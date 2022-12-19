Divorces for Nov. 1 through Nov. 30 Published 2:30 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Nov. 1-30:

-Milford Jacob Tomlin, of Fultondale, and Tareka Sade Tomlin, of Birmingham.

-Debra J. McDurmin, of Columbiana, and Richard E. McDurmin, Jr., of Chelsea.

-Vann Allen Russell, of Pelham, and Carla Suzanne Russell, of Pelham.

-April Gaines Zuccala, of Birmingham, and Phillip Joseph Zuccala, Jr., of Birmingham.

-Angela Tait Macon, of Harpersville, and Jimmy Macon, of Haprersville.

-John C. Smith, of Chelsea, and Amanda D. Smith, of Birmingham.

-Anh Trang Quynh Hoang, of Pelham, and Khoi Manh Nguyen, of Pelham.

-Shevelle Brown, of Shelby, and James F. Brown, of Columbiana.

-Tapeka Fennell, of Chelsea, and Lucio Portillo Alberto, of Pelham.

-Ronald Joe Goode, of Montevallo, and Sherrie O. Fulgham, of Calera.

-Yarin Sawdayee, of Birmingham, and Benya Edo Porat, of Aventura, Fla.

-Sherilyn Ivy, of Alabaster, and Jeremy Ivy, of Bessemer.

-Lakitta S. Hinton, of Alabaster, and Marcus L. Hinton, of Aliceville.

-Jessica Scruggs, of Bessemer, and Joe Garcia, of Pelham.

-Mary Beth Parker, of Helena, and John Parker, of Vestavia Hills.

-Daniel B. Braden, of Birmingham, and Chrystal T. Braden, of Birmingham.

-April Phillips Kennedy, of Wilsonville, and Michael Gerald Kennedy, of Wilsonville.

-Lucrretia Cook, of Calera, and Michael Delyne Cook, Sr., of Birmingham.

-Marjorie Lawrence Crawford, of Birmingham, and Jon Mark Crawford, of Birmingham.

-Sousan Rastegar, of Pelham, and Mohannad Hossin Rastegar, of Talladega.

-Marisa Nicole Brown, of Pelham, and Michael Deon Brown, II, of Pelham.

-Jessica Ruth Cheatham, of Columbiana, and James Glenn Cheatham, Jr., of Columbiana.

-Erika Langley Best, of Calera, and Robert Christopher Best, of Plain Dealing, La.

-Marquees Boose, of Pelham, and Berenice Adaneli Castilleja Rodriguez, of Pelham.

-Cynthia A. Fortner, of Birmingham, and Joseph R. Fortner, of Birmingham.

-Perlito Morales Delmo, of Vestavia, and Jennifer Johnson Hopkins, of Vestavia.

-Alison Jane Dabbs, of Hoover, and Jason Hopkins, Wright, of Hoover.

-Mitchell Craig Pearce, of Chelsea, and Amelia Rose Burbank Cordy, of Helena.

-William Stowe Maccabe, of Pelham, and Brittany Love Maccabe, of Pelham.

-Jessica Lee Harbin, of Birmingham, and James Stephen Harbin, of Birmingham.

-Chiquita Nichole Keebler, of Calera, and Tavaris J’Colby Keebler, of Alabaster.

-Raven Stanton, of Calera, and Steven Stanton, of Birmingham.

-Amanda M. Chitwood, of Columbiana, and John C. Chitwood, Jr., of