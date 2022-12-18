The best in Alabama: All-State football team features 20 local players
Published 5:00 am Sunday, December 18, 2022
By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter
Another historic football season in Shelby County added another mark on Sunday, Dec. 18 when the All-State football team was released, featuring the state’s best football players from the 2022 season.
On that list, 20 players from Shelby County were honored following their extraordinary efforts in leading their respective teams to special seasons.
The list not only featured 26 local players being named as the top in the state, but it featured 12 on their respective first team, seven on the second team and seven honorable mentions.
Following their fourth state championship in a row, the Thompson Warriors had five players make the Class 7A team.
Thompson had a state-high four players named to the 7A first team following the Warriors’ third state championship in a row.
On the first team offense included Stanton Ramil, Peter Woods, Seth Hampton and Anquoan Fegans
Senior offensive lineman for Thompson, Ramil, stepped up his game during the postseason for the Warriors. His passing game and rushing attack were extremely beneficial for Thompson during the State Championship against Auburn.
Woods was a dominant presence up front for Thompson in his senior season. Defeating teams with every team’s eyes glued on him, he managed to total 89 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 11 sacks that led him to his fourth consecutive championship.
Hampton was the leading tackler for the Warriors in the 2022 season. He totaled 99 tackles, including 70 by himself. In addition, Hampton put together 18 tackles for loss and three sacks with five interceptions.
In his sophomore year Thompson, Fegans totaled 67 tackles with one tackle for loss. Fegan had nine interceptions and three pick-sixes.
Joining the Warriors on the Class 7A All-State first team was one player from the newly 7A classified Chelsea team as well.
Senior kicker for the Chelsea Hornets, Jack Seymour finished 22-23 on extra points this season and made all three of his field goals with a long of 42 yards. He also totaled 1,411 yards on 34 points and downed 11 punts inside the 20-yard line.
On the 7A All-State second team was Thompson’s AJ Green and Oak Mountain’s Garrett Murphy.
Green was a force to be reckoned with for the Warriors not only the 2022 season, but Thompson’s fourth consecutive state title. The junior running back totaled 1,453 yards and 17 touchdowns on 207 carries, including a 147-yard and two-touchdown in the state championship game.
Oak Mountain’s senior linebacker, Murphy totaled 112 solo tackles and 54 assists during his final season for the Eagles. He also totaled 12 tackles for loss, two sacks and three interceptions.
Chelsea’s Emmerson Russell and Oak Mountain’s Sawyer Smith were both recognized in the 7A honorable mentions.
After facing an injury that affected him for most of Russell’s junior season at Chelsea, the running back still managed to total 1,130 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground in addition to 175 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Wide receiver for Oak Mountain, Smith covered a lot of ground for the Eagles in his junior season. Smith managed to have managing successful scoring drives.
In the 6A classification, three total players from the county earned a spot on the All-State second team, including two from Calera and one from Pelham.
Braylyn Farrington and Michael Banks-Mason both earned a spot on the second team from Calera, while Jamal Miles represented Pelham.
In his senior season at Calera, receiver Farrington totaled 848 yards and nine touchdowns on 48 receptions in the passing game, while he also returned four kicks for a touchdown this season to lead the Eagles to the playoffs for the second year in a row.
Joining Farrington on the list, Banks-Mason finished his senior season as a linebacker for the Eagles with more than 100 solo tackles. Banks-Mason totaled 103 solo tackles and an additional 34 assists. He also finished second in Shelby County with 25 tackles for loss and had six sacks with three interceptions.
During one of Pelham’s historic 2022 season, Miles was a crucial part of the Panther’s first-round playoff win since 2006. The defensive back finished his senior season with 63 tackles, three tackles for loss and four interceptions.
The Helena Huskies and Briarwood Lions also had a player named to the 6A honorable mentions with senior receiver Hunter Hale and junior defensive back Grey Reebels both earning a spot.
Hale totaled 752 yards and six touchdowns receiving for Helena during his senior season. He was one of the most sure-handed targets in Shelby County and returned two kicks for a touchdown.
Briarwood’s Reebels totaled 87 tackles his junior season, while he also added six tackles for loss, three sacks, five pass breakups and two blocked kicks at the nickel position.
The Montevallo Bulldogs had one player earn a spot on the Class 4A All-State honorable mention list.
Defensive line, Charlie Adams finished his junior season at Montevallo with 25 solo tackles, 40 assisted tackles, 19 tackles for loss and six sacks with 26 quarterback hurries.
The Vincent Yellow Jackets had one player earn a spot on the Class 2A first team and one player be recognized on the Class 2A second team for their performance after a truly historic season for the Yellow Jackets.
Zach Wright earned his spot on the Class 2A first team after his performance for Vincent in his senior season. The Linebacker totaled 126 solo tackles and 41 assists. Wright tagged on 17 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.
The defensive line, Easton Fields represented the Yellow Jackets on the Class 2A second team. Fields totaled 62 tackles this season, including 12 for a loss and eight sacks. He also finished with a pick-six, a scoop-and-score and two blocked punts.
Blake Allums, Tray Youngblood and Rykelus Robertson were all recognized from Vincent in the Class 2A All-State honorable mention list.
