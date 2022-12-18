The best in Alabama: All-State football team features 20 local players Published 5:00 am Sunday, December 18, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

Another historic football season in Shelby County added another mark on Sunday, Dec. 18 when the All-State football team was released, featuring the state’s best football players from the 2022 season.

On that list, 20 players from Shelby County were honored following their extraordinary efforts in leading their respective teams to special seasons.

The list not only featured 26 local players being named as the top in the state, but it featured 12 on their respective first team, seven on the second team and seven honorable mentions.

Following their fourth state championship in a row, the Thompson Warriors had five players make the Class 7A team.

Thompson had a state-high four players named to the 7A first team following the Warriors’ third state championship in a row.

On the first team offense included Stanton Ramil, Peter Woods, Seth Hampton and Anquoan Fegans

Senior offensive lineman for Thompson, Ramil, stepped up his game during the postseason for the Warriors. His passing game and rushing attack were extremely beneficial for Thompson during the State Championship against Auburn.

Woods was a dominant presence up front for Thompson in his senior season. Defeating teams with every team’s eyes glued on him, he managed to total 89 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 11 sacks that led him to his fourth consecutive championship.

Hampton was the leading tackler for the Warriors in the 2022 season. He totaled 99 tackles, including 70 by himself. In addition, Hampton put together 18 tackles for loss and three sacks with five interceptions.

In his sophomore year Thompson, Fegans totaled 67 tackles with one tackle for loss. Fegan had nine interceptions and three pick-sixes.

Joining the Warriors on the Class 7A All-State first team was one player from the newly 7A classified Chelsea team as well.

Senior kicker for the Chelsea Hornets, Jack Seymour finished 22-23 on extra points this season and made all three of his field goals with a long of 42 yards. He also totaled 1,411 yards on 34 points and downed 11 punts inside the 20-yard line.

On the 7A All-State second team was Thompson’s AJ Green and Oak Mountain’s Garrett Murphy.

Green was a force to be reckoned with for the Warriors not only the 2022 season, but Thompson’s fourth consecutive state title. The junior running back totaled 1,453 yards and 17 touchdowns on 207 carries, including a 147-yard and two-touchdown in the state championship game.

Oak Mountain’s senior linebacker, Murphy totaled 112 solo tackles and 54 assists during his final season for the Eagles. He also totaled 12 tackles for loss, two sacks and three interceptions.

Chelsea’s Emmerson Russell and Oak Mountain’s Sawyer Smith were both recognized in the 7A honorable mentions.

After facing an injury that affected him for most of Russell’s junior season at Chelsea, the running back still managed to total 1,130 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground in addition to 175 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Wide receiver for Oak Mountain, Smith covered a lot of ground for the Eagles in his junior season. Smith managed to have managing successful scoring drives.

In the 6A classification, three total players from the county earned a spot on the All-State second team, including two from Calera and one from Pelham.

Braylyn Farrington and Michael Banks-Mason both earned a spot on the second team from Calera, while Jamal Miles represented Pelham.

In his senior season at Calera, receiver Farrington totaled 848 yards and nine touchdowns on 48 receptions in the passing game, while he also returned four kicks for a touchdown this season to lead the Eagles to the playoffs for the second year in a row.

Joining Farrington on the list, Banks-Mason finished his senior season as a linebacker for the Eagles with more than 100 solo tackles. Banks-Mason totaled 103 solo tackles and an additional 34 assists. He also finished second in Shelby County with 25 tackles for loss and had six sacks with three interceptions.

During one of Pelham’s historic 2022 season, Miles was a crucial part of the Panther’s first-round playoff win since 2006. The defensive back finished his senior season with 63 tackles, three tackles for loss and four interceptions.

The Helena Huskies and Briarwood Lions also had a player named to the 6A honorable mentions with senior receiver Hunter Hale and junior defensive back Grey Reebels both earning a spot.

Hale totaled 752 yards and six touchdowns receiving for Helena during his senior season. He was one of the most sure-handed targets in Shelby County and returned two kicks for a touchdown.

Briarwood’s Reebels totaled 87 tackles his junior season, while he also added six tackles for loss, three sacks, five pass breakups and two blocked kicks at the nickel position.

The Montevallo Bulldogs had one player earn a spot on the Class 4A All-State honorable mention list.

Defensive line, Charlie Adams finished his junior season at Montevallo with 25 solo tackles, 40 assisted tackles, 19 tackles for loss and six sacks with 26 quarterback hurries.

The Vincent Yellow Jackets had one player earn a spot on the Class 2A first team and one player be recognized on the Class 2A second team for their performance after a truly historic season for the Yellow Jackets.

Zach Wright earned his spot on the Class 2A first team after his performance for Vincent in his senior season. The Linebacker totaled 126 solo tackles and 41 assists. Wright tagged on 17 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

The defensive line, Easton Fields represented the Yellow Jackets on the Class 2A second team. Fields totaled 62 tackles this season, including 12 for a loss and eight sacks. He also finished with a pick-six, a scoop-and-score and two blocked punts.

Blake Allums, Tray Youngblood and Rykelus Robertson were all recognized from Vincent in the Class 2A All-State honorable mention list.

