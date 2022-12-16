Alabaster employees hold toy drive to support local children, seniors Published 1:52 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Employees of the city of Alabaster partnered with Shelby Emergency Assistance to conduct a toy drive to benefit local families in need.

“This project really turned out great,” Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said. “The effort was led by our Human Resources Department, and they worked with Shelby Emergency Assistance to “adopt” 12 local children to purchase Christmas gifts for. Over the past few weeks, the HR department invited all city employees to volunteer to purchase items from the kids’ wish lists and drop them off at the Christmas tree in the HR office.”

The donations helped 12 local children and 50 local senior citizens who might not have otherwise received gifts on Christmas morning.

“The response was incredible,” Wagner said. The employees donated dozens of items ranging from toys and bicycles to clothing and baby items for the children – to the point where it was almost filling the HR office.”

On Thursday, Dec. 15, city employees gathered at city hall and wrapped all the donated presents so they could be transported to SEA.

“Yesterday we all gathered at city hall during lunch and wrapped the donated items before we loaded them into a trailer and transported them to SEA to distribute to the children, Wagner said. “We also collected goodie bags to distribute to 50 senior citizens at Shelby Ridge Nursing Home next week.”

An ugly Christmas sweater contest was also held, and Revenue Clerk Lindsey Holler won the contest.

“The employees really came together as a family to support kids in need in our community,” Wagner said. “Without this effort, these kids may not have received any presents on Christmas morning, but now they will have a significant stack of gifts under the tree. We were humbled to have the opportunity to support Alabaster families who are facing hardships this holiday season. That spirit is really what the Alabaster community is all about.”