Allums totaled 1705 yards in his senior season, in addition to his seven interceptions for the Yellow Jackets.
Youngblood was a force to be reckoned with for the Yellow Jackets during his senior season. Youngblood led Vincent with 734 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on offense, while on the defensive end he totaled 83 tackles and three interceptions on defense. Youngblood also had a pick-six, a kickoff return for a touchdown and a punt return for a touchdown.
Vincent running back, Robertson led Shelby County in his junior season with 1,824 yards and 19 touchdowns on 179 touches.
See the full All-State team below:
The Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State football teams, honorable mentions and coaches of the year:
CLASS 7A
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
Offense
QB: Peyton Floyd, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr., 5-11, 175
RB: Raymon Blackmon, Dothan, Sr., 5-9, 175
RB: Derrick Butler, Davidson, Jr., 6-1, 190
RB: Donald Harris Jr., Jeff Davis, Sr., 5-10, 172
WR: James Bolton, Mary Montgomery, Jr., 6-2, 175
WR: Ean Nation, Auburn, Jr., 5-10, 165
WR: Perry Thompson, Foley, Jr., 6-4, 210
OL: Billy Gilmore, Alma Bryant, Sr., 6-3, 298
OL: Brayden Joiner, Auburn, Sr., 6-3, 315
OL: Stanton Ramil, Thompson, Sr., 6-5, 290
OL: Jamarius Stanyard, Dothan, Sr., 6-0, 290
OL: Maddox Sunderman, Bob Jones, Sr., 6-4, 290
PK: Payton Argent, Hoover, Sr., 6-0, 175
Defense
DL: Tomarrion Parker, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-4, 250
DL: Hunter Osborne, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr., 6-4, 260
DL: Brenton Williams, Opelika, Sr., 6-3, 239
DL: Peter Woods, Thompson, Sr., 6-4, 280
LB: Klark Cleveland, Auburn, Sr., 6-0, 190
LB: Seth Hampton, Thompson, Sr., 5-10, 198
LB: Kaleb Jackson, Hoover, Sr., 5-10, 210
LB: Bradley Shaw, Hoover, Jr., 6-1, 210
DB: Anquon Fegans, Thompson, So., 6-2, 190
DB: Rickey Gibson, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr., 6-1, 175
DB: AJ Harris, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-1, 195
DB: Jahlil Hurley, Florence, Sr., 6-3, 185
P: Jack Seymour, Chelsea, Sr., 6-0, 155
Athlete
Caden Creel, Fairhope, Sr., 6-0, 195
John Paul Head, Vestavia Hills, Jr., 6-0, 215
Giovanni Lopez, James Clemens, Sr., 6-0, 220
Kameran Shanks, Prattville, Sr., 5-10, 170
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
Offense
QB: Jaylen Epps, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-1, 190
RB: AJ Green, Thompson, Jr., 5-10, 200
RB: Carlin Long, Huntsville, Jr., 6-0, 185
RB: Kevin Riley, Tuscaloosa Co., Jr., 5-11, 195
WR: Karmello English, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-1, 190
WR: Huck Hensley, Huntsville, Jr., 5-11, 165
WR: Matthew Rozier, Sparkman, Sr., 6-0, 185
OL: Keyon Cox, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-5, 270
OL: Ethan Hubbard, Hoover, Sr., 6-6, 285
OL: Logan Joellenbeck, Foley, Jr., 6-6, 338
OL: Jermaine Marshall, Lee-Montgomery, Jr., 6-0, 290
OL: Donovan Price, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr., 6-3, 220
PK: Riley Rigg, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr., 6-0, 165
Defense
DL: Tyler Durant, Daphne, Jr., 6-2, 260
DL: Jordan Norman, Hoover, Sr., 6-3, 235
DL: Jordan Ross, Vestavia Hills, Jr., 6-4, 220
