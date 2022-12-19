Arrest reports for Dec. 4 through Dec. 14
Published 2:37 pm Monday, December 19, 2022
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 4 through Dec. 14.
Alabaster
Dec. 5
-Ronald Lee Cleckler, 45, driving under the influence any substance.
Dec. 6
-Darian Deontrae Bryant, 23, of Bessemer, theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500).
-Ja’Terrion La’Jaub James, 18, of Birmingham, theft of property first degree (Greater than $2,500).
-Ja’Terrion La’Jaub James, 18, of Birmingham, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.
-Darian Deontrae Bryant, 23, of Bessemer, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.
-Ja’Terrion La’Jaub James, 18, of Birmingham, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Darian Deontrae Bryant, 23, of Bessemer, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.
-Ja’Terrion La’Jaub James, 18, of Birmingham, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.
-Ja’Terrion La’Jaub James, 18, of Birmingham, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.
-Darian Deontrae Bryant, 23, of Bessemer, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.
-Darian Deontrae Bryant, 23, of Bessemer, theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500).
-Ja’Terrion La’Jaub James, 18, of Birmingham, theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500).
-Darian Deontrae Bryant, 23, of Bessemer, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Ja’Terrion La’Jaub James, 18, of Birmingham, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Darian Deontrae Bryant, 23, of Bessemer, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
Dec. 7
-Austin Lakeith Green, 38, of Alabaster, assault third degree.
Dec. 8
-Aarean Marshea Evans, 31, of Centerpoint, attempting to elude a police officer and making false report to law enforcement authority.
-Brittany Jerica Odom, 32, of Birmingham, attempting to elude a police officer and possession of marijuana second degree.
Dec. 9
-Nayeli Adriana Caceres Varela, 19, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Dec. 10
-Anthony Feria, 29, of Madison, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Dec. 11
-Branny Campos, 29, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Helena
Dec. 7
-Kendall Ed Moultrie, 21, failing to appear (traffic).
-Jeffrey Allen Chaney, 43, public intoxication.
-Keith Lemar Wright, 23, bail jumping second degree.
Dec. 10
-Micah Anton Ayala, 19, public intoxication and minor in possession of alcohol.
Dec. 11
-Ryan Coy Fox, 23, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Kierre Devonte Johnson, 30, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.
Montevallo
Dec. 6
-Shalee Mechelle Mathews, of Montevallo, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.
-Lucas Blake Smith, 26, of Montevallo, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.
-Scottie Tremaine Hall, agency assist arrest.
-Marquavean Marquise Murry, of Hoover, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.
Dec. 8
-Tyler Ashly Burns, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Timothy Daniel Jude, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
-Elaine Russell Smith, traffic – driving under the influence.
Dec. 9
-Brody Jay Robison, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Dec. 10
-John Steven Absher, weapons – POPACOCOV Ex-felson in possession, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft from a motor vehicle – 4th degree.
Dec. 12
-Renarda Lanier Barron, assault – harassment and damaged property – CM criminal mischief.
-Gregory Gerald Chancey, dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs and dangerous drugs – IPOPD illegal possession of prescription drugs.
-Tamyajah D. Sullen, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Dec. 13
-Jeffery Mark Rose, 54, of Selma, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
-Arliss ONeal Hudson, 36, of Montevallo, flight/escape – fugitive from justice.
Dec. 14
-Anthony James Smith, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.
-Anthony James Smith, 30, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Pelham
Dec. 4
-Isaiah Colbert, 18, of Alabaster, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
-Kevin Rodriguez Benitez, 25, of Pelham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
-Rebecca Bersanti, 30, of Leeds, traffic – speed above 55 MPH, highway under 4 lanes, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance and traffic – improper lights.
-Sayde Sanchez Leon, 24, of Hialeah, Fla., prohibited activities – commercialized sex.
Dec. 5
-Rocky Townsend, 38, of Vance, criminal possession of forged instrument in the third degree and forgery in the third degree – counterfeiting.
-Jennifer Kramer, 52, of Pelham, traffic – inoperable brake lights.
-Toney Gray, 33, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
-Michael Holsomback, 36, of Alabaster, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.
Dec. 6
-Kelly Berher, 30, of Hoover, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.
-Ryan Johnson, 48, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
-Heath Diveley, 39, of Falkville, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.
Dec. 7
-Nicholas Norris, 35, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.
-Jeremy Whitfield, 31, of Alabaster, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.
-Nicholas Davani, 35, of Leeds, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Justin Wilder, 30, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc. and traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.
-Lekyna Taylor, 31, of Adamsville, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Jhoan Montoya, 33, of Pelham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
Dec. 8
-Steven Gardner, 31, of Oneonta, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Richard Dodd, 46, of Trussville, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.
Dec. 9
-Patrick Mann, 21, of Pelham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
-Juvenal Jimenez Rodriguez, 43, of Pelham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.