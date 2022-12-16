Alabaster announces new online permitting software Published 1:39 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – On Wednesday Dec. 14, the city of Alabaster announced its new online permitting software in an official Facebook post.

“We’re very excited to add our new online permitting software, LAMA, which really will revolutionize and streamline the planning, zoning and building permit process throughout Alabaster,” Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said.

The new software will allow applicants to easily apply, pay and track projects during the permitting process.

The software is available on the city’s website at Alabaster.onlama.com. In-person service will also continue to be available at city hall located at 1953 Municipal Way from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Those who wish to keep up to date with the city of Alabaster can follow its Facebook page at Facebook.com/alabastercityhall.