DL: Mark Toland, Auburn, Sr., 6-2, 200
LB: Coleman Granberry, Auburn, Sr., 6-1, 190
LB: Druce Clarke, Austin, Sr., 5-11, 210
LB: Malachi Jones, Sparkman, Sr., 5-11, 205
LB: Garrett Murphy, Oak Mountain, Sr., 6-1, 205
DB: Jay Avery, Hoover, Sr., 6-1, 165
DB: DJ Estes, Hoover, Sr., 5-10, 175
DB: Jamal Mayers, James Clemens, Sr., 5-10, 170
DB: Issaiah Parrish, Prattville, Jr., 5-9, 164
P: Cade Lancaster, Tuscaloosa Co., Sr., 6-4, 200
Athlete
Ty Doughty, James Clemens, So., 5-9, 170
Josh Flowers, Baker, Jr., 6-3, 210
Rayshawn Hardy, Bob Jones, Sr., 6-2, 200
Mykel Johnson, Enterprise, Sr., 5-9, 180
HONORABLE MENTION
QB: Jared Hollins, Mary Montgomery, Jr., 6-5, 184
RB: Nick Clark, Daphne, Jr., 5-8, 200
RB: Emerson Russell, Chelsea, Jr., 5-7, 155
WR: Ben Moseley, Fairhope, Sr., 5-11, 165
WR: Sawyer Smith, Oak Mountain, Jr., 6-3, 175
OL: Jeremiah Beverly, Mary Montgomery, Sr., 6-4, 280
OL: Steven Crigger, Grissom, Sr., 6-0, 270
PK: Towns McGough, Auburn, Jr., 6-1, 165
PK: Ethan Paul, Central-Phenix City, Jr., 5-11, 165
DL: Tyrell Averhart, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr., 6-0, 250
DL: AJ Prim, Foley, Sr., 6-3, 258
LB: Jonathan Monroe, Bob Jones, Sr., 6-2, 190
LB: Malik Woods, Huntsville, Sr., 5-10, 195
DB: Grant Downey, Vestavia Hills, Sr., 5-10, 170
DB: Cole Porter, Grissom, Jr., 5-10, 165
P: Roman Gagliano, Opelika, Jr., 6-3, 210
ATH: Sawyer Deerman, Tuscaloosa Co., Sr., 5-10, 175
ATH: Aiden White, Enterprise, Sr., 6-0, 175
COACH OF THE YEAR
Zach Golson, Mary Montgomery
CLASS 6A
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
Offense
QB: KJ Lacey, Saraland, So., 6-1, 175
RB: Cole Gamble, Mountain Brook, Jr., 6-0, 195
RB: Brayden Jenkins, Theodore, Sr., 5-10, 190
RB: Anthony Rogers, Pike Road, Jr., 5-8, 187
WR: Marquan Jamerson, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., 5-8, 170
WR: Jackson Parris, Homewood, Sr., 5-10, 170
WR: Ryan Williams, Saraland, So., 6-1, 175
OL: Wilkin Formby, Northridge, Sr., 6-7, 295
OL: Jayden Hobson, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Sr., 6-5, 293
OL: Vysen Lang, Pike Road, Jr., 6-5, 330
OL: Davis Peterson, Mountain Brook, Sr., 6-1, 270
OL: Ryan Wood, Gadsden City, Sr., 6-5, 290
PK: Trey Stoddard, Muscle Shoals, Sr., 5-10, 190
Defense
DL: Kelby Collins, Gardendale, Sr., 6-5, 260
DL: Jy’heam Ingram, Muscle Shoals, Sr., 6-1, 280
DL: Jaquavious Russaw, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., 6-3, 235
DL: James Smith, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., 6-4, 305
LB: DJ Barber, Clay-Chalkville, Jr., 6-1, 225
LB: Collin Dunn, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Sr., 6-1, 190
LB: Demarcus Riddick, Chilton Co., Jr., 6-2, 215
LB: Trent Wright, Mountain Brook, Sr., 5-9, 205
DB: Xavier Johnson, Muscle Shoals, Jr., 5-11, 175
DB: Zariah Marks, Sidney Lanier, Sr., 6-0, 180
DB: Shemar Welch, McGill-Toolen, Jr., 5-11, 155
DB: Dallas Young, Gardendale, Sr., 6-0, 182
P: Gabriel Brito, Gadsden City, Jr., 5-9, 175
Athlete
Ri Fletcher, Hartselle, Jr., 5-9, 170
Tyler Nelson, Gardendale, Sr., 6-2, 180
Woods Ray, Homewood, Sr., 6-3, 225
Earl Woods, Hueytown, Sr., 5-10, 170
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
Offense
QB: Ethan Crawford, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Sr., 6-0, 208