Allums totaled 1705 yards in his senior season, in addition to his seven interceptions for the Yellow Jackets.

Youngblood was a force to be reckoned with for the Yellow Jackets during his senior season. Youngblood led Vincent with 734 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on offense, while on the defensive end he totaled 83 tackles and three interceptions on defense. Youngblood also had a pick-six, a kickoff return for a touchdown and a punt return for a touchdown.

Vincent running back, Robertson led Shelby County in his junior season with 1,824 yards and 19 touchdowns on 179 touches.

See the full All-State team below:

The Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State football teams, honorable mentions and coaches of the year:

CLASS 7A

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

Offense

QB: Peyton Floyd, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr., 5-11, 175

RB: Raymon Blackmon, Dothan, Sr., 5-9, 175

RB: Derrick Butler, Davidson, Jr., 6-1, 190

RB: Donald Harris Jr., Jeff Davis, Sr., 5-10, 172

WR: James Bolton, Mary Montgomery, Jr., 6-2, 175

WR: Ean Nation, Auburn, Jr., 5-10, 165

WR: Perry Thompson, Foley, Jr., 6-4, 210

OL: Billy Gilmore, Alma Bryant, Sr., 6-3, 298

OL: Brayden Joiner, Auburn, Sr., 6-3, 315

OL: Stanton Ramil, Thompson, Sr., 6-5, 290

OL: Jamarius Stanyard, Dothan, Sr., 6-0, 290

OL: Maddox Sunderman, Bob Jones, Sr., 6-4, 290

PK: Payton Argent, Hoover, Sr., 6-0, 175

Defense

DL: Tomarrion Parker, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-4, 250

DL: Hunter Osborne, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr., 6-4, 260

DL: Brenton Williams, Opelika, Sr., 6-3, 239

DL: Peter Woods, Thompson, Sr., 6-4, 280

LB: Klark Cleveland, Auburn, Sr., 6-0, 190

LB: Seth Hampton, Thompson, Sr., 5-10, 198

LB: Kaleb Jackson, Hoover, Sr., 5-10, 210

LB: Bradley Shaw, Hoover, Jr., 6-1, 210

DB: Anquon Fegans, Thompson, So., 6-2, 190

DB: Rickey Gibson, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr., 6-1, 175

DB: AJ Harris, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-1, 195

DB: Jahlil Hurley, Florence, Sr., 6-3, 185

P: Jack Seymour, Chelsea, Sr., 6-0, 155

Athlete

Caden Creel, Fairhope, Sr., 6-0, 195

John Paul Head, Vestavia Hills, Jr., 6-0, 215

Giovanni Lopez, James Clemens, Sr., 6-0, 220

Kameran Shanks, Prattville, Sr., 5-10, 170

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

Offense

QB: Jaylen Epps, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-1, 190

RB: AJ Green, Thompson, Jr., 5-10, 200

RB: Carlin Long, Huntsville, Jr., 6-0, 185

RB: Kevin Riley, Tuscaloosa Co., Jr., 5-11, 195

WR: Karmello English, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-1, 190

WR: Huck Hensley, Huntsville, Jr., 5-11, 165

WR: Matthew Rozier, Sparkman, Sr., 6-0, 185

OL: Keyon Cox, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-5, 270

OL: Ethan Hubbard, Hoover, Sr., 6-6, 285

OL: Logan Joellenbeck, Foley, Jr., 6-6, 338

OL: Jermaine Marshall, Lee-Montgomery, Jr., 6-0, 290

OL: Donovan Price, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr., 6-3, 220

PK: Riley Rigg, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr., 6-0, 165

Defense

DL: Tyler Durant, Daphne, Jr., 6-2, 260

DL: Jordan Norman, Hoover, Sr., 6-3, 235

DL: Jordan Ross, Vestavia Hills, Jr., 6-4, 220

DL: Mark Toland, Auburn, Sr., 6-2, 200

LB: Coleman Granberry, Auburn, Sr., 6-1, 190

LB: Druce Clarke, Austin, Sr., 5-11, 210

LB: Malachi Jones, Sparkman, Sr., 5-11, 205

LB: Garrett Murphy, Oak Mountain, Sr., 6-1, 205

DB: Jay Avery, Hoover, Sr., 6-1, 165

DB: DJ Estes, Hoover, Sr., 5-10, 175

DB: Jamal Mayers, James Clemens, Sr., 5-10, 170

DB: Issaiah Parrish, Prattville, Jr., 5-9, 164

P: Cade Lancaster, Tuscaloosa Co., Sr., 6-4, 200

Athlete

Ty Doughty, James Clemens, So., 5-9, 170

Josh Flowers, Baker, Jr., 6-3, 210

Rayshawn Hardy, Bob Jones, Sr., 6-2, 200

Mykel Johnson, Enterprise, Sr., 5-9, 180

HONORABLE MENTION

QB: Jared Hollins, Mary Montgomery, Jr., 6-5, 184

RB: Nick Clark, Daphne, Jr., 5-8, 200

RB: Emerson Russell, Chelsea, Jr., 5-7, 155

WR: Ben Moseley, Fairhope, Sr., 5-11, 165

WR: Sawyer Smith, Oak Mountain, Jr., 6-3, 175

OL: Jeremiah Beverly, Mary Montgomery, Sr., 6-4, 280

OL: Steven Crigger, Grissom, Sr., 6-0, 270

PK: Towns McGough, Auburn, Jr., 6-1, 165

PK: Ethan Paul, Central-Phenix City, Jr., 5-11, 165

DL: Tyrell Averhart, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr., 6-0, 250

