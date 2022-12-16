Chelsea girls grab county win against Pelham Published 2:00 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

CHELSEA — Thanks to a strong defensive third quarter, Chelsea’s girls basketball team was able to create enough separation from the Pelham Panthers on Thursday, Dec. 16, to fend off a potential comeback and pick up a tight 49-44 home-court victory.

In the opening quarter, both teams showed promise with the Hornets and Panthers tied 10-10. Chelsea knocked down six field goals before the first half concluded. The Panthers put through seven field goals, however, the Hornets gained an edge after tagging on two points from the free throw line.

Pelham’s Laci Gogan and Tiauna King both knocked down one basket inside the arc and one outside the arc. Niles Daniel posted two field goals totaling four points and tagged on a free throw.

Averi Smith and Kathyn Hollingsworth totaled four points each from two two-pointers for the Panthers. Karma Wynn added two more points to Pelham’s halftime score.

Haley Trotter led Chelsea with eight points. Trotter made the front end of a one-and-one, along with three baskets knocked down with the arc and a single free throw from a technical foul on the Panthers.

Sadie Schwallie and Sophia Brown followed Trotter after posting five points each for the Hornets. Olivia Pryor knocked down a basket outside the arc and one from the free-throw line. Maddison Moore and Madeline Epperson tagged on two more points each.

Chelsea had the three-point advantage going into the second half of the county battle against Pelham.

Coming out of the break, Chelsea made more adjustments on the defensive end of the floor and quickly maintained its slight advantage over Pelham.

The Panthers were limited to only eight points in the third quarter by the Chelsea defense, however, the Hornets’ offense was equally as strong in the quarter and obtained 11 points.

With the potential of a comeback for Pelham in the final quarter, spectators remained captivated in the stands. Yet, Chelsea was not willing to lose on their home court.

In a thrilling final quarter between the Panthers and the Hornets, the night concluded with an offensive battle between the two teams.

Chelsea held on to the advantage they gained in the third quarter and defeated the Panthers 49-44.

Daniel, King and Gogan led the Panthers in the second half. Gogan and King knocked down one field goal inside the arc and one outside the arc. Daniel totaled two field goals and a free throw.

Hollingsworth and Wynn totaled a combined four points.

Brown led Chelsea in the second half of the game after posting eight points. Brown knocked down four baskets from the free-throw line and two from within the arc.

Moore made a two-pointer and a three-pointer. Pryor went three for three from the free throw line and a field goal totaling two points. Trotter knocked down a free throw and two two-pointers.