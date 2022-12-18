The best in Alabama: All-State football team features 20 local players

Another historic football season in Shelby County added another mark on Sunday, Dec. 18 when the All-State football team was released, featuring the state’s best football players from the 2022 season. (File)

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

Another historic football season in Shelby County added another mark on Sunday, Dec. 18 when the All-State football team was released, featuring the state’s best football players from the 2022 season.

On that list, 20 players from Shelby County were honored following their extraordinary efforts in leading their respective teams to special seasons.

The list not only featured 26 local players being named as the top in the state, but it featured 12 on their respective first team, seven on the second team and seven honorable mentions.

Following their fourth state championship in a row, the Thompson Warriors had five players make the Class 7A team.

Thompson had a state-high four players named to the 7A first team following the Warriors’ third state championship in a row.

On the first team offense included Stanton Ramil, Peter Woods, Seth Hampton and Anquoan Fegans

Senior offensive lineman for Thompson, Ramil, stepped up his game during the postseason for the Warriors. His passing game and rushing attack were extremely beneficial for Thompson during the State Championship against Auburn.

Woods was a dominant presence up front for Thompson in his senior season. Defeating teams with every team’s eyes glued on him, he managed to total 89 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 11 sacks that led him to his fourth consecutive championship.

Hampton was the leading tackler for the Warriors in the 2022 season. He totaled 99 tackles, including 70 by himself. In addition, Hampton put together 18 tackles for loss and three sacks with five interceptions.

In his sophomore year Thompson, Fegans totaled 67 tackles with one tackle for loss. Fegan had nine interceptions and three pick-sixes.

Joining the Warriors on the Class 7A All-State first team was one player from the newly 7A classified Chelsea team as well.

Senior kicker for the Chelsea Hornets, Jack Seymour finished 22-23 on extra points this season and made all three of his field goals with a long of 42 yards. He also totaled 1,411 yards on 34 points and downed 11 punts inside the 20-yard line. 

On the 7A All-State second team was Thompson’s AJ Green and Oak Mountain’s Garrett Murphy.

Green was a force to be reckoned with for the Warriors not only the 2022 season, but Thompson’s fourth consecutive state title. The junior running back totaled 1,453 yards and 17 touchdowns on 207 carries, including a 147-yard and two-touchdown in the state championship game.

Oak Mountain’s senior linebacker, Murphy totaled 112 solo tackles and 54 assists during his final season for the Eagles. He also totaled 12 tackles for loss, two sacks and three interceptions.

Chelsea’s Emmerson Russell and Oak Mountain’s Sawyer Smith were both recognized in the 7A honorable mentions.

After facing an injury that affected him for most of Russell’s junior season at Chelsea, the running back still managed to total 1,130 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground in addition to 175 receiving yards and two touchdowns. 

Wide receiver for Oak Mountain, Smith covered a lot of ground for the Eagles in his junior season. Smith managed to have managing successful scoring drives.

In the 6A classification, three total players from the county earned a spot on the All-State second team, including two from Calera and one from Pelham.

Braylyn Farrington and Michael Banks-Mason both earned a spot on the second team from Calera, while Jamal Miles represented Pelham.

In his senior season at Calera, receiver Farrington totaled 848 yards and nine touchdowns on 48 receptions in the passing game, while he also returned four kicks for a touchdown this season to lead the Eagles to the playoffs for the second year in a row.

Joining Farrington on the list, Banks-Mason finished his senior season as a linebacker for the Eagles with more than 100 solo tackles. Banks-Mason totaled 103 solo tackles and an additional 34 assists. He also finished second in Shelby County with 25 tackles for loss and had six sacks with three interceptions.

During one of Pelham’s historic 2022 season, Miles was a crucial part of the Panther’s first-round playoff win since 2006. The defensive back finished his senior season with 63 tackles, three tackles for loss and four interceptions.

The Helena Huskies and Briarwood Lions also had a player named to the 6A honorable mentions with senior receiver Hunter Hale and junior defensive back Grey Reebels both earning a spot.

Hale totaled 752 yards and six touchdowns receiving for Helena during his senior season. He was one of the most sure-handed targets in Shelby County and returned two kicks for a touchdown.

Briarwood’s Reebels totaled 87 tackles his junior season, while he also added six tackles for loss, three sacks, five pass breakups and two blocked kicks at the nickel position.

The Montevallo Bulldogs had one player earn a spot on the Class 4A All-State honorable mention list.

Defensive line, Charlie Adams finished his junior season at Montevallo with 25 solo tackles, 40 assisted tackles, 19 tackles for loss and six sacks with 26 quarterback hurries.

The Vincent Yellow Jackets had one player earn a spot on the Class 2A first team and one player be recognized on the Class 2A second team for their performance after a truly historic season for the Yellow Jackets.

Zach Wright earned his spot on the Class 2A first team after his performance for Vincent in his senior season. The Linebacker totaled 126 solo tackles and 41 assists. Wright tagged on 17 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

The defensive line, Easton Fields represented the Yellow Jackets on the Class 2A second team. Fields totaled 62 tackles this season, including 12 for a loss and eight sacks. He also finished with a pick-six, a scoop-and-score and two blocked punts. 

Blake Allums, Tray Youngblood and Rykelus Robertson were all recognized from Vincent in the Class 2A All-State honorable mention list.

Allums totaled 1705 yards in his senior season, in addition to his seven interceptions for the Yellow Jackets.

Youngblood was a force to be reckoned with for the Yellow Jackets during his senior season. Youngblood led Vincent with 734 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on offense, while on the defensive end he totaled 83 tackles and three interceptions on defense. Youngblood also had a pick-six, a kickoff return for a touchdown and a punt return for a touchdown.

Vincent running back, Robertson led Shelby County in his junior season with 1,824 yards and 19 touchdowns on 179 touches.

 

See the full All-State team below:

The Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State football teams, honorable mentions and coaches of the year: 

CLASS 7A

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

Offense

   QB: Peyton Floyd, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr., 5-11, 175

   RB: Raymon Blackmon, Dothan, Sr., 5-9, 175

   RB: Derrick Butler, Davidson, Jr., 6-1, 190

   RB: Donald Harris Jr., Jeff Davis, Sr., 5-10, 172

   WR: James Bolton, Mary Montgomery, Jr., 6-2, 175

   WR: Ean Nation, Auburn, Jr., 5-10, 165

   WR: Perry Thompson, Foley, Jr., 6-4, 210

   OL: Billy Gilmore, Alma Bryant, Sr., 6-3, 298

   OL: Brayden Joiner, Auburn, Sr., 6-3, 315

   OL: Stanton Ramil, Thompson, Sr., 6-5, 290

   OL: Jamarius Stanyard, Dothan, Sr., 6-0, 290

   OL: Maddox Sunderman, Bob Jones, Sr., 6-4, 290

   PK: Payton Argent, Hoover, Sr., 6-0, 175

Defense

   DL: Tomarrion Parker, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-4, 250

   DL: Hunter Osborne, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr., 6-4, 260

   DL: Brenton Williams, Opelika, Sr., 6-3, 239

   DL: Peter Woods, Thompson, Sr., 6-4, 280

   LB: Klark Cleveland, Auburn, Sr., 6-0, 190

   LB: Seth Hampton, Thompson, Sr., 5-10, 198

   LB: Kaleb Jackson, Hoover, Sr., 5-10, 210

   LB: Bradley Shaw, Hoover, Jr., 6-1, 210

   DB: Anquon Fegans, Thompson, So., 6-2, 190

   DB: Rickey Gibson, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr., 6-1, 175

   DB: AJ Harris, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-1, 195

   DB: Jahlil Hurley, Florence, Sr., 6-3, 185

   P: Jack Seymour, Chelsea, Sr., 6-0, 155

Athlete

   Caden Creel, Fairhope, Sr., 6-0, 195

   John Paul Head, Vestavia Hills, Jr., 6-0, 215

   Giovanni Lopez, James Clemens, Sr., 6-0, 220

   Kameran Shanks, Prattville, Sr., 5-10, 170

 

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

Offense

   QB: Jaylen Epps, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-1, 190

   RB: AJ Green, Thompson, Jr., 5-10, 200

   RB: Carlin Long, Huntsville, Jr., 6-0, 185

   RB: Kevin Riley, Tuscaloosa Co., Jr., 5-11, 195

   WR: Karmello English, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-1, 190

   WR: Huck Hensley, Huntsville, Jr., 5-11, 165

   WR: Matthew Rozier, Sparkman, Sr., 6-0, 185

   OL: Keyon Cox, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-5, 270

   OL: Ethan Hubbard, Hoover, Sr., 6-6, 285

   OL: Logan Joellenbeck, Foley, Jr., 6-6, 338

   OL: Jermaine Marshall, Lee-Montgomery, Jr., 6-0, 290

   OL: Donovan Price, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr., 6-3, 220

   PK: Riley Rigg, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr., 6-0, 165

Defense

   DL: Tyler Durant, Daphne, Jr., 6-2, 260

   DL: Jordan Norman, Hoover, Sr., 6-3, 235

   DL: Jordan Ross, Vestavia Hills, Jr., 6-4, 220

   DL: Mark Toland, Auburn, Sr., 6-2, 200

   LB: Coleman Granberry, Auburn, Sr., 6-1, 190

   LB: Druce Clarke, Austin, Sr., 5-11, 210

   LB: Malachi Jones, Sparkman, Sr., 5-11, 205

   LB: Garrett Murphy, Oak Mountain, Sr., 6-1, 205

   DB: Jay Avery, Hoover, Sr., 6-1, 165

   DB: DJ Estes, Hoover, Sr., 5-10, 175

   DB: Jamal Mayers, James Clemens, Sr., 5-10, 170

   DB: Issaiah Parrish, Prattville, Jr., 5-9, 164

   P: Cade Lancaster, Tuscaloosa Co., Sr., 6-4, 200

Athlete

   Ty Doughty, James Clemens, So., 5-9, 170

   Josh Flowers, Baker, Jr., 6-3, 210

   Rayshawn Hardy, Bob Jones, Sr., 6-2, 200

   Mykel Johnson, Enterprise, Sr., 5-9, 180

 

HONORABLE MENTION

   QB: Jared Hollins, Mary Montgomery, Jr., 6-5, 184

   RB: Nick Clark, Daphne, Jr., 5-8, 200

   RB: Emerson Russell, Chelsea, Jr., 5-7, 155

   WR: Ben Moseley, Fairhope, Sr., 5-11, 165

   WR: Sawyer Smith, Oak Mountain, Jr., 6-3, 175

   OL: Jeremiah Beverly, Mary Montgomery, Sr., 6-4, 280

   OL: Steven Crigger, Grissom, Sr., 6-0, 270

   PK: Towns McGough, Auburn, Jr., 6-1, 165

   PK: Ethan Paul, Central-Phenix City, Jr., 5-11, 165

   DL: Tyrell Averhart, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr., 6-0, 250

   DL: AJ Prim, Foley, Sr., 6-3, 258

   LB: Jonathan Monroe, Bob Jones, Sr., 6-2, 190

   LB: Malik Woods, Huntsville, Sr., 5-10, 195

   DB: Grant Downey, Vestavia Hills, Sr., 5-10, 170

   DB: Cole Porter, Grissom, Jr., 5-10, 165

   P: Roman Gagliano, Opelika, Jr., 6-3, 210

   ATH: Sawyer Deerman, Tuscaloosa Co., Sr., 5-10, 175

   ATH: Aiden White, Enterprise, Sr., 6-0, 175

 

COACH OF THE YEAR

   Zach Golson, Mary Montgomery

 

CLASS 6A

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

Offense

   QB: KJ Lacey, Saraland, So., 6-1, 175

   RB: Cole Gamble, Mountain Brook, Jr., 6-0, 195

   RB: Brayden Jenkins, Theodore, Sr., 5-10, 190

   RB: Anthony Rogers, Pike Road, Jr., 5-8, 187

   WR: Marquan Jamerson, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., 5-8, 170

   WR: Jackson Parris, Homewood, Sr., 5-10, 170

   WR: Ryan Williams, Saraland, So., 6-1, 175

   OL: Wilkin Formby, Northridge, Sr., 6-7, 295

   OL: Jayden Hobson, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Sr., 6-5, 293

   OL: Vysen Lang, Pike Road, Jr., 6-5, 330

   OL: Davis Peterson, Mountain Brook, Sr., 6-1, 270

   OL: Ryan Wood, Gadsden City, Sr., 6-5, 290

   PK: Trey Stoddard, Muscle Shoals, Sr., 5-10, 190

Defense

   DL: Kelby Collins, Gardendale, Sr., 6-5, 260

   DL: Jy’heam Ingram, Muscle Shoals, Sr., 6-1, 280

   DL: Jaquavious Russaw, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., 6-3, 235

   DL: James Smith, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., 6-4, 305

   LB: DJ Barber, Clay-Chalkville, Jr., 6-1, 225

   LB: Collin Dunn, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Sr., 6-1, 190

   LB: Demarcus Riddick, Chilton Co., Jr., 6-2, 215

   LB: Trent Wright, Mountain Brook, Sr., 5-9, 205

   DB: Xavier Johnson, Muscle Shoals, Jr., 5-11, 175

   DB: Zariah Marks, Sidney Lanier, Sr., 6-0, 180

   DB: Shemar Welch, McGill-Toolen, Jr., 5-11, 155

   DB: Dallas Young, Gardendale, Sr., 6-0, 182

   P: Gabriel Brito, Gadsden City, Jr., 5-9, 175

Athlete

   Ri Fletcher, Hartselle, Jr., 5-9, 170

   Tyler Nelson, Gardendale, Sr., 6-2, 180

   Woods Ray, Homewood, Sr., 6-3, 225

   Earl Woods, Hueytown, Sr., 5-10, 170

 

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

Offense

   QB: Ethan Crawford, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Sr., 6-0, 208

   RB: Troy Bruce Jr., Center Point, Sr., 5-8, 175

   RB: Jamarian Johnson, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Sr., 5-10, 200

   RB: Jakhael Rowser, Hueytown, Jr., 5-9, 160

   WR: Anthony Eager, McGill-Toolen, Sr., 6-0, 165

   WR: Braylyn Farrington, Calera, Sr., 5-8, 160

   WR: Jaylen Mbakwe, Clay-Chalkville, Jr., 6-1, 185

   OL: Jaxon Brooks, Homewood, Jr., 6-2, 250

   OL: Shane McNatt, Hazel Green, Jr., 6-4, 310

   OL: William Sanders, Brookwood, Jr., 6-3, 280

   OL: Marquez Timmes, Theodore, Sr., 5-11, 250

   OL: Colton Walls, Stanhope Elmore, Sr., 6-3, 215

   PK: Logan Weighall, Wetumpka, Sr., 6-1, 180

Defense

   DL: Jeremiah Beaman, Parker, Jr., 6-4, 260

   DL: Malik Blocton, Pike Road, Jr., 6-3, 265

   DL: Jourdin Crawford, Parker, So., 6-2, 290

   DL: Zi’keith Springfield, Pinson Valley, Sr., 6-0, 210

   LB: Michael Banks-Mason, Calera, Sr., 5-10, 180

   LB: Ethan Johnson, Shades Valley, Jr., 6-0, 215

   LB: Anthony Jones, St. Paul’s, Fr., 6-4, 215

   LB: Talton Thomas, Homewood, So., 5-11, 165

   DB: Chris Bracy, St. Paul’s, Sr., 6-2, 185

   DB: Jerry Brand, Blount, Sr., 6-2, 180

   DB: DeAndre Kirkpatrick Jr., Gadsden City, Jr., 6-0, 185

   DB: Jamal Miles, Pelham, Sr., 6-1, 180

   P: Malcom Simmons, Benjamin Russell, Jr., 6-1, 180

Athlete

   Tacaris Bozeman, Sidney Lanier, Sr., 5-10, 185

   Jake Godfrey, Spanish Fort, Sr., 5-8, 170

   Corri Milliner, Benjamin Russell, Sr., 6-2, 175

   Na’eem Offord, Parker, So., 6-1, 175

 

HONORABLE MENTION

   QB: Gabe Benton, Benjamin Russell, Jr., 6-3, 210

   QB: Christian Johnson, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., 6-0, 195

   RB: Rashard Childers, Chilton Co., Sr., 5-8, 195

   RB: Khalifa Keith, Parker, Sr., 6-0, 225

   WR: Hunter Hale, Helena, Jr., 5-8, 175

   WR: Clark Sanderson, Mountain Brook, Jr., 5-9, 160

   OL: Reid Ellis, Hartselle, Sr., 6-2, 270

   OL: Lawson Hughes, Gardendale, Jr., 6-3, 310

   PK: Hunter Kirkland, Saraland, Sr., 6-0, 160

   DL: Cole McConathy, Spanish Fort, Jr., 6-5, 230

   DL: Dylan Sauce, McGill-Toolen, Sr., 5-11, 245

   LB: Justin Crumbaugh, Wetumpka, Sr., 6-0, 215

   LB: Paxtin Dupper, Decatur, Sr., 5-11, 165

   DB: Grey Reebals, Briarwood, Jr., 6-0, 175

   DB: Parker Sansing, Homewood, Sr., 5-10, 160

   P: Sam Wright, Muscle Shoals, Sr., 6-2, 190

   ATH: Trey Glover, Theodore, Sr., 5-8, 170

   ATH: Drew Pickett, Russell Co., Sr., 6-0, 195

 

COACH OF THE YEAR

   Chris Yeager, Mountain Brook

 

CLASS 5A

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

Offense

   QB: Cole McCarty, Moody, Sr., 5-11, 190

   RB: Ashton Ashford, Ramsay, Jr., 5-8, 175

   RB: Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright, Sr., 6-0, 185

   RB: Eli Frost, Fairview, Jr., 5-11, 180

   WR: Jy’won Boyd, Charles Henderson, Jr., 5-10, 185

   WR: Davion Dozier, Moody, Sr., 6-5, 198

   WR: Randell Johnson, Russellville, Sr., 6-3, 220

   OL: Drew Crane, UMS-Wright, Sr., 6-1, 276

   OL: Micah DeBose, Vigor, So., 6-5, 300

   OL: Bryant Hamlet, Central-Clay Co., Sr., 6-2, 200

   OL: Anthony Miles, Ramsay, Sr., 6-4, 285

   OL: Patrick Screws, Eufaula, Sr., 6-6, 310

   PK: Cleat Forrest, Alexandria, So., 5-10, 165

Defense

   DL: Zion Grady, Charles Henderson, So., 6-4, 225

   DL: Kavion Henderson, Leeds, Jr., 6-3, 260

   DL: Yhonzae Pierre, Eufaula, Sr., 6-4, 225

   DL: Michael Towner Jr., Vigor, Sr., 6-2, 245

   LB: JC Erwin, UMS-Wright, Sr., 6-2, 198

   LB: Damien Hart, Charles Henderson, Sr., 5-11, 205

   LB: Brandon Purifoy, Vigor, Jr., 5-9, 170

   LB: QB Reese, Ramsay, Jr., 6-0, 205

   DB: Kyan Maloy, Beauregard, Sr., 5-10, 171

   DB: A’mon Lane, Moody, Jr., 5-11, 175

   DB: Joe Lott, UMS-Wright, Jr., 6-3, 189

   DB: DaKaari Nelson, Selma, Sr., 6-3, 195

   P: Evan Taylor, Guntersville, Sr., 5-10, 170

Athlete

   Christian Burnette, Faith-Mobile, Sr., 6-1, 200

   Brandon Fussell, Guntersville, Sr., 6-1, 170

   Antonio Ross, Alexandria, Sr., 6-2, 200

   Ronnie Royal, Gulf Shores, Jr., 5-10, 181

 

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

Offense

   QB: Eric Handley, Pleasant Grove, Jr., 6-2, 200

   RB: Terry Heflin, Central-Clay Co., Sr., 6-1, 190

   RB: Drake Franklin, Arab, Sr., 5-9, 195

   RB: KJ Rowser, Demopolis, Sr., 5-9, 185

   WR: Caleb Dozier, Headland, Jr., 6-3, 220

   WR: Ty Goodwill, Faith-Mobile, Jr., 6-3, 185

   WR: Jalen Jones, Ramsay, Sr., 5-10, 170

   OL: Kevonte Dickerson, Carroll-Ozark, So., 6-2, 230

   OL: Benton Dunn, Charles Henderson, Jr., 6-3, 260

   OL: Jordan Foy, Pleasant Grove, Jr., 6-5, 360

   OL: DeMare Moore, Faith-Mobile, Sr., 6-1, 300

   OL: Mason Myers, Moody, Sr., 6-5, 270

   PK: Jose Arreguin, Boaz, So., 5-9, 160

Defense

   DL: Javien Blanks, Demopolis, Sr., 6-1, 225

   DL: Will Caneer, Arab, Sr., 6-3, 225

   DL: Arenza Davis Jr., Vigor, Sr., 6-0, 230

   DL: Caleb Patterson, Ramsay, Sr., 5-7, 209

   LB: Yusef Clark, Williamson, So., 6-0, 200

   LB: Ricky Nichols, B.C. Rain, So., 5-11, 205

   LB: Karmelo Overton, Carroll-Ozark, Sr., 6-1, 215

   LB: Josh Roe, Arab, Sr., 6-0, 175

   DB: Demetrius Allen, Demopolis, Sr., 6-1, 202

   DB: Jermaine Holcombe Jr., Vigor, Sr., 6-1, 190

   DB: Keisen Lindsey, Central-Clay Co., Sr., 6-1, 190

   DB: Jermaine McCree, Williamson, Fr., 5-10, 170

   P: Will Langston, Gulf Shores, Jr., 5-8, 158

Athlete

   Keiland Baker, Holtville, So., 6-2, 200

   Cornelius Jones, Carver-Birmingham, Sr., 5-9, 150

   Payton Stephenson, Elmore Co., Sr., 6-0, 200

   Jaxon Williams, Headland, Jr., 5-10, 170

 

HONORABLE MENTION

   QB: Parker Adams, Charles Henderson, Jr., 5-11, 175

   QB: Harrison Burch, Russellville, Jr., 5-10, 160

   RB: Jacori Tarver, Beauregard, Jr., 6-0, 232

   RB: Conner Warhurst, Russellville, Sr., 6-2, 180

   WR: Garrett Allen, Elmore Co., Sr., 5-9, 150

   WR: Daylyn Jackson, Demopolis, Jr., 6-2, 195

   OL: McCormick Langford, Guntersville, Sr., 5-10, 250

   OL: Cason White, Elberta, Sr., 6-0, 285

   PK: Baylor Cannon, Marbury, Sr., 6-0, 175

   DL: Chris Burge, Leeds, Jr., 6-3, 245

   DL: Fabyous Robinson, Selma, Sr., 6-0, 300

   LB: Wyatt Dutton, Lawrence Co., Sr., 5-11, 205

   LB: Conner Hackett, Holtville, Sr., 5-10, 195

   DB: Amare Small, Pleasant Grove, Sr., 5-10, 150

   P: Nik Peerson, Charles Henderson, Jr., 5-9, 155

   P: Spencer Rosenfeld, Jasper, Sr., 6-2, 188

   ATH: Jeremiah Hudson-Davis, Fairfield, Sr., 5-10, 175

   ATH: Gauge Nesmith, Southside-Gadsden, Jr., 6-3, 190

 

COACH OF THE YEAR

   Lee Ozmint, Arab

 

CLASS 4A

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

Offense

   QB: Andrew Hunter, Randolph, Sr., 6-2, 175

   RB: Fluff Bothwell, Oneonta, Jr., 6-1, 212

   RB: Jeremiah Cobb, Catholic-Montgomery, Sr., 6-0, 190

   RB: Jamarius Haynes, Handley, Sr., 6-0, 185

   WR: Ky’dric Fisher, Jacksonville, Jr., 5-11, 175

   WR: Luke Harkless, Catholic-Montgomery, Sr., 5-11, 175

   WR: Owen Lockette, Westminster-Huntsville, Sr., 5-9, 175

   OL: Ryqueze McElderry, Anniston, Sr., 6-4, 330

   OL: Markel Nicholson, T.R. Miller, Sr., 6-4, 260

   OL: Landon Ransum, Cherokee Co., So., 6-5, 295

   OL: Blaxton Royster, Priceville, Sr., 5-11, 260

   OL: Brody Stewart, Andalusia, Sr., 6-3, 320

   PK: Steven Taylor, St. John Paul II, Sr., 6-1, 160

Defense

   DL: Tae Diamond, Cherokee Co., So., 5-10, 230

   DL: Walter Goggins, Deshler, Sr., 6-2, 265

   DL: Cameron Johnson, Andalusia, Sr., 5-10, 220

   DL: Grayshaun Swain, Anniston, So., 6-3, 215

   LB: Jashawn Cooper, Montgomery Academy, Sr., 6-0, 230

   LB: Jake Langlois, Priceville, Sr., 6-1, 190

   LB: Caleb Lockridge, American Christian, Jr., 5-9, 160

   LB: Jalen Pickens, Jackson, Sr., 6-0, 200

   DB: Jack Amos, Cherokee Co., Sr., 5-4, 155

   DB: LJ Green, Catholic-Montgomery, Sr., 6-1, 170

   DB: Elijah Hall Jr., BTW-Tuskegee, Jr., 5-11, 185

   DB: Jayden Lewis, Anniston, Jr., 6-0, 170

   P: Gabe Russo, Catholic-Montgomery, Sr., 6-0, 230

Athlete

   Jacob Cornejo, Cherokee Co., Jr., 5-11, 210

   Caleb McCreary, Catholic-Montgomery, Jr., 6-0, 187

   Brandon Musch, Westminster-Huntsville, Jr., 5-9, 185

   Sylvester Smith, Munford, Sr., 6-1, 190

 

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

Offense

   QB: Jack Lathrop, Andalusia, Jr., 5-10, 170

   RB: J’Marion Burnette, Andalusia, Jr., 6-1, 220

   RB: Mason Cartee, Priceville, Sr., 5-10, 185

   RB: Jalen Fletcher, West Morgan, Jr., 5-7, 160

   WR: Wyatt Bailey, Sipsey Valley, Jr., 5-10, 150

   WR: Jaylon Cunningham, Anniston, Sr., 5-8, 160

   WR: Grayson Davenport, Randolph, Sr., 6-0, 180

   OL: Eli Bice, West Morgan, Sr., 6-2, 260

   OL: Brady Brown, Rogers, Sr., 6-3, 275

   OL: Cade Channell, Cordova, So., 6-4, 255

   OL: Neal Hodo, American Christian, Jr., 6-0, 230

   OL: Nick Smith, Jacksonville, Sr., 6-3, 250

   PK: Joey Jones, Bayside Academy, Sr., 5-9, 150

Defense

   DL: Jacob Handley, Oneonta, Sr., 6-3, 260

   DL: Cade Rouse, Corner, Sr., 6-0, 235

   DL: Zach Underwood, Catholic-Montgomery, Sr., 6-2, 230

   DL: Graham Uter, Bayside Academy, Jr., 6-5, 270

   LB: Clay Barr, St. Michael, Sr., 6-1, 220

   LB: Tristan Brown, Cherokee Co., So., 5-11, 190

   LB: Hezekiah Harris, Anniston, Fr., 6-5, 220

   LB: Sam Kelley, T.R. Miller, Sr., 6-0, 175

   DB: Jace Boyd, Corner, Jr., 6-2, 168

   DB: LeBron Hooks, Escambia Co., Sr., 5-11, 185

   DB: Will Phillips, Jacksonville, Fr., 6-1, 170

   DB: QJ Steele, Jackson, Jr., 5-11, 155

   P: Greyson Simpson, Ashville, Sr., 5-11, 175

Athlete

   Tychius Caves, Jackson, Sr., 5-9, 170

   Chris Pearson, Orange Beach, Sr., 6-1, 185

   Kamron Sandlin, Anniston, Sr., 6-4, 220

   Nic Strong, Randolph, Sr., 5-10, 190

 

HONORABLE MENTION

   QB: Jim Ogle, Jacksonville, Jr., 6-3, 185

   QB: Trace Thompson, Etowah, Sr., 6-3, 250

   RB: Jakari Belue, Deshler, Sr., 5-7, 150

   RB: Gavin Brown, Corner, Sr., 5-11, 180

   WR: Brett Coleman, Haleyville, Jr., 6-3, 178

   WR: Kaden Denson, Andalusia, Sr., 5-10, 175

   OL: Kaiden Arnold, Escambia Co., Sr., 6-7, 345

   OL: Zach Gaylor, Cherokee Co., Jr., 6-2, 255

   PK: William Espino, Sipsey Valley, Jr., 5-6, 130

   DL: Charlie Adams, Montevallo, Jr., 5-11, 245

   DL: Dee Prothro, Jacksonville, Sr., 6-1, 240

   LB: Tyler Cella, St. Michael, Sr., 5-10, 210

   LB: Ty Jones, West Morgan, So., 6-1, 215

   DB: Jaden Dobbins, Anniston, So., 5-9, 165

   DB: Brother Peace, T.R. Miller, Sr., 6-1, 160

   P: Chance Henderson, American Christian, Sr., 6-2, 185

   P: Carson Springer, Montgomery Academy, Sr., 6-0, 180

   ATH: Dorean Crittenden, Andalusia, Sr., 6-0, 210

   ATH: Carson Sute, American Christian, Sr., 6-1, 175

 

COACH OF THE YEAR

   Trent Taylor, Andalusia

 

CLASS 3A

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

Offense

   QB: Jack Hayes, Piedmont, Sr., 6-0, 185

   RB: Ken Cherry, Madison Academy, Jr., 6-0, 185

   RB: Joshua Marquez, J.B. Pennington, Sr., 5-9, 180

   RB: Braiden Thomas, Sylvania, Sr., 6-2, 194

   WR: Ethan Beard, St. James, Sr., 5-7, 165

   WR: Ian Foster, Pike Co., Sr., 5-11, 180

   WR: David Michael Lieux, Trinity, Sr., 5-10, 180

   OL: Reese Baker, Madison Academy, Jr., 6-5, 265

   OL: Bo Cagle, Mobile Christian, So., 6-2, 283

   OL: ChrisJon Gurley, Piedmont, Sr., 6-3, 255

   OL: Koby Keenum, Mars Hill Bible, Sr., 6-4, 305

   OL: Jake Streeton, St. James, Sr., 6-3, 245

   PK: Lucius Renshaw, Houston Academy, Sr., 5-8, 155

Defense

   DL: Ashdon Cooley, Sylvania, Jr., 5-11, 202

   DL: Sterling Dixon, Mobile Christian, Jr., 6-3, 214

   DL: Chance Murphy, Piedmont, Jr., 6-2, 225

   DL: Trent Thomas, Cottage Hill, Sr., 6-5, 219

   LB: Brody Epps, Piedmont, Sr., 6-0, 215

   LB: Kentonio Kelly, Mobile Christian, So., 5-10, 171

   LB: Drake Sanderson, J.B. Pennington, Sr., 5-11, 225

   LB: Max Stephenson, Gordo, Sr., 6-2, 180

   DB: Philstavious Dowdell, Dadeville, Sr., 5-10, 162

   DB: Derick Smith, Southside-Selma, So., 6-3, 195

   DB: Kohl Summerville, Gordo, Sr., 6-3, 215

   DB: Damian Thompson, Mars Hill Bible, Jr., 6-0, 170

   P: Braxton Berrey, St. James, Jr., 5-11, 175

Athlete

   Drew Cook, Winfield, Sr., 6-1, 200

   Cosner Harrison, St. James, Sr., 6-1, 204

   Kelvon McBride, Cottage Hill, Sr., 6-3, 205

   Omarion Pinckney, Daleville, Jr., 6-1, 170

 

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

Offense

   QB: KJ Jackson, St. James, Jr., 6-3, 218

   RB: Terry Davis, Opp, Sr., 5-10, 160

   RB: Chrisjavion Lark, Gordo, So., 6-0, 185

   RB: Carlos Mann, Geraldine, Jr., 5-8, 155

   WR: Ishmael Bethel, Piedmont, So., 6-3, 170

   WR: Preston Hicks, Alabama Christian, Sr., 5-11, 200

   WR: Will Wells, Houston Academy, Sr., 6-1, 170

   OL: Cade Barnett, Excel, Sr., 6-4, 275

   OL: Jayse Cook, Geraldine, Jr., 6-4, 230

   OL: Hunter Davis, Lauderdale Co., Sr., 5-10, 240

   OL: Mason Dullard, Flomaton, Sr., 6-4, 300

   OL: Austin Smith, Walter Wellborn, Sr., 5-10, 225

   PK: Sloan Smith, Piedmont, Sr., 6-0, 155

Defense

   DL: Miles Adams, Flomaton, Jr., 6-5, 280

   DL: Ethan Coachman, Houston Academy, Sr., 6-2, 200

   DL: Jeremiah Moore, Daleville, Sr., 6-3, 275

   DL: Tyler Thomas, Cottage Hill, Sr., 6-5, 220

   LB: Kevin Farrish, W.S. Neal, Sr., 6-0, 195

   LB: Nelson Hall, Opp, Jr., 5-10, 180

   LB: Jacoby Holt, Thomasville, Sr., 5-10, 190

   LB: Sam Williams, Mars Hill Bible, Sr., 5-10, 200

   DB: Parker Black, Straughn, Jr., 6-3, 175

   DB: Jayden Gilbert, Clements, Jr., 5-10, 170

   DB: Cody Holloway, Piedmont, Sr., 5-10, 170

   DB: Camden Lawson, Mobile Christian, Jr., 5-11, 173

   P: Carter Lewis, Mobile Christian, Fr., 5-8, 162

Athlete

   Max Hanson, Piedmont, Sr., 5-9, 155

   Ziggy Holloway, St. James, Jr., 6-2, 170

   Gray Jennings, Opp, Sr., 6-1, 215

   Corey Landers, Alabama Christian, Sr., 5-9, 178

 

HONORABLE MENTION

   QB: Carson Creehan, Madison Academy, Sr., 6-4, 205

   QB: Brax Garrison, Gordo, Sr., 6-4, 220

   RB: Jeb Daughtry, Houston Academy, Sr., 5-10, 185

   RB: Kolby Peavy, Excel, Sr., 6-1, 185

   WR: Aaron Rogers, Mobile Christian, Jr., 6-1, 163

   WR: Ethan Wilder, Gordo, Jr., 6-1, 170

   OL: Jesse Ellisor, Straughn, Jr., 6-0, 245

   OL: Keith Williams, Pike Co., Sr., 6-2, 300

   PK: None.

   DL: Grant Austin, J.B. Pennington, Jr., 5-11, 185

   DL: Harrison Parkman, Trinity, Sr., 6-2, 250

   LB: Rhett Alford, Piedmont, Sr., 6-1, 200

   LB: Ace Thompson, Thomasville, Jr., 5-11, 160

   DB: Levi Brown, Plainview, Sr., 6-1, 175

   DB: Gage Taylor, Danville, Sr., 6-2, 162

   P: Robbie Gafford, Opp, Sr., 5-11, 170

   ATH: Roosevelt Towns III, Southside-Selma, Sr., 6-0, 220

   ATH: Tucker Williams, St. James, Sr., 5-1, 185

 

COACH OF THE YEAR

   Jimmy Perry, St. James

 

CLASS 2A

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

Offense

   QB: Ty’Jarian Williams, Aliceville, Sr., 6-3, 230

   RB: Logan Anderson, Fyffe, So., 5-11, 205

   RB: Keaton DeBoard, Collinsville, Sr., 6-0, 175

   RB: Brady Hardin, Red Bay, Sr., 5-10, 205

   WR: Luke Gilbert, Pisgah, So., 6-0, 170

   WR: Ben Hall, Southeastern-Blount, Sr., 6-2, 175

   WR: Landon Tyler, Ariton, Sr., 6-2, 185

   OL: Jackson Cooper, Tuscaloosa Academy, So., 6-3, 335

   OL: Carson Hall, Ranburne, Sr., 6-4, 280

   OL: Jamichael Pugh, Clarke Co., Sr., 5-11, 250

   OL: Braden Stafford, Hatton, Sr., 6-3, 305

   OL: Tucker Wilks, Fyffe, So., 6-0, 230

   PK: Patton Turnipseed, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr., 6-1, 175

Defense

   DL: Christian Brown, Ariton, Sr., 6-1, 208

   DL: Taysean Darden, Lanett, Sr., 6-0, 220

   DL: Keldric Faulk, Highland Home, Sr., 6-6, 260

   DL: Kevin Wilder, Aliceville, Sr., 6-2, 245

   LB: JJ Faulk, Highland Home, So., 6-3, 225

   LB: Ethan Henson, Clarke Co., So., 6-0, 180

   LB: CJ McNabb, Ariton, Sr., 5-9, 220

   LB: Zack Wright, Vincent, Sr., 6-1, 205

   DB: Brice McKenzie, Highland Home, Jr., 5-9, 205

   DB: Ian Senn, Ariton, Jr., 6-1, 160

   DB: Richard Weed, B.B. Comer, So., 5-5, 120

   DB: Isaiah Warnick, Falkville, Sr., 6-2, 175

   P: Bradley Thompson, Luverne, Sr., 5-8, 195

Athlete

   Wauntavious Conley, Abbeville, Sr., 5-10, 192

   A.J. Ezell, Clarke Co., Jr., 5-11, 185

   Kamore Harris, B.B. Comer, Jr., 6-2, 230

   John Taylor, Luverne, Sr., 5-10, 160

 

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

Offense

   QB: Caden Burnett, Falkville, Sr., 6-3, 175

   RB: Zac Chapman, Isabella, Sr., 6-0, 185

   RB: Jordan Godsey, Lamar Co., Jr., 6-0, 190

   RB: Jamari McClure, Goshen, Jr., 5-10, 185

   WR: Joshua Bledsoe, LaFayette, So., 6-1, 170

   WR: Thomas Harmon, Whitesburg Christian, Sr., 5-11, 185

   WR: Drevon Lee, Isabella, Jr., 6-0, 165

   OL: Zachariah Carpenter, B.B. Comer, Sr., 6-3, 290

   OL: Evan Chandler, Fyffe, Sr., 6-1, 205

   OL: Logan Dillard, Reeltown, Sr., 6-4, 285

   OL: JD Martin, Pisgah, Jr., 6-0, 225

   OL: Austin Melson, Falkville, Sr., 6-3, 290

   PK: Tanner Patton, G.W. Long, Sr., 6-1, 160

Defense

   DL: Easton Fields, Vincent, Sr., 6-2, 265

   DL: Austin Kerchner, G.W. Long, Sr., 6-1, 220

   DL: CJ May, Highland Home, So., 6-2, 210

   DL: Logan Smith, Samson, Sr., 6-3, 240

   LB: Caiden Hawkins, Pisgah, Sr., 6-0, 170

   LB: Ethan Morgan, Winston Co., Sr., 6-3, 200

   LB: Cayden Richardson, Tuscaloosa Academy, Jr., 6-3, 205

   LB: Benjamin Smith, Ider, Sr., 5-7, 175

   DB: Jaxon Hamby, West End-Walnut Grove, Fr., 5-10, 160

   DB: Sherabiah Jones, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr., 5-10, 195

   DB: Tae Martin, Reeltown, So., 5-11, 160

   DB: Brayden Whitehead, G.W. Long, Jr., 5-10, 175

   P: Daniel Kirchharr, J.U. Blacksher, Sr., 6-1, 150

Athlete

   Nathan Cole, J.U. Blacksher, Sr., 5-11, 180

   Ty Eskridge, Lamar Co., Jr., 6-2, 215

   Bryson Hughes, G.W. Long, Jr., 6-0, 170

   Kyree Shakur, Chickasaw, Jr., 5-9, 170

 

HONORABLE MENTION

   QB: Blake Allums, Vincent, Sr., 6-1, 165

   QB: James Lard, Lexington, Sr., 5-9, 183

   RB: Brodie Hicks, Fyffe, Sr., 5-11, 190

   RB: Jaylen Murry, Wicksburg, Sr., 6-0, 205

   WR: Tyquan Simon, Aliceville, Jr., 6-2, 205

   WR: Tray Youngblood, Vincent, Sr., 6-1, 155

   OL: Riley Branham, Cleveland, Sr., 6-6, 280

   OL: Nehemiah Samples, Gaston, So., 6-1, 300

   PK: None.

   DL: Blu Herren, Woodland, Sr., 6-1, 250

   DL: Jy’Keem Roberson, Chickasaw, So., 5-11, 245

   LB: Malachi Algood, Thorsby, So., 5-9, 150

   LB: Joshua Carroll, West End-Walnut Grove, Jr., 5-10, 165

   DB: Chris Clemons, Winston Co., So., 6-0, 165

   DB: Devin Harvey, B.B. Comer, Jr., 6-2, 190

   P: Callen Gay, Woodland, Jr., 6-3, 185

   ATH: Calvin Madden, Sheffield, Jr., 5-11, 185

   ATH: Rykelus Robertson, Vincent, Jr., 5-8, 155

 

COACH OF THE YEAR

   Adam Fossett, B.B. Comer

 