RB: Troy Bruce Jr., Center Point, Sr., 5-8, 175
RB: Jamarian Johnson, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Sr., 5-10, 200
RB: Jakhael Rowser, Hueytown, Jr., 5-9, 160
WR: Anthony Eager, McGill-Toolen, Sr., 6-0, 165
WR: Braylyn Farrington, Calera, Sr., 5-8, 160
WR: Jaylen Mbakwe, Clay-Chalkville, Jr., 6-1, 185
OL: Jaxon Brooks, Homewood, Jr., 6-2, 250
OL: Shane McNatt, Hazel Green, Jr., 6-4, 310
OL: William Sanders, Brookwood, Jr., 6-3, 280
OL: Marquez Timmes, Theodore, Sr., 5-11, 250
OL: Colton Walls, Stanhope Elmore, Sr., 6-3, 215
PK: Logan Weighall, Wetumpka, Sr., 6-1, 180
Defense
DL: Jeremiah Beaman, Parker, Jr., 6-4, 260
DL: Malik Blocton, Pike Road, Jr., 6-3, 265
DL: Jourdin Crawford, Parker, So., 6-2, 290
DL: Zi’keith Springfield, Pinson Valley, Sr., 6-0, 210
LB: Michael Banks-Mason, Calera, Sr., 5-10, 180
LB: Ethan Johnson, Shades Valley, Jr., 6-0, 215
LB: Anthony Jones, St. Paul’s, Fr., 6-4, 215
LB: Talton Thomas, Homewood, So., 5-11, 165
DB: Chris Bracy, St. Paul’s, Sr., 6-2, 185
DB: Jerry Brand, Blount, Sr., 6-2, 180
DB: DeAndre Kirkpatrick Jr., Gadsden City, Jr., 6-0, 185
DB: Jamal Miles, Pelham, Sr., 6-1, 180
P: Malcom Simmons, Benjamin Russell, Jr., 6-1, 180
Athlete
Tacaris Bozeman, Sidney Lanier, Sr., 5-10, 185
Jake Godfrey, Spanish Fort, Sr., 5-8, 170
Corri Milliner, Benjamin Russell, Sr., 6-2, 175
Na’eem Offord, Parker, So., 6-1, 175
HONORABLE MENTION
QB: Gabe Benton, Benjamin Russell, Jr., 6-3, 210
QB: Christian Johnson, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., 6-0, 195
RB: Rashard Childers, Chilton Co., Sr., 5-8, 195
RB: Khalifa Keith, Parker, Sr., 6-0, 225
WR: Hunter Hale, Helena, Jr., 5-8, 175
WR: Clark Sanderson, Mountain Brook, Jr., 5-9, 160
OL: Reid Ellis, Hartselle, Sr., 6-2, 270
OL: Lawson Hughes, Gardendale, Jr., 6-3, 310
PK: Hunter Kirkland, Saraland, Sr., 6-0, 160
DL: Cole McConathy, Spanish Fort, Jr., 6-5, 230
DL: Dylan Sauce, McGill-Toolen, Sr., 5-11, 245
LB: Justin Crumbaugh, Wetumpka, Sr., 6-0, 215
LB: Paxtin Dupper, Decatur, Sr., 5-11, 165
DB: Grey Reebals, Briarwood, Jr., 6-0, 175
DB: Parker Sansing, Homewood, Sr., 5-10, 160
P: Sam Wright, Muscle Shoals, Sr., 6-2, 190
ATH: Trey Glover, Theodore, Sr., 5-8, 170
ATH: Drew Pickett, Russell Co., Sr., 6-0, 195
COACH OF THE YEAR
Chris Yeager, Mountain Brook
CLASS 5A
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
Offense
QB: Cole McCarty, Moody, Sr., 5-11, 190
RB: Ashton Ashford, Ramsay, Jr., 5-8, 175
RB: Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright, Sr., 6-0, 185
RB: Eli Frost, Fairview, Jr., 5-11, 180
WR: Jy’won Boyd, Charles Henderson, Jr., 5-10, 185
WR: Davion Dozier, Moody, Sr., 6-5, 198
WR: Randell Johnson, Russellville, Sr., 6-3, 220
OL: Drew Crane, UMS-Wright, Sr., 6-1, 276
OL: Micah DeBose, Vigor, So., 6-5, 300
OL: Bryant Hamlet, Central-Clay Co., Sr., 6-2, 200
OL: Anthony Miles, Ramsay, Sr., 6-4, 285
OL: Patrick Screws, Eufaula, Sr., 6-6, 310
PK: Cleat Forrest, Alexandria, So., 5-10, 165
Defense
DL: Zion Grady, Charles Henderson, So., 6-4, 225
DL: Kavion Henderson, Leeds, Jr., 6-3, 260
DL: Yhonzae Pierre, Eufaula, Sr., 6-4, 225
DL: Michael Towner Jr., Vigor, Sr., 6-2, 245
LB: JC Erwin, UMS-Wright, Sr., 6-2, 198
LB: Damien Hart, Charles Henderson, Sr., 5-11, 205