DL: AJ Prim, Foley, Sr., 6-3, 258

LB: Jonathan Monroe, Bob Jones, Sr., 6-2, 190

LB: Malik Woods, Huntsville, Sr., 5-10, 195

DB: Grant Downey, Vestavia Hills, Sr., 5-10, 170

DB: Cole Porter, Grissom, Jr., 5-10, 165

P: Roman Gagliano, Opelika, Jr., 6-3, 210

ATH: Sawyer Deerman, Tuscaloosa Co., Sr., 5-10, 175

ATH: Aiden White, Enterprise, Sr., 6-0, 175

COACH OF THE YEAR

Zach Golson, Mary Montgomery

CLASS 6A

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

Offense

QB: KJ Lacey, Saraland, So., 6-1, 175

RB: Cole Gamble, Mountain Brook, Jr., 6-0, 195

RB: Brayden Jenkins, Theodore, Sr., 5-10, 190

RB: Anthony Rogers, Pike Road, Jr., 5-8, 187

WR: Marquan Jamerson, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., 5-8, 170

WR: Jackson Parris, Homewood, Sr., 5-10, 170

WR: Ryan Williams, Saraland, So., 6-1, 175

OL: Wilkin Formby, Northridge, Sr., 6-7, 295

OL: Jayden Hobson, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Sr., 6-5, 293

OL: Vysen Lang, Pike Road, Jr., 6-5, 330

OL: Davis Peterson, Mountain Brook, Sr., 6-1, 270

OL: Ryan Wood, Gadsden City, Sr., 6-5, 290

PK: Trey Stoddard, Muscle Shoals, Sr., 5-10, 190

Defense

DL: Kelby Collins, Gardendale, Sr., 6-5, 260

DL: Jy’heam Ingram, Muscle Shoals, Sr., 6-1, 280

DL: Jaquavious Russaw, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., 6-3, 235

DL: James Smith, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., 6-4, 305

LB: DJ Barber, Clay-Chalkville, Jr., 6-1, 225

LB: Collin Dunn, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Sr., 6-1, 190

LB: Demarcus Riddick, Chilton Co., Jr., 6-2, 215

LB: Trent Wright, Mountain Brook, Sr., 5-9, 205

DB: Xavier Johnson, Muscle Shoals, Jr., 5-11, 175

DB: Zariah Marks, Sidney Lanier, Sr., 6-0, 180

DB: Shemar Welch, McGill-Toolen, Jr., 5-11, 155

DB: Dallas Young, Gardendale, Sr., 6-0, 182

P: Gabriel Brito, Gadsden City, Jr., 5-9, 175

Athlete

Ri Fletcher, Hartselle, Jr., 5-9, 170

Tyler Nelson, Gardendale, Sr., 6-2, 180

Woods Ray, Homewood, Sr., 6-3, 225

Earl Woods, Hueytown, Sr., 5-10, 170

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

Offense

QB: Ethan Crawford, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Sr., 6-0, 208

RB: Troy Bruce Jr., Center Point, Sr., 5-8, 175

RB: Jamarian Johnson, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Sr., 5-10, 200

RB: Jakhael Rowser, Hueytown, Jr., 5-9, 160

WR: Anthony Eager, McGill-Toolen, Sr., 6-0, 165

WR: Braylyn Farrington, Calera, Sr., 5-8, 160

WR: Jaylen Mbakwe, Clay-Chalkville, Jr., 6-1, 185

OL: Jaxon Brooks, Homewood, Jr., 6-2, 250

OL: Shane McNatt, Hazel Green, Jr., 6-4, 310

OL: William Sanders, Brookwood, Jr., 6-3, 280

OL: Marquez Timmes, Theodore, Sr., 5-11, 250

OL: Colton Walls, Stanhope Elmore, Sr., 6-3, 215

PK: Logan Weighall, Wetumpka, Sr., 6-1, 180

Defense

DL: Jeremiah Beaman, Parker, Jr., 6-4, 260

DL: Malik Blocton, Pike Road, Jr., 6-3, 265

DL: Jourdin Crawford, Parker, So., 6-2, 290

DL: Zi’keith Springfield, Pinson Valley, Sr., 6-0, 210

LB: Michael Banks-Mason, Calera, Sr., 5-10, 180

LB: Ethan Johnson, Shades Valley, Jr., 6-0, 215

LB: Anthony Jones, St. Paul’s, Fr., 6-4, 215

LB: Talton Thomas, Homewood, So., 5-11, 165

DB: Chris Bracy, St. Paul’s, Sr., 6-2, 185

DB: Jerry Brand, Blount, Sr., 6-2, 180

DB: DeAndre Kirkpatrick Jr., Gadsden City, Jr., 6-0, 185

DB: Jamal Miles, Pelham, Sr., 6-1, 180

P: Malcom Simmons, Benjamin Russell, Jr., 6-1, 180

Athlete

Tacaris Bozeman, Sidney Lanier, Sr., 5-10, 185

Jake Godfrey, Spanish Fort, Sr., 5-8, 170

Corri Milliner, Benjamin Russell, Sr., 6-2, 175

Na’eem Offord, Parker, So., 6-1, 175

HONORABLE MENTION

QB: Gabe Benton, Benjamin Russell, Jr., 6-3, 210

QB: Christian Johnson, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., 6-0, 195

