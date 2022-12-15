Republic Services to begin bulk trash pickup in Chelsea Published 4:08 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

Chelsea –Chelsea has announced that bulk trash pickup by Republic Services will soon begin on a weekly basis.

In an official Facebook post, the city of Chelsea announced that, starting on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, Republic Services will provide bulk trash pickup on a weekly basis.

Previous guidelines and specifications still apply. Bulk trash will run on the same day as current garbage pickup; however, it is suggested that residents place trash containers curbside the night before normal collection day due to varying pickup times.

The contract with the provider goes through September of 2023, according to a Facebook comment by the city of Chelsea.

The next invoice will come from Republic Services and various payment options are offered.

Residents can pay online at Republicservices.com, through their bank, by phone at 877-692-9729 or by mail at Republic Services, PO Box 9001099, Louisville, KY 40290-1099

According to its website, Republican Services employs more than 39,000 people across the U.S. and has 198 active regenerative landfills and 71 recycling processing centers.

More information about Republic services can be found on its website at Republicservices.com.

Those who wish to keep up to date with the city of Chelsea may follow its Facebook page at Facebook.com/ChelseaCityHall.