LB: Brandon Purifoy, Vigor, Jr., 5-9, 170
LB: QB Reese, Ramsay, Jr., 6-0, 205
DB: Kyan Maloy, Beauregard, Sr., 5-10, 171
DB: A’mon Lane, Moody, Jr., 5-11, 175
DB: Joe Lott, UMS-Wright, Jr., 6-3, 189
DB: DaKaari Nelson, Selma, Sr., 6-3, 195
P: Evan Taylor, Guntersville, Sr., 5-10, 170
Athlete
Christian Burnette, Faith-Mobile, Sr., 6-1, 200
Brandon Fussell, Guntersville, Sr., 6-1, 170
Antonio Ross, Alexandria, Sr., 6-2, 200
Ronnie Royal, Gulf Shores, Jr., 5-10, 181
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
Offense
QB: Eric Handley, Pleasant Grove, Jr., 6-2, 200
RB: Terry Heflin, Central-Clay Co., Sr., 6-1, 190
RB: Drake Franklin, Arab, Sr., 5-9, 195
RB: KJ Rowser, Demopolis, Sr., 5-9, 185
WR: Caleb Dozier, Headland, Jr., 6-3, 220
WR: Ty Goodwill, Faith-Mobile, Jr., 6-3, 185
WR: Jalen Jones, Ramsay, Sr., 5-10, 170
OL: Kevonte Dickerson, Carroll-Ozark, So., 6-2, 230
OL: Benton Dunn, Charles Henderson, Jr., 6-3, 260
OL: Jordan Foy, Pleasant Grove, Jr., 6-5, 360
OL: DeMare Moore, Faith-Mobile, Sr., 6-1, 300
OL: Mason Myers, Moody, Sr., 6-5, 270
PK: Jose Arreguin, Boaz, So., 5-9, 160
Defense
DL: Javien Blanks, Demopolis, Sr., 6-1, 225
DL: Will Caneer, Arab, Sr., 6-3, 225
DL: Arenza Davis Jr., Vigor, Sr., 6-0, 230
DL: Caleb Patterson, Ramsay, Sr., 5-7, 209
LB: Yusef Clark, Williamson, So., 6-0, 200
LB: Ricky Nichols, B.C. Rain, So., 5-11, 205
LB: Karmelo Overton, Carroll-Ozark, Sr., 6-1, 215
LB: Josh Roe, Arab, Sr., 6-0, 175
DB: Demetrius Allen, Demopolis, Sr., 6-1, 202
DB: Jermaine Holcombe Jr., Vigor, Sr., 6-1, 190
DB: Keisen Lindsey, Central-Clay Co., Sr., 6-1, 190
DB: Jermaine McCree, Williamson, Fr., 5-10, 170
P: Will Langston, Gulf Shores, Jr., 5-8, 158
Athlete
Keiland Baker, Holtville, So., 6-2, 200
Cornelius Jones, Carver-Birmingham, Sr., 5-9, 150
Payton Stephenson, Elmore Co., Sr., 6-0, 200
Jaxon Williams, Headland, Jr., 5-10, 170
HONORABLE MENTION
QB: Parker Adams, Charles Henderson, Jr., 5-11, 175
QB: Harrison Burch, Russellville, Jr., 5-10, 160
RB: Jacori Tarver, Beauregard, Jr., 6-0, 232
RB: Conner Warhurst, Russellville, Sr., 6-2, 180
WR: Garrett Allen, Elmore Co., Sr., 5-9, 150
WR: Daylyn Jackson, Demopolis, Jr., 6-2, 195
OL: McCormick Langford, Guntersville, Sr., 5-10, 250
OL: Cason White, Elberta, Sr., 6-0, 285
PK: Baylor Cannon, Marbury, Sr., 6-0, 175
DL: Chris Burge, Leeds, Jr., 6-3, 245
DL: Fabyous Robinson, Selma, Sr., 6-0, 300
LB: Wyatt Dutton, Lawrence Co., Sr., 5-11, 205
LB: Conner Hackett, Holtville, Sr., 5-10, 195
DB: Amare Small, Pleasant Grove, Sr., 5-10, 150
P: Nik Peerson, Charles Henderson, Jr., 5-9, 155
P: Spencer Rosenfeld, Jasper, Sr., 6-2, 188
ATH: Jeremiah Hudson-Davis, Fairfield, Sr., 5-10, 175
ATH: Gauge Nesmith, Southside-Gadsden, Jr., 6-3, 190
COACH OF THE YEAR
Lee Ozmint, Arab
CLASS 4A
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
Offense
QB: Andrew Hunter, Randolph, Sr., 6-2, 175
RB: Fluff Bothwell, Oneonta, Jr., 6-1, 212
RB: Jeremiah Cobb, Catholic-Montgomery, Sr., 6-0, 190
RB: Jamarius Haynes, Handley, Sr., 6-0, 185
WR: Ky’dric Fisher, Jacksonville, Jr., 5-11, 175
WR: Luke Harkless, Catholic-Montgomery, Sr., 5-11, 175
WR: Owen Lockette, Westminster-Huntsville, Sr., 5-9, 175
OL: Ryqueze McElderry, Anniston, Sr., 6-4, 330
OL: Markel Nicholson, T.R. Miller, Sr., 6-4, 260