RB: Rashard Childers, Chilton Co., Sr., 5-8, 195

RB: Khalifa Keith, Parker, Sr., 6-0, 225

WR: Hunter Hale, Helena, Jr., 5-8, 175

WR: Clark Sanderson, Mountain Brook, Jr., 5-9, 160

OL: Reid Ellis, Hartselle, Sr., 6-2, 270

OL: Lawson Hughes, Gardendale, Jr., 6-3, 310

PK: Hunter Kirkland, Saraland, Sr., 6-0, 160

DL: Cole McConathy, Spanish Fort, Jr., 6-5, 230

DL: Dylan Sauce, McGill-Toolen, Sr., 5-11, 245

LB: Justin Crumbaugh, Wetumpka, Sr., 6-0, 215

LB: Paxtin Dupper, Decatur, Sr., 5-11, 165

DB: Grey Reebals, Briarwood, Jr., 6-0, 175

DB: Parker Sansing, Homewood, Sr., 5-10, 160

P: Sam Wright, Muscle Shoals, Sr., 6-2, 190

ATH: Trey Glover, Theodore, Sr., 5-8, 170

ATH: Drew Pickett, Russell Co., Sr., 6-0, 195

COACH OF THE YEAR

Chris Yeager, Mountain Brook

CLASS 5A

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

Offense

QB: Cole McCarty, Moody, Sr., 5-11, 190

RB: Ashton Ashford, Ramsay, Jr., 5-8, 175

RB: Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright, Sr., 6-0, 185

RB: Eli Frost, Fairview, Jr., 5-11, 180

WR: Jy’won Boyd, Charles Henderson, Jr., 5-10, 185

WR: Davion Dozier, Moody, Sr., 6-5, 198

WR: Randell Johnson, Russellville, Sr., 6-3, 220

OL: Drew Crane, UMS-Wright, Sr., 6-1, 276

OL: Micah DeBose, Vigor, So., 6-5, 300

OL: Bryant Hamlet, Central-Clay Co., Sr., 6-2, 200

OL: Anthony Miles, Ramsay, Sr., 6-4, 285

OL: Patrick Screws, Eufaula, Sr., 6-6, 310

PK: Cleat Forrest, Alexandria, So., 5-10, 165

Defense

DL: Zion Grady, Charles Henderson, So., 6-4, 225

DL: Kavion Henderson, Leeds, Jr., 6-3, 260

DL: Yhonzae Pierre, Eufaula, Sr., 6-4, 225

DL: Michael Towner Jr., Vigor, Sr., 6-2, 245

LB: JC Erwin, UMS-Wright, Sr., 6-2, 198

LB: Damien Hart, Charles Henderson, Sr., 5-11, 205

LB: Brandon Purifoy, Vigor, Jr., 5-9, 170

LB: QB Reese, Ramsay, Jr., 6-0, 205

DB: Kyan Maloy, Beauregard, Sr., 5-10, 171

DB: A’mon Lane, Moody, Jr., 5-11, 175

DB: Joe Lott, UMS-Wright, Jr., 6-3, 189

DB: DaKaari Nelson, Selma, Sr., 6-3, 195

P: Evan Taylor, Guntersville, Sr., 5-10, 170

Athlete

Christian Burnette, Faith-Mobile, Sr., 6-1, 200

Brandon Fussell, Guntersville, Sr., 6-1, 170

Antonio Ross, Alexandria, Sr., 6-2, 200

Ronnie Royal, Gulf Shores, Jr., 5-10, 181

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

Offense

QB: Eric Handley, Pleasant Grove, Jr., 6-2, 200

RB: Terry Heflin, Central-Clay Co., Sr., 6-1, 190

RB: Drake Franklin, Arab, Sr., 5-9, 195

RB: KJ Rowser, Demopolis, Sr., 5-9, 185

WR: Caleb Dozier, Headland, Jr., 6-3, 220

WR: Ty Goodwill, Faith-Mobile, Jr., 6-3, 185

WR: Jalen Jones, Ramsay, Sr., 5-10, 170

OL: Kevonte Dickerson, Carroll-Ozark, So., 6-2, 230

OL: Benton Dunn, Charles Henderson, Jr., 6-3, 260

OL: Jordan Foy, Pleasant Grove, Jr., 6-5, 360

OL: DeMare Moore, Faith-Mobile, Sr., 6-1, 300

OL: Mason Myers, Moody, Sr., 6-5, 270

PK: Jose Arreguin, Boaz, So., 5-9, 160

Defense

DL: Javien Blanks, Demopolis, Sr., 6-1, 225

DL: Will Caneer, Arab, Sr., 6-3, 225

DL: Arenza Davis Jr., Vigor, Sr., 6-0, 230

DL: Caleb Patterson, Ramsay, Sr., 5-7, 209

LB: Yusef Clark, Williamson, So., 6-0, 200

LB: Ricky Nichols, B.C. Rain, So., 5-11, 205

LB: Karmelo Overton, Carroll-Ozark, Sr., 6-1, 215

LB: Josh Roe, Arab, Sr., 6-0, 175

