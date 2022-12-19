Arrest reports for Nov. 7 through Dec. 5 Published 2:24 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 7 through Dec. 5.

Alabaster

Nov. 28

-Lucas Aaryn Jennings, 26, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Seth Alan Acton, 18, of Birmingham, theft of property fourth degree.

-Austin Green Green, 28, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Nov. 29

-Jeffery Allen Chaney, 43, of Helena, public intoxication and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

Nov. 30

-Juan Luis Bravo Corral, 44, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

-Darryle Dwayne Varner, 43, of Birmingham, firearms license required.

-Reginald Vick Smith, 22, of Montevallo, possession of drug paraphernalia and information only.

Dec. 1

-Alexandria Brittany Nicole Hill, 24, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Jeronimo Giovanni Herrera-Ramirez, 28, of Fairfield, theft of property 4th shoplifting.

Dec. 2

-Shane Austin Gary, 34, of Murfreeboro, Tenn., possession of marijuana second degree and public intoxication.

Dec. 4

-Elmer Roman Marroquin, 34, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Columbiana

Nov. 7

-Kaley Renee Amerson, 27, failure to appear/comply/pay.

Nov. 8

-William Dalton Ellison, 30, failure to appear/comply/pay.

Nov. 10

-Dalton A. Rigdon, 19, harassment.

Nov. 12

-Davia Melynne O’Neal, 25, failure to appear/comply/pay – improper lights.

-Susan Elizabeth Douglas, 29, circulating illegal paper money without authority.

Nov. 22

-Kevin Ray Lucas, 44, failure to appear/comply/pay.

-James Keon Prentice, 34, FTA – driving while suspended.

Nov. 23

-Michael Houston Howard, 30, failure to appear/comply/pay – switched tag and failure to appear/comply/pay – operating vehicle without insurance.

-Kristy Fawn Horton, 41, FTA – fail display insurance, FTA – improper lights and resisting arrest.

Helena

Nov. 27

-Joshua Daniel Williams, 39, driving under the influence – controlled substance.

-Ida Mae Robinson, 61, bail jumping second degree.

Nov. 28

-Brenton Barnett Howard, 30, public intoxication, attempting to elude a police officer and resisting arrest.

Nov. 30

-Robert Alexander Sheffield, 27, domestic violence 3rd.

-Robert Alexander Sheffield, 27, cruelty to animals.

Dec. 1

-Jeffrey Allen Chaney, 43, public intoxication.

-Roberto Alejandro Arevalo Villasensor, 33, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 2

-Nicholas Robert-Aleman Garcia, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 3

-Ruben Cruz, 27, failure to appear.

-Samuel Eli Hooper, 30, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Montevallo

Nov. 28

-Jhaylen Tyron Caffey, 27, of Alabaster, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Melvin Orlando James Parker, 28, of Montevallo, obstructing police – RA resisting arrest, obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude police officer, property damage and reckless endangerment.

Nov. 29

-Mason Glenn Gaspard, 24, of Clanton, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

Nov. 30

-Ryan Patrick Shea, 23, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-De’Angelo Rashun Bester, 26, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Dec. 5

-Anthony Germaine Tarver, 39, of Centreville, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Keon O’Neal Holmes, 24, of Selma, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Colton Chance Simmons, 25, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Pelham

Nov. 27

-LaShurn Sunday, 51, of Birmingham, traffic – ST switched tag and traffic – NSB no seat belt.

Nov. 28

-Tommy Robertson, 35, of Montevallo, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.

-James Daugherty, 52, of Pelham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

-David White, 67, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.

Nov. 29

-Fernando Jose, 22, of Birmngham, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

Nov. 30

-Natalkka Reese, 34, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Keeshawn Payne, 25, of Birmingham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family and interference with a domestic violence emergency calls.

-Naila Calderson, 26, of Pelham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Deyoung Kidd, 38, of Center Point, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – tinted windows.

Dec. 1

-Franklin Vest, 31, of Montevallo, penalties – fraud – swindle/home repair; 1st conviction.

-Arial Peterson, 23, of Hoover, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

Dec. 2

-Nicholas Hardin, 42, of Vestavia Hills, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.

-Willie Cook, 45, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.

-Jessie Crauswell, 41, of Adamsville, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances, unlawful possession or marijuana in the second degree, ignition interlock devices and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Christy Folker, 41, of Hueytown, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

Dec. 3

-Oscar Rangel Garcia, 25, of Columbiana, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.

-Katelynn McCown, 29, of Hanceville, violation of domestic violence protection order and criminal mischief in the second degree.