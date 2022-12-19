Arrest reports for Dec. 4 through Dec. 14 Published 2:37 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 4 through Dec. 14.

Alabaster

Dec. 5

-Ronald Lee Cleckler, 45, driving under the influence any substance.

Dec. 6

-Darian Deontrae Bryant, 23, of Bessemer, theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500).

-Ja’Terrion La’Jaub James, 18, of Birmingham, theft of property first degree (Greater than $2,500).

-Ja’Terrion La’Jaub James, 18, of Birmingham, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

-Darian Deontrae Bryant, 23, of Bessemer, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

-Ja’Terrion La’Jaub James, 18, of Birmingham, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Darian Deontrae Bryant, 23, of Bessemer, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

-Ja’Terrion La’Jaub James, 18, of Birmingham, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

-Ja’Terrion La’Jaub James, 18, of Birmingham, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

-Darian Deontrae Bryant, 23, of Bessemer, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

-Darian Deontrae Bryant, 23, of Bessemer, theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500).

-Ja’Terrion La’Jaub James, 18, of Birmingham, theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500).

-Darian Deontrae Bryant, 23, of Bessemer, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Ja’Terrion La’Jaub James, 18, of Birmingham, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Darian Deontrae Bryant, 23, of Bessemer, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Dec. 7

-Austin Lakeith Green, 38, of Alabaster, assault third degree.

Dec. 8

-Aarean Marshea Evans, 31, of Centerpoint, attempting to elude a police officer and making false report to law enforcement authority.

-Brittany Jerica Odom, 32, of Birmingham, attempting to elude a police officer and possession of marijuana second degree.

Dec. 9

-Nayeli Adriana Caceres Varela, 19, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Dec. 10

-Anthony Feria, 29, of Madison, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Dec. 11

-Branny Campos, 29, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Helena

Dec. 7

-Kendall Ed Moultrie, 21, failing to appear (traffic).

-Jeffrey Allen Chaney, 43, public intoxication.

-Keith Lemar Wright, 23, bail jumping second degree.

Dec. 10

-Micah Anton Ayala, 19, public intoxication and minor in possession of alcohol.

Dec. 11

-Ryan Coy Fox, 23, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Kierre Devonte Johnson, 30, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.

Montevallo

Dec. 6

-Shalee Mechelle Mathews, of Montevallo, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.

-Lucas Blake Smith, 26, of Montevallo, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.

-Scottie Tremaine Hall, agency assist arrest.

-Marquavean Marquise Murry, of Hoover, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

Dec. 8

-Tyler Ashly Burns, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Timothy Daniel Jude, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Elaine Russell Smith, traffic – driving under the influence.

Dec. 9

-Brody Jay Robison, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Dec. 10

-John Steven Absher, weapons – POPACOCOV Ex-felson in possession, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft from a motor vehicle – 4th degree.

Dec. 12

-Renarda Lanier Barron, assault – harassment and damaged property – CM criminal mischief.

-Gregory Gerald Chancey, dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs and dangerous drugs – IPOPD illegal possession of prescription drugs.

-Tamyajah D. Sullen, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Dec. 13

-Jeffery Mark Rose, 54, of Selma, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Arliss ONeal Hudson, 36, of Montevallo, flight/escape – fugitive from justice.

Dec. 14

-Anthony James Smith, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

-Anthony James Smith, 30, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Pelham

Dec. 4

-Isaiah Colbert, 18, of Alabaster, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Kevin Rodriguez Benitez, 25, of Pelham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Rebecca Bersanti, 30, of Leeds, traffic – speed above 55 MPH, highway under 4 lanes, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance and traffic – improper lights.

-Sayde Sanchez Leon, 24, of Hialeah, Fla., prohibited activities – commercialized sex.

Dec. 5

-Rocky Townsend, 38, of Vance, criminal possession of forged instrument in the third degree and forgery in the third degree – counterfeiting.

-Jennifer Kramer, 52, of Pelham, traffic – inoperable brake lights.

-Toney Gray, 33, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Michael Holsomback, 36, of Alabaster, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.

Dec. 6

-Kelly Berher, 30, of Hoover, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.

-Ryan Johnson, 48, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Heath Diveley, 39, of Falkville, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.

Dec. 7

-Nicholas Norris, 35, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.

-Jeremy Whitfield, 31, of Alabaster, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.

-Nicholas Davani, 35, of Leeds, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Justin Wilder, 30, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc. and traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.

-Lekyna Taylor, 31, of Adamsville, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Jhoan Montoya, 33, of Pelham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

Dec. 8

-Steven Gardner, 31, of Oneonta, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Richard Dodd, 46, of Trussville, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.

Dec. 9

-Patrick Mann, 21, of Pelham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Juvenal Jimenez Rodriguez, 43, of Pelham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.