DB: Demetrius Allen, Demopolis, Sr., 6-1, 202

DB: Jermaine Holcombe Jr., Vigor, Sr., 6-1, 190

DB: Keisen Lindsey, Central-Clay Co., Sr., 6-1, 190

DB: Jermaine McCree, Williamson, Fr., 5-10, 170

P: Will Langston, Gulf Shores, Jr., 5-8, 158

Athlete

Keiland Baker, Holtville, So., 6-2, 200

Cornelius Jones, Carver-Birmingham, Sr., 5-9, 150

Payton Stephenson, Elmore Co., Sr., 6-0, 200

Jaxon Williams, Headland, Jr., 5-10, 170

HONORABLE MENTION

QB: Parker Adams, Charles Henderson, Jr., 5-11, 175

QB: Harrison Burch, Russellville, Jr., 5-10, 160

RB: Jacori Tarver, Beauregard, Jr., 6-0, 232

RB: Conner Warhurst, Russellville, Sr., 6-2, 180

WR: Garrett Allen, Elmore Co., Sr., 5-9, 150

WR: Daylyn Jackson, Demopolis, Jr., 6-2, 195

OL: McCormick Langford, Guntersville, Sr., 5-10, 250

OL: Cason White, Elberta, Sr., 6-0, 285

PK: Baylor Cannon, Marbury, Sr., 6-0, 175

DL: Chris Burge, Leeds, Jr., 6-3, 245

DL: Fabyous Robinson, Selma, Sr., 6-0, 300

LB: Wyatt Dutton, Lawrence Co., Sr., 5-11, 205

LB: Conner Hackett, Holtville, Sr., 5-10, 195

DB: Amare Small, Pleasant Grove, Sr., 5-10, 150

P: Nik Peerson, Charles Henderson, Jr., 5-9, 155

P: Spencer Rosenfeld, Jasper, Sr., 6-2, 188

ATH: Jeremiah Hudson-Davis, Fairfield, Sr., 5-10, 175

ATH: Gauge Nesmith, Southside-Gadsden, Jr., 6-3, 190

COACH OF THE YEAR

Lee Ozmint, Arab

CLASS 4A

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

Offense

QB: Andrew Hunter, Randolph, Sr., 6-2, 175

RB: Fluff Bothwell, Oneonta, Jr., 6-1, 212

RB: Jeremiah Cobb, Catholic-Montgomery, Sr., 6-0, 190

RB: Jamarius Haynes, Handley, Sr., 6-0, 185

WR: Ky’dric Fisher, Jacksonville, Jr., 5-11, 175

WR: Luke Harkless, Catholic-Montgomery, Sr., 5-11, 175

WR: Owen Lockette, Westminster-Huntsville, Sr., 5-9, 175

OL: Ryqueze McElderry, Anniston, Sr., 6-4, 330

OL: Markel Nicholson, T.R. Miller, Sr., 6-4, 260

OL: Landon Ransum, Cherokee Co., So., 6-5, 295

OL: Blaxton Royster, Priceville, Sr., 5-11, 260

OL: Brody Stewart, Andalusia, Sr., 6-3, 320

PK: Steven Taylor, St. John Paul II, Sr., 6-1, 160

Defense

DL: Tae Diamond, Cherokee Co., So., 5-10, 230

DL: Walter Goggins, Deshler, Sr., 6-2, 265

DL: Cameron Johnson, Andalusia, Sr., 5-10, 220

DL: Grayshaun Swain, Anniston, So., 6-3, 215

LB: Jashawn Cooper, Montgomery Academy, Sr., 6-0, 230

LB: Jake Langlois, Priceville, Sr., 6-1, 190

LB: Caleb Lockridge, American Christian, Jr., 5-9, 160

LB: Jalen Pickens, Jackson, Sr., 6-0, 200

DB: Jack Amos, Cherokee Co., Sr., 5-4, 155

DB: LJ Green, Catholic-Montgomery, Sr., 6-1, 170

DB: Elijah Hall Jr., BTW-Tuskegee, Jr., 5-11, 185

DB: Jayden Lewis, Anniston, Jr., 6-0, 170

P: Gabe Russo, Catholic-Montgomery, Sr., 6-0, 230

Athlete

Jacob Cornejo, Cherokee Co., Jr., 5-11, 210

Caleb McCreary, Catholic-Montgomery, Jr., 6-0, 187

Brandon Musch, Westminster-Huntsville, Jr., 5-9, 185

Sylvester Smith, Munford, Sr., 6-1, 190

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

Offense

QB: Jack Lathrop, Andalusia, Jr., 5-10, 170

RB: J’Marion Burnette, Andalusia, Jr., 6-1, 220

RB: Mason Cartee, Priceville, Sr., 5-10, 185

RB: Jalen Fletcher, West Morgan, Jr., 5-7, 160

WR: Wyatt Bailey, Sipsey Valley, Jr., 5-10, 150

WR: Jaylon Cunningham, Anniston, Sr., 5-8, 160

WR: Grayson Davenport, Randolph, Sr., 6-0, 180

