Divorces for Nov. 1 through Nov. 30
Published 2:30 pm Monday, December 19, 2022
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Nov. 1-30:
-Milford Jacob Tomlin, of Fultondale, and Tareka Sade Tomlin, of Birmingham.
-Debra J. McDurmin, of Columbiana, and Richard E. McDurmin, Jr., of Chelsea.
-Vann Allen Russell, of Pelham, and Carla Suzanne Russell, of Pelham.
-April Gaines Zuccala, of Birmingham, and Phillip Joseph Zuccala, Jr., of Birmingham.
-Angela Tait Macon, of Harpersville, and Jimmy Macon, of Haprersville.
-John C. Smith, of Chelsea, and Amanda D. Smith, of Birmingham.
-Anh Trang Quynh Hoang, of Pelham, and Khoi Manh Nguyen, of Pelham.
-Shevelle Brown, of Shelby, and James F. Brown, of Columbiana.
-Tapeka Fennell, of Chelsea, and Lucio Portillo Alberto, of Pelham.
-Ronald Joe Goode, of Montevallo, and Sherrie O. Fulgham, of Calera.
-Yarin Sawdayee, of Birmingham, and Benya Edo Porat, of Aventura, Fla.
-Sherilyn Ivy, of Alabaster, and Jeremy Ivy, of Bessemer.
-Lakitta S. Hinton, of Alabaster, and Marcus L. Hinton, of Aliceville.
-Jessica Scruggs, of Bessemer, and Joe Garcia, of Pelham.
-Mary Beth Parker, of Helena, and John Parker, of Vestavia Hills.
-Daniel B. Braden, of Birmingham, and Chrystal T. Braden, of Birmingham.
-April Phillips Kennedy, of Wilsonville, and Michael Gerald Kennedy, of Wilsonville.
-Lucrretia Cook, of Calera, and Michael Delyne Cook, Sr., of Birmingham.
-Marjorie Lawrence Crawford, of Birmingham, and Jon Mark Crawford, of Birmingham.
-Sousan Rastegar, of Pelham, and Mohannad Hossin Rastegar, of Talladega.
-Marisa Nicole Brown, of Pelham, and Michael Deon Brown, II, of Pelham.
-Jessica Ruth Cheatham, of Columbiana, and James Glenn Cheatham, Jr., of Columbiana.
-Erika Langley Best, of Calera, and Robert Christopher Best, of Plain Dealing, La.
-Marquees Boose, of Pelham, and Berenice Adaneli Castilleja Rodriguez, of Pelham.
-Cynthia A. Fortner, of Birmingham, and Joseph R. Fortner, of Birmingham.
-Perlito Morales Delmo, of Vestavia, and Jennifer Johnson Hopkins, of Vestavia.
-Alison Jane Dabbs, of Hoover, and Jason Hopkins, Wright, of Hoover.
-Mitchell Craig Pearce, of Chelsea, and Amelia Rose Burbank Cordy, of Helena.
-William Stowe Maccabe, of Pelham, and Brittany Love Maccabe, of Pelham.
-Jessica Lee Harbin, of Birmingham, and James Stephen Harbin, of Birmingham.
-Chiquita Nichole Keebler, of Calera, and Tavaris J’Colby Keebler, of Alabaster.
-Raven Stanton, of Calera, and Steven Stanton, of Birmingham.
-Amanda M. Chitwood, of Columbiana, and John C. Chitwood, Jr., of Columbiana.
-Jill Shearin Driver, of New Bern, NC, and John Hill Driver, of Hoover.
-Robert F. Johns, Jr., of Columbiana, and Sasha M. Johns, of Columbiana.
-Lisa Marie Kizaric, of Alabaster, and Michael John Kizaric, of Willow Springs, Ill.
-Daniele Berna, of Birmingham, and John MIchael Berna, of Birmingham.
-Robin Michelle Deleon, of Wilsonville, and Justin Wayne Deleon, of Clanton.
-Rachel Greer Nixon, of Wilsonville, and Shawn Nixon, of Wilsonville.
-Kasey Brae Yarbrough, of Birmingham, and Joshua Wayne Yarbrough, of Valley.
-Diomir Moraes Silva, of Hoover, and Renata Leone Afonso, of Coconut Creek, Fla.
-Patrick R. Roll, of Birmingham, and Dorothy L. Roll, of Birmingham.
-Tracy Winborn, of Alabaster, and Curtis L. Parham, III, of Birmingham.
-Janice Patterson, of Chelsea, and Jamie Patterson, of Chelsea.