Chelsea boys routs Pelham 72-41 Published 1:53 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

1 of 12

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

CHELSEA — With the new year right around the corner, the Pelham Panthers and the Chelsea Hornets went head to head before both teams take a well-deserved holiday break. In the recent county battle, the Hornets took down the Panthers 72-41 on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Chelsea’s defense was a force to be reckoned with in the first quarter limiting Pelham to three points, while the Hornets’ offense picked up 15 points in the process.

The Panthers were able to maneuver the Hornets’ dominant presence in the paint during the second quarter to add 13 points to Pelham’s halftime score, however, Chelsea became slightly more aggressive offensively and posted 21 points in the second quarter.

Corey Perkins led the Panthers with a field goal outside the arc and three baskets knocked down from the free-throw line. Joe Wimberly followed Perkins with two field goals totaling four points.

Kamari Hollis and Dynarian Long scored one point each from a single free throw. Matthew Chaux went two for two from the free-throw line and Thompson Gennari tagged on two more points to Pelham’s first-half score.

Chelsea’s Paul Lanzi took the lead in the first two quarters after posting 14 points. Lanzi made two two-pointers, two three-pointers and added four free throws. Jaxon Shuttlesworth followed Lanzi with three field goals knocked down inside the arc.

MJ Conrad and Christen Whetstone both totaled four points each and Aiden Owens topped off the Hornets’ halftime score with an additional two points.

Returning to the second half, Chelsea continued to put more strength into its offensive strategies. The Hornets picked up 24 points in the third quarter and added 12 more points in the final quarter.

Despite the Panthers’ best efforts, Pelham was unable to make a comeback in the second half. However, they posted 25 more points in the second half after becoming more offensively aggressive after returning from the break.

Gennari led the Panthers in the second half after knocking down three field goals totaling six points. Long followed Gennari with a two-pointer and a three-pointer.

Hollis and Perkins posted four points each, while Chaux and Jordan Henschel totaled a combined four points.

Shuttlesworth took the lead for Chelsea in the last two quarters. Shuttlesworth totaled 10 points from five field goals. Lanzi followed Shuttlesworth with two baskets knocked down inside the arc and one outside the arc.

EJ Hudnall and Braden Macon both made a three-pointer. Conrad knocked down a two, while Whetstone went two for two from the free-throw line. Owens finished the night with a two-pointer and a free throw.