OL: Eli Bice, West Morgan, Sr., 6-2, 260

OL: Brady Brown, Rogers, Sr., 6-3, 275

OL: Cade Channell, Cordova, So., 6-4, 255

OL: Neal Hodo, American Christian, Jr., 6-0, 230

OL: Nick Smith, Jacksonville, Sr., 6-3, 250

PK: Joey Jones, Bayside Academy, Sr., 5-9, 150

Defense

DL: Jacob Handley, Oneonta, Sr., 6-3, 260

DL: Cade Rouse, Corner, Sr., 6-0, 235

DL: Zach Underwood, Catholic-Montgomery, Sr., 6-2, 230

DL: Graham Uter, Bayside Academy, Jr., 6-5, 270

LB: Clay Barr, St. Michael, Sr., 6-1, 220

LB: Tristan Brown, Cherokee Co., So., 5-11, 190

LB: Hezekiah Harris, Anniston, Fr., 6-5, 220

LB: Sam Kelley, T.R. Miller, Sr., 6-0, 175

DB: Jace Boyd, Corner, Jr., 6-2, 168

DB: LeBron Hooks, Escambia Co., Sr., 5-11, 185

DB: Will Phillips, Jacksonville, Fr., 6-1, 170

DB: QJ Steele, Jackson, Jr., 5-11, 155

P: Greyson Simpson, Ashville, Sr., 5-11, 175

Athlete

Tychius Caves, Jackson, Sr., 5-9, 170

Chris Pearson, Orange Beach, Sr., 6-1, 185

Kamron Sandlin, Anniston, Sr., 6-4, 220

Nic Strong, Randolph, Sr., 5-10, 190

HONORABLE MENTION

QB: Jim Ogle, Jacksonville, Jr., 6-3, 185

QB: Trace Thompson, Etowah, Sr., 6-3, 250

RB: Jakari Belue, Deshler, Sr., 5-7, 150

RB: Gavin Brown, Corner, Sr., 5-11, 180

WR: Brett Coleman, Haleyville, Jr., 6-3, 178

WR: Kaden Denson, Andalusia, Sr., 5-10, 175

OL: Kaiden Arnold, Escambia Co., Sr., 6-7, 345

OL: Zach Gaylor, Cherokee Co., Jr., 6-2, 255

PK: William Espino, Sipsey Valley, Jr., 5-6, 130

DL: Charlie Adams, Montevallo, Jr., 5-11, 245

DL: Dee Prothro, Jacksonville, Sr., 6-1, 240

LB: Tyler Cella, St. Michael, Sr., 5-10, 210

LB: Ty Jones, West Morgan, So., 6-1, 215

DB: Jaden Dobbins, Anniston, So., 5-9, 165

DB: Brother Peace, T.R. Miller, Sr., 6-1, 160

P: Chance Henderson, American Christian, Sr., 6-2, 185

P: Carson Springer, Montgomery Academy, Sr., 6-0, 180

ATH: Dorean Crittenden, Andalusia, Sr., 6-0, 210

ATH: Carson Sute, American Christian, Sr., 6-1, 175

COACH OF THE YEAR

Trent Taylor, Andalusia

CLASS 3A

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

Offense

QB: Jack Hayes, Piedmont, Sr., 6-0, 185

RB: Ken Cherry, Madison Academy, Jr., 6-0, 185

RB: Joshua Marquez, J.B. Pennington, Sr., 5-9, 180

RB: Braiden Thomas, Sylvania, Sr., 6-2, 194

WR: Ethan Beard, St. James, Sr., 5-7, 165

WR: Ian Foster, Pike Co., Sr., 5-11, 180

WR: David Michael Lieux, Trinity, Sr., 5-10, 180

OL: Reese Baker, Madison Academy, Jr., 6-5, 265

OL: Bo Cagle, Mobile Christian, So., 6-2, 283

OL: ChrisJon Gurley, Piedmont, Sr., 6-3, 255

OL: Koby Keenum, Mars Hill Bible, Sr., 6-4, 305

OL: Jake Streeton, St. James, Sr., 6-3, 245

PK: Lucius Renshaw, Houston Academy, Sr., 5-8, 155

Defense

DL: Ashdon Cooley, Sylvania, Jr., 5-11, 202

DL: Sterling Dixon, Mobile Christian, Jr., 6-3, 214

DL: Chance Murphy, Piedmont, Jr., 6-2, 225

DL: Trent Thomas, Cottage Hill, Sr., 6-5, 219

LB: Brody Epps, Piedmont, Sr., 6-0, 215

LB: Kentonio Kelly, Mobile Christian, So., 5-10, 171

LB: Drake Sanderson, J.B. Pennington, Sr., 5-11, 225

LB: Max Stephenson, Gordo, Sr., 6-2, 180

DB: Philstavious Dowdell, Dadeville, Sr., 5-10, 162

DB: Derick Smith, Southside-Selma, So., 6-3, 195

DB: Kohl Summerville, Gordo, Sr., 6-3, 215

DB: Damian Thompson, Mars Hill Bible, Jr., 6-0, 170