OL: Landon Ransum, Cherokee Co., So., 6-5, 295
OL: Blaxton Royster, Priceville, Sr., 5-11, 260
OL: Brody Stewart, Andalusia, Sr., 6-3, 320
PK: Steven Taylor, St. John Paul II, Sr., 6-1, 160
Defense
DL: Tae Diamond, Cherokee Co., So., 5-10, 230
DL: Walter Goggins, Deshler, Sr., 6-2, 265
DL: Cameron Johnson, Andalusia, Sr., 5-10, 220
DL: Grayshaun Swain, Anniston, So., 6-3, 215
LB: Jashawn Cooper, Montgomery Academy, Sr., 6-0, 230
LB: Jake Langlois, Priceville, Sr., 6-1, 190
LB: Caleb Lockridge, American Christian, Jr., 5-9, 160
LB: Jalen Pickens, Jackson, Sr., 6-0, 200
DB: Jack Amos, Cherokee Co., Sr., 5-4, 155
DB: LJ Green, Catholic-Montgomery, Sr., 6-1, 170
DB: Elijah Hall Jr., BTW-Tuskegee, Jr., 5-11, 185
DB: Jayden Lewis, Anniston, Jr., 6-0, 170
P: Gabe Russo, Catholic-Montgomery, Sr., 6-0, 230
Athlete
Jacob Cornejo, Cherokee Co., Jr., 5-11, 210
Caleb McCreary, Catholic-Montgomery, Jr., 6-0, 187
Brandon Musch, Westminster-Huntsville, Jr., 5-9, 185
Sylvester Smith, Munford, Sr., 6-1, 190
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
Offense
QB: Jack Lathrop, Andalusia, Jr., 5-10, 170
RB: J’Marion Burnette, Andalusia, Jr., 6-1, 220
RB: Mason Cartee, Priceville, Sr., 5-10, 185
RB: Jalen Fletcher, West Morgan, Jr., 5-7, 160
WR: Wyatt Bailey, Sipsey Valley, Jr., 5-10, 150
WR: Jaylon Cunningham, Anniston, Sr., 5-8, 160
WR: Grayson Davenport, Randolph, Sr., 6-0, 180
OL: Eli Bice, West Morgan, Sr., 6-2, 260
OL: Brady Brown, Rogers, Sr., 6-3, 275
OL: Cade Channell, Cordova, So., 6-4, 255
OL: Neal Hodo, American Christian, Jr., 6-0, 230
OL: Nick Smith, Jacksonville, Sr., 6-3, 250
PK: Joey Jones, Bayside Academy, Sr., 5-9, 150
Defense
DL: Jacob Handley, Oneonta, Sr., 6-3, 260
DL: Cade Rouse, Corner, Sr., 6-0, 235
DL: Zach Underwood, Catholic-Montgomery, Sr., 6-2, 230
DL: Graham Uter, Bayside Academy, Jr., 6-5, 270
LB: Clay Barr, St. Michael, Sr., 6-1, 220
LB: Tristan Brown, Cherokee Co., So., 5-11, 190
LB: Hezekiah Harris, Anniston, Fr., 6-5, 220
LB: Sam Kelley, T.R. Miller, Sr., 6-0, 175
DB: Jace Boyd, Corner, Jr., 6-2, 168
DB: LeBron Hooks, Escambia Co., Sr., 5-11, 185
DB: Will Phillips, Jacksonville, Fr., 6-1, 170
DB: QJ Steele, Jackson, Jr., 5-11, 155
P: Greyson Simpson, Ashville, Sr., 5-11, 175
Athlete
Tychius Caves, Jackson, Sr., 5-9, 170
Chris Pearson, Orange Beach, Sr., 6-1, 185
Kamron Sandlin, Anniston, Sr., 6-4, 220
Nic Strong, Randolph, Sr., 5-10, 190
HONORABLE MENTION
QB: Jim Ogle, Jacksonville, Jr., 6-3, 185
QB: Trace Thompson, Etowah, Sr., 6-3, 250
RB: Jakari Belue, Deshler, Sr., 5-7, 150
RB: Gavin Brown, Corner, Sr., 5-11, 180
WR: Brett Coleman, Haleyville, Jr., 6-3, 178
WR: Kaden Denson, Andalusia, Sr., 5-10, 175
OL: Kaiden Arnold, Escambia Co., Sr., 6-7, 345
OL: Zach Gaylor, Cherokee Co., Jr., 6-2, 255
PK: William Espino, Sipsey Valley, Jr., 5-6, 130
DL: Charlie Adams, Montevallo, Jr., 5-11, 245
DL: Dee Prothro, Jacksonville, Sr., 6-1, 240
LB: Tyler Cella, St. Michael, Sr., 5-10, 210
LB: Ty Jones, West Morgan, So., 6-1, 215
DB: Jaden Dobbins, Anniston, So., 5-9, 165
DB: Brother Peace, T.R. Miller, Sr., 6-1, 160
P: Chance Henderson, American Christian, Sr., 6-2, 185
P: Carson Springer, Montgomery Academy, Sr., 6-0, 180
ATH: Dorean Crittenden, Andalusia, Sr., 6-0, 210
ATH: Carson Sute, American Christian, Sr., 6-1, 175
