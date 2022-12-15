Vincent boys, girls pick up hard-fought wins against Shelby County Published 2:15 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

1 of 112

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

COLUMBIANA — It was an exciting night for one rivalry on Tuesday, Dec. 13, as the Vincent Yellow Jackets and Shelby County Wildcats met at Shelby County High School in its latest county matchup before the holiday break.

The girls’ game was a bit more one-sided thanks to a powerful first-half performance from Vincent, which eventually led to a 52-22.

However, both boys’ teams fought hard to pick up wins early on in the season, which led to an exciting 54-47 win for the Yellow Jackets. A recap from both games is included below.

Girls: Vincent 52, Shelby County 22

Vincent took a 10-point lead in the first quarter after limiting Shelby County to only eight points. The Yellow Jackets extended their lead over the Wildcats after posting another 12 points before the break.

Shelby County managed to maneuver Vincent’s defense to seven points before the first half concluded. The Yellow Jackets were up 30-15.

Ja’kalynn Mcginnis and Trenay Lane led the Yellow Jackets after totaling 11 points each in the first half. Trenay knocked down three baskets outside the arc and another one within the arc. Mcginnis had five two-pointers and one free throw.

Keaerria Lykes followed Mcginnis and Lane with eight points from four field goals.

Returning from the break, the Yellow Jacket proved their defensive strength after halting most of Shelby County’s action within the arc. The Wildcats were able to knock down two three-pointers and gain a point from a single free throw.

The Yellow Jackets ended the game on a high note by totaling 22 more points in the third quarter. Shelby County’s defense became more defensively aggressive in the final quarter, preventing any additional points from Vincent’s final score.

Lykes went four for four from the free throw line, while Mcginnis led the Yellow Jackets after knocking down four baskets within the arc and one from the free throw line. Trenay had one field goal worth three points.

Makayla Smith totaled two two-pointers and Abby Wright knocked down a single basket inside the arc.

Boys: Vincent 54, Shelby County 47

Vincent started the first quarter with a 16-13 lead over the Wildcats, however, Shelby County kept the game close before the break. The Yellow Jackets continued to hold the lead by only three points before the second half began.

Keetlyn Pelmer, Skyler Mccrimon and Trey Youngblood all led the Yellow Jackets in the first half with seven points each. Pelmer knocked down one basket inside the arc, one outside the arc, and two from the free-throw line.

Youngblood totaled three two-pointers and a single free throw. Mccrimon totaled two three-pointers and a single free throw. Blake Allums posted five points from a basket inside and outside the arc.

Easton Fields and Ty’Qun Goodman totaled a combined six points.

Returning from the break, Vincent’s mindset became much more defensive and limited the Wildcats to only three points in the third quarter. However, Shelby County managed to pick up and additional 15 points in the final quarter.

Although Vincent was much more aggressive into the second half of the county battle, the Yellow Jackets managed to post 14 points in the third quarter and another eight in the final quarter.

Allums carried Vincent in the second half after knocking down three baskets outside the arc and one within the arc. Pelmer followed Allums after posting six points from three field goals.

Youngblood and Goodman totaled a combined five points for the Yellow Jackets’ final score.