P: Braxton Berrey, St. James, Jr., 5-11, 175

Athlete

Drew Cook, Winfield, Sr., 6-1, 200

Cosner Harrison, St. James, Sr., 6-1, 204

Kelvon McBride, Cottage Hill, Sr., 6-3, 205

Omarion Pinckney, Daleville, Jr., 6-1, 170

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

Offense

QB: KJ Jackson, St. James, Jr., 6-3, 218

RB: Terry Davis, Opp, Sr., 5-10, 160

RB: Chrisjavion Lark, Gordo, So., 6-0, 185

RB: Carlos Mann, Geraldine, Jr., 5-8, 155

WR: Ishmael Bethel, Piedmont, So., 6-3, 170

WR: Preston Hicks, Alabama Christian, Sr., 5-11, 200

WR: Will Wells, Houston Academy, Sr., 6-1, 170

OL: Cade Barnett, Excel, Sr., 6-4, 275

OL: Jayse Cook, Geraldine, Jr., 6-4, 230

OL: Hunter Davis, Lauderdale Co., Sr., 5-10, 240

OL: Mason Dullard, Flomaton, Sr., 6-4, 300

OL: Austin Smith, Walter Wellborn, Sr., 5-10, 225

PK: Sloan Smith, Piedmont, Sr., 6-0, 155

Defense

DL: Miles Adams, Flomaton, Jr., 6-5, 280

DL: Ethan Coachman, Houston Academy, Sr., 6-2, 200

DL: Jeremiah Moore, Daleville, Sr., 6-3, 275

DL: Tyler Thomas, Cottage Hill, Sr., 6-5, 220

LB: Kevin Farrish, W.S. Neal, Sr., 6-0, 195

LB: Nelson Hall, Opp, Jr., 5-10, 180

LB: Jacoby Holt, Thomasville, Sr., 5-10, 190

LB: Sam Williams, Mars Hill Bible, Sr., 5-10, 200

DB: Parker Black, Straughn, Jr., 6-3, 175

DB: Jayden Gilbert, Clements, Jr., 5-10, 170

DB: Cody Holloway, Piedmont, Sr., 5-10, 170

DB: Camden Lawson, Mobile Christian, Jr., 5-11, 173

P: Carter Lewis, Mobile Christian, Fr., 5-8, 162

Athlete

Max Hanson, Piedmont, Sr., 5-9, 155

Ziggy Holloway, St. James, Jr., 6-2, 170

Gray Jennings, Opp, Sr., 6-1, 215

Corey Landers, Alabama Christian, Sr., 5-9, 178

HONORABLE MENTION

QB: Carson Creehan, Madison Academy, Sr., 6-4, 205

QB: Brax Garrison, Gordo, Sr., 6-4, 220

RB: Jeb Daughtry, Houston Academy, Sr., 5-10, 185

RB: Kolby Peavy, Excel, Sr., 6-1, 185

WR: Aaron Rogers, Mobile Christian, Jr., 6-1, 163

WR: Ethan Wilder, Gordo, Jr., 6-1, 170

OL: Jesse Ellisor, Straughn, Jr., 6-0, 245

OL: Keith Williams, Pike Co., Sr., 6-2, 300

PK: None.

DL: Grant Austin, J.B. Pennington, Jr., 5-11, 185

DL: Harrison Parkman, Trinity, Sr., 6-2, 250

LB: Rhett Alford, Piedmont, Sr., 6-1, 200

LB: Ace Thompson, Thomasville, Jr., 5-11, 160

DB: Levi Brown, Plainview, Sr., 6-1, 175

DB: Gage Taylor, Danville, Sr., 6-2, 162

P: Robbie Gafford, Opp, Sr., 5-11, 170

ATH: Roosevelt Towns III, Southside-Selma, Sr., 6-0, 220

ATH: Tucker Williams, St. James, Sr., 5-1, 185

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jimmy Perry, St. James

CLASS 2A

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

Offense

QB: Ty’Jarian Williams, Aliceville, Sr., 6-3, 230

RB: Logan Anderson, Fyffe, So., 5-11, 205

RB: Keaton DeBoard, Collinsville, Sr., 6-0, 175

RB: Brady Hardin, Red Bay, Sr., 5-10, 205

WR: Luke Gilbert, Pisgah, So., 6-0, 170

WR: Ben Hall, Southeastern-Blount, Sr., 6-2, 175

WR: Landon Tyler, Ariton, Sr., 6-2, 185

OL: Jackson Cooper, Tuscaloosa Academy, So., 6-3, 335

OL: Carson Hall, Ranburne, Sr., 6-4, 280

OL: Jamichael Pugh, Clarke Co., Sr., 5-11, 250

OL: Braden Stafford, Hatton, Sr., 6-3, 305

OL: Tucker Wilks, Fyffe, So., 6-0, 230

PK: Patton Turnipseed, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr., 6-1, 175