COACH OF THE YEAR
Trent Taylor, Andalusia
CLASS 3A
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
Offense
QB: Jack Hayes, Piedmont, Sr., 6-0, 185
RB: Ken Cherry, Madison Academy, Jr., 6-0, 185
RB: Joshua Marquez, J.B. Pennington, Sr., 5-9, 180
RB: Braiden Thomas, Sylvania, Sr., 6-2, 194
WR: Ethan Beard, St. James, Sr., 5-7, 165
WR: Ian Foster, Pike Co., Sr., 5-11, 180
WR: David Michael Lieux, Trinity, Sr., 5-10, 180
OL: Reese Baker, Madison Academy, Jr., 6-5, 265
OL: Bo Cagle, Mobile Christian, So., 6-2, 283
OL: ChrisJon Gurley, Piedmont, Sr., 6-3, 255
OL: Koby Keenum, Mars Hill Bible, Sr., 6-4, 305
OL: Jake Streeton, St. James, Sr., 6-3, 245
PK: Lucius Renshaw, Houston Academy, Sr., 5-8, 155
Defense
DL: Ashdon Cooley, Sylvania, Jr., 5-11, 202
DL: Sterling Dixon, Mobile Christian, Jr., 6-3, 214
DL: Chance Murphy, Piedmont, Jr., 6-2, 225
DL: Trent Thomas, Cottage Hill, Sr., 6-5, 219
LB: Brody Epps, Piedmont, Sr., 6-0, 215
LB: Kentonio Kelly, Mobile Christian, So., 5-10, 171
LB: Drake Sanderson, J.B. Pennington, Sr., 5-11, 225
LB: Max Stephenson, Gordo, Sr., 6-2, 180
DB: Philstavious Dowdell, Dadeville, Sr., 5-10, 162
DB: Derick Smith, Southside-Selma, So., 6-3, 195
DB: Kohl Summerville, Gordo, Sr., 6-3, 215
DB: Damian Thompson, Mars Hill Bible, Jr., 6-0, 170
P: Braxton Berrey, St. James, Jr., 5-11, 175
Athlete
Drew Cook, Winfield, Sr., 6-1, 200
Cosner Harrison, St. James, Sr., 6-1, 204
Kelvon McBride, Cottage Hill, Sr., 6-3, 205
Omarion Pinckney, Daleville, Jr., 6-1, 170
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
Offense
QB: KJ Jackson, St. James, Jr., 6-3, 218
RB: Terry Davis, Opp, Sr., 5-10, 160
RB: Chrisjavion Lark, Gordo, So., 6-0, 185
RB: Carlos Mann, Geraldine, Jr., 5-8, 155
WR: Ishmael Bethel, Piedmont, So., 6-3, 170
WR: Preston Hicks, Alabama Christian, Sr., 5-11, 200
WR: Will Wells, Houston Academy, Sr., 6-1, 170
OL: Cade Barnett, Excel, Sr., 6-4, 275
OL: Jayse Cook, Geraldine, Jr., 6-4, 230
OL: Hunter Davis, Lauderdale Co., Sr., 5-10, 240
OL: Mason Dullard, Flomaton, Sr., 6-4, 300
OL: Austin Smith, Walter Wellborn, Sr., 5-10, 225
PK: Sloan Smith, Piedmont, Sr., 6-0, 155
Defense
DL: Miles Adams, Flomaton, Jr., 6-5, 280
DL: Ethan Coachman, Houston Academy, Sr., 6-2, 200
DL: Jeremiah Moore, Daleville, Sr., 6-3, 275
DL: Tyler Thomas, Cottage Hill, Sr., 6-5, 220
LB: Kevin Farrish, W.S. Neal, Sr., 6-0, 195
LB: Nelson Hall, Opp, Jr., 5-10, 180
LB: Jacoby Holt, Thomasville, Sr., 5-10, 190
LB: Sam Williams, Mars Hill Bible, Sr., 5-10, 200
DB: Parker Black, Straughn, Jr., 6-3, 175
DB: Jayden Gilbert, Clements, Jr., 5-10, 170
DB: Cody Holloway, Piedmont, Sr., 5-10, 170
DB: Camden Lawson, Mobile Christian, Jr., 5-11, 173
P: Carter Lewis, Mobile Christian, Fr., 5-8, 162
Athlete
Max Hanson, Piedmont, Sr., 5-9, 155
Ziggy Holloway, St. James, Jr., 6-2, 170
Gray Jennings, Opp, Sr., 6-1, 215
Corey Landers, Alabama Christian, Sr., 5-9, 178
HONORABLE MENTION
QB: Carson Creehan, Madison Academy, Sr., 6-4, 205
QB: Brax Garrison, Gordo, Sr., 6-4, 220
RB: Jeb Daughtry, Houston Academy, Sr., 5-10, 185
RB: Kolby Peavy, Excel, Sr., 6-1, 185
WR: Aaron Rogers, Mobile Christian, Jr., 6-1, 163
WR: Ethan Wilder, Gordo, Jr., 6-1, 170
OL: Jesse Ellisor, Straughn, Jr., 6-0, 245
OL: Keith Williams, Pike Co., Sr., 6-2, 300
PK: None.
