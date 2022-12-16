Oak Mountain downs Stanhope Elmore for second time this season Published 2:31 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

NORTH SHELBY — The Oak Mountain Eagles faced Stanhope Elmore for the second time in the 2022-23 season on Thursday, Dec. 15. The Eagles took down Stanhope Elmore for the second time 78-49.

Oak Mountain established early on their defensive presence within the paint. Constantly applying pressure to Stanhope Elmore’s offense created more opportunities for the Eagles to get the ball back and drive it to the net.

The Eagles limited Stanhope Elmore to only 28 points in the first half while posting 46 of their own.

Tre Thomas led Oak Mountain with 12 points totaled in the first two quarters. Thomas knocked down four field goals and two free throws. Matthew Heiberger followed Thomas with three field goals and three baskets from the free-throw line.

Devan Moss posted seven points from two two-pointers and a free throw. Grey Williams knocked down one field goal inside the arc and another outside the arc.

Oak Mountain continued to soar in the second half after posting 30 more points. Their defenses remained present within the paint and limited Stanhope Elmore to 21 points to finish the game.

Thomas maintained the lead in the second half for Oak Mountain after knocking down three baskets inside the arc and two from the free-throw line. Heiberger followed with three field goals totaling six points.

Moss totaled two points from his free throw attempts and tagged on a two-pointer. Camden Spangler and Sawyer Smith totaled a combined eight points. Bobby Laury, Grey William and Eli Love all knocked down a two.