Defense

DL: Christian Brown, Ariton, Sr., 6-1, 208

DL: Taysean Darden, Lanett, Sr., 6-0, 220

DL: Keldric Faulk, Highland Home, Sr., 6-6, 260

DL: Kevin Wilder, Aliceville, Sr., 6-2, 245

LB: JJ Faulk, Highland Home, So., 6-3, 225

LB: Ethan Henson, Clarke Co., So., 6-0, 180

LB: CJ McNabb, Ariton, Sr., 5-9, 220

LB: Zack Wright, Vincent, Sr., 6-1, 205

DB: Brice McKenzie, Highland Home, Jr., 5-9, 205

DB: Ian Senn, Ariton, Jr., 6-1, 160

DB: Richard Weed, B.B. Comer, So., 5-5, 120

DB: Isaiah Warnick, Falkville, Sr., 6-2, 175

P: Bradley Thompson, Luverne, Sr., 5-8, 195

Athlete

Wauntavious Conley, Abbeville, Sr., 5-10, 192

A.J. Ezell, Clarke Co., Jr., 5-11, 185

Kamore Harris, B.B. Comer, Jr., 6-2, 230

John Taylor, Luverne, Sr., 5-10, 160

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

Offense

QB: Caden Burnett, Falkville, Sr., 6-3, 175

RB: Zac Chapman, Isabella, Sr., 6-0, 185

RB: Jordan Godsey, Lamar Co., Jr., 6-0, 190

RB: Jamari McClure, Goshen, Jr., 5-10, 185

WR: Joshua Bledsoe, LaFayette, So., 6-1, 170

WR: Thomas Harmon, Whitesburg Christian, Sr., 5-11, 185

WR: Drevon Lee, Isabella, Jr., 6-0, 165

OL: Zachariah Carpenter, B.B. Comer, Sr., 6-3, 290

OL: Evan Chandler, Fyffe, Sr., 6-1, 205

OL: Logan Dillard, Reeltown, Sr., 6-4, 285

OL: JD Martin, Pisgah, Jr., 6-0, 225

OL: Austin Melson, Falkville, Sr., 6-3, 290

PK: Tanner Patton, G.W. Long, Sr., 6-1, 160

Defense

DL: Easton Fields, Vincent, Sr., 6-2, 265

DL: Austin Kerchner, G.W. Long, Sr., 6-1, 220

DL: CJ May, Highland Home, So., 6-2, 210

DL: Logan Smith, Samson, Sr., 6-3, 240

LB: Caiden Hawkins, Pisgah, Sr., 6-0, 170

LB: Ethan Morgan, Winston Co., Sr., 6-3, 200

LB: Cayden Richardson, Tuscaloosa Academy, Jr., 6-3, 205

LB: Benjamin Smith, Ider, Sr., 5-7, 175

DB: Jaxon Hamby, West End-Walnut Grove, Fr., 5-10, 160

DB: Sherabiah Jones, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr., 5-10, 195

DB: Tae Martin, Reeltown, So., 5-11, 160

DB: Brayden Whitehead, G.W. Long, Jr., 5-10, 175

P: Daniel Kirchharr, J.U. Blacksher, Sr., 6-1, 150

Athlete

Nathan Cole, J.U. Blacksher, Sr., 5-11, 180

Ty Eskridge, Lamar Co., Jr., 6-2, 215

Bryson Hughes, G.W. Long, Jr., 6-0, 170

Kyree Shakur, Chickasaw, Jr., 5-9, 170

HONORABLE MENTION

QB: Blake Allums, Vincent, Sr., 6-1, 165

QB: James Lard, Lexington, Sr., 5-9, 183

RB: Brodie Hicks, Fyffe, Sr., 5-11, 190

RB: Jaylen Murry, Wicksburg, Sr., 6-0, 205

WR: Tyquan Simon, Aliceville, Jr., 6-2, 205

WR: Tray Youngblood, Vincent, Sr., 6-1, 155

OL: Riley Branham, Cleveland, Sr., 6-6, 280

OL: Nehemiah Samples, Gaston, So., 6-1, 300

PK: None.

DL: Blu Herren, Woodland, Sr., 6-1, 250

DL: Jy’Keem Roberson, Chickasaw, So., 5-11, 245

LB: Malachi Algood, Thorsby, So., 5-9, 150

LB: Joshua Carroll, West End-Walnut Grove, Jr., 5-10, 165

DB: Chris Clemons, Winston Co., So., 6-0, 165

DB: Devin Harvey, B.B. Comer, Jr., 6-2, 190

P: Callen Gay, Woodland, Jr., 6-3, 185

ATH: Calvin Madden, Sheffield, Jr., 5-11, 185

ATH: Rykelus Robertson, Vincent, Jr., 5-8, 155

COACH OF THE YEAR

Adam Fossett, B.B. Comer