkert to provide professional services related to new testing and reporting for the MS4 permit in the amount of $79,900.
- Resolution 121222-E authorizing for professional services from CMH Architects for design and renovations of Larry Simmons Stadium and Jim “Peanut” Davenport field.
- Resolution 121222-F authorizing an agreement with Barge Design Engineering Services for landscape design, construction plans and bid documents for Veterans Park in an amount not to exceed $30,600.
- Resolution 121222-H appointing Terrill Lane to place 3 and Charles Cornelius to place 4 of the Industrial Development Board with terms expiring Dec. 1, 2027.
- Resolution 121222-J appointing Wade Walker to place 4 and Tommy Ryals to place 5 to the Alabaster Board of Zoning Adjustment with terms expiring Dec. 1, 2025.