DL: Grant Austin, J.B. Pennington, Jr., 5-11, 185
DL: Harrison Parkman, Trinity, Sr., 6-2, 250
LB: Rhett Alford, Piedmont, Sr., 6-1, 200
LB: Ace Thompson, Thomasville, Jr., 5-11, 160
DB: Levi Brown, Plainview, Sr., 6-1, 175
DB: Gage Taylor, Danville, Sr., 6-2, 162
P: Robbie Gafford, Opp, Sr., 5-11, 170
ATH: Roosevelt Towns III, Southside-Selma, Sr., 6-0, 220
ATH: Tucker Williams, St. James, Sr., 5-1, 185
COACH OF THE YEAR
Jimmy Perry, St. James
CLASS 2A
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
Offense
QB: Ty’Jarian Williams, Aliceville, Sr., 6-3, 230
RB: Logan Anderson, Fyffe, So., 5-11, 205
RB: Keaton DeBoard, Collinsville, Sr., 6-0, 175
RB: Brady Hardin, Red Bay, Sr., 5-10, 205
WR: Luke Gilbert, Pisgah, So., 6-0, 170
WR: Ben Hall, Southeastern-Blount, Sr., 6-2, 175
WR: Landon Tyler, Ariton, Sr., 6-2, 185
OL: Jackson Cooper, Tuscaloosa Academy, So., 6-3, 335
OL: Carson Hall, Ranburne, Sr., 6-4, 280
OL: Jamichael Pugh, Clarke Co., Sr., 5-11, 250
OL: Braden Stafford, Hatton, Sr., 6-3, 305
OL: Tucker Wilks, Fyffe, So., 6-0, 230
PK: Patton Turnipseed, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr., 6-1, 175
Defense
DL: Christian Brown, Ariton, Sr., 6-1, 208
DL: Taysean Darden, Lanett, Sr., 6-0, 220
DL: Keldric Faulk, Highland Home, Sr., 6-6, 260
DL: Kevin Wilder, Aliceville, Sr., 6-2, 245
LB: JJ Faulk, Highland Home, So., 6-3, 225
LB: Ethan Henson, Clarke Co., So., 6-0, 180
LB: CJ McNabb, Ariton, Sr., 5-9, 220
LB: Zack Wright, Vincent, Sr., 6-1, 205
DB: Brice McKenzie, Highland Home, Jr., 5-9, 205
DB: Ian Senn, Ariton, Jr., 6-1, 160
DB: Richard Weed, B.B. Comer, So., 5-5, 120
DB: Isaiah Warnick, Falkville, Sr., 6-2, 175
P: Bradley Thompson, Luverne, Sr., 5-8, 195
Athlete
Wauntavious Conley, Abbeville, Sr., 5-10, 192
A.J. Ezell, Clarke Co., Jr., 5-11, 185
Kamore Harris, B.B. Comer, Jr., 6-2, 230
John Taylor, Luverne, Sr., 5-10, 160
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
Offense
QB: Caden Burnett, Falkville, Sr., 6-3, 175
RB: Zac Chapman, Isabella, Sr., 6-0, 185
RB: Jordan Godsey, Lamar Co., Jr., 6-0, 190
RB: Jamari McClure, Goshen, Jr., 5-10, 185
WR: Joshua Bledsoe, LaFayette, So., 6-1, 170
WR: Thomas Harmon, Whitesburg Christian, Sr., 5-11, 185
WR: Drevon Lee, Isabella, Jr., 6-0, 165
OL: Zachariah Carpenter, B.B. Comer, Sr., 6-3, 290
OL: Evan Chandler, Fyffe, Sr., 6-1, 205
OL: Logan Dillard, Reeltown, Sr., 6-4, 285
OL: JD Martin, Pisgah, Jr., 6-0, 225
OL: Austin Melson, Falkville, Sr., 6-3, 290
PK: Tanner Patton, G.W. Long, Sr., 6-1, 160
Defense
DL: Easton Fields, Vincent, Sr., 6-2, 265
DL: Austin Kerchner, G.W. Long, Sr., 6-1, 220
DL: CJ May, Highland Home, So., 6-2, 210
DL: Logan Smith, Samson, Sr., 6-3, 240
LB: Caiden Hawkins, Pisgah, Sr., 6-0, 170
LB: Ethan Morgan, Winston Co., Sr., 6-3, 200
LB: Cayden Richardson, Tuscaloosa Academy, Jr., 6-3, 205
LB: Benjamin Smith, Ider, Sr., 5-7, 175
DB: Jaxon Hamby, West End-Walnut Grove, Fr., 5-10, 160
DB: Sherabiah Jones, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr., 5-10, 195
DB: Tae Martin, Reeltown, So., 5-11, 160
DB: Brayden Whitehead, G.W. Long, Jr., 5-10, 175
P: Daniel Kirchharr, J.U. Blacksher, Sr., 6-1, 150
Athlete
Nathan Cole, J.U. Blacksher, Sr., 5-11, 180
Ty Eskridge, Lamar Co., Jr., 6-2, 215
Bryson Hughes, G.W. Long, Jr., 6-0, 170
Kyree Shakur, Chickasaw, Jr., 5-9, 170
HONORABLE MENTION
QB: Blake Allums, Vincent, Sr., 6-1, 165
QB: James Lard, Lexington, Sr., 5-9, 183
RB: Brodie Hicks, Fyffe, Sr., 5-11, 190
RB: Jaylen Murry, Wicksburg, Sr., 6-0, 205
WR: Tyquan Simon, Aliceville, Jr., 6-2, 205
WR: Tray Youngblood, Vincent, Sr., 6-1, 155
OL: Riley Branham, Cleveland, Sr., 6-6, 280
OL: Nehemiah Samples, Gaston, So., 6-1, 300
PK: None.
DL: Blu Herren, Woodland, Sr., 6-1, 250
DL: Jy’Keem Roberson, Chickasaw, So., 5-11, 245
LB: Malachi Algood, Thorsby, So., 5-9, 150
LB: Joshua Carroll, West End-Walnut Grove, Jr., 5-10, 165
DB: Chris Clemons, Winston Co., So., 6-0, 165
DB: Devin Harvey, B.B. Comer, Jr., 6-2, 190
P: Callen Gay, Woodland, Jr., 6-3, 185
ATH: Calvin Madden, Sheffield, Jr., 5-11, 185
ATH: Rykelus Robertson, Vincent, Jr., 5-8, 155
COACH OF THE YEAR
Adam Fossett, B.B. Comer