Nominations are open for the 2023 Alex Dudchock Community Leadership Award Published 9:50 am Friday, December 16, 2022

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Nominations are open for the “Alex Dudchock Community Leadership Award.

The Shelby County Chamber and Shelby County Mayors’ Association are now accepting nominations for the “Alex Dudchock Community Leadership Award.”

Nominations must be submitted no later than Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at noon.

The award was created in 2019 by the Mayors’ Association and the Chamber. The award honors Dudchock’s 30 years of service to Shelby County and his tireless effort to improve the lives of those around him, according to an official press release by The Shelby County Chamber. It will be presented to an outstanding civic or business leader in the county who has demonstrated the values Dudchock carried himself throughout his career.

Dudchock was the inaugural recipient of the award which was presented at the Chamber’s 2020 Annual Meeting in January of that year. An award was not presented in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 recipient was James E. Purvis, CEO of A.C. Legg, Incorporated.

Nominations are open to the public. The nominee or the person submitting the nomination does not need to be an investor with The Shelby County Chamber.

Nominees will be evaluated based upon the following criteria:

How the individual has made a positive difference in the county or a specific municipality.

Significant accomplishments achieved by the individual.

How the individual has improved the county or a specific municipality.

The recipient will be recognized during the Chamber’s Annual Meeting Luncheon program scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Pelham Civic Complex. The program will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each recipients name will be engraved on a wooden plaque which hangs permanently in the Chamber’s office.