APD officers join students in singing Christmas carols at Creek View Elementary Published 1:37 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Two officers with the Alabaster Police Department joined students in singing Christmas carols at Creek View Elementary.

Detective Paul Johnson and Cpl. John St. Pierre made an annual stop at Creek View to join students in singing Christmas carols on Friday morning, Dec. 16.

“The event was so much fun,” Cpl. John St. Pierre said. “This is our fifth year being invited by Creekview Elementary school’s Music and Performing Arts Teacher Mrs. Coe. She and her team of teachers put on an excellent show for all the students to enjoy. Detective Johnson and I then get the incredible honor of closing the performances with our own sing-a-long.”

According to Pierre, the singing received a fantastic response.

“Most students remember us and are excited when we take the stage,” Pierre said. “We always encourage the students to be loud, have fun and sing with us. I built a sing-a-long PowerPoint for the students to follow along with every verse. We love singing Silent Night together with the students. Our favorite part is when Paul will stop singing, and then I’ll slowly stop playing, and all that is heard are their little singing voices. The experience is like none other and will give you chills at how amazingly gifted they are.”

Events, such as this one, promote a sense of community by celebrating the spirit of Christmas, Pierre said.

“For Paul and I to hear the children say, ‘I remember you,’ is heartwarming because our goal in law enforcement is to partner with our community to work together to solve crimes or issues,” Pierre said. “We do that by building positive and long-lasting relationships, especially at such a young age. We want all our students to know that their APD officers are here for them, no matter the situation.”

Those who wish to keep up to date with the Alabaster Police Department can do so by following its official Facebook page at Facebook.com/alabasterpolice.