Pelham Police and Fire Department raise money for breast cancer research Published 1:59 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham Police and Fire Department are coming together for a good cause to help not only the Shelby County community, but the state of Alabama, raising money and awareness for anyone who has lost a life to breast cancer.

“We are so proud of the efforts of the Pelham Fire Department and Pelham Police Department as they raised money and awareness for breast cancer research in Alabama,” a city of Pelham Facebook post said. “The Pelham Fire Department continued a long-standing tradition of selling T-shirts and allowing the public to donate money to have a fire hydrant painted pink in honor of, or in memory of a person battling the disease.”

The officers of the Pelham police department wore pink patches during the month of October to bring awareness to breast cancer. The pink patches were also sold to the public as a fundraiser.

“Money raised by both departments was donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama, which funds local, lifesaving breast cancer research at institutes across the state,” a Facebook post read. “Both departments presented checks to BCRFA today. Shown here are Acting Police Chief Lieutenant James Grier and Officer Ja’Marius George of the Pelham Police Department, Beth Davis president and CEO of BCRFA, Battalion Chief Chris Carpenter and Administrative Assistant Ashley Rhodes with the Pelham Fire Department. Well done, everyone.”

A limited number of Y-shirts are still available, and additional money raised will be donated to BCRFA. Those who are interested in purchasing a T-shirt can call Ashley Rhodes at 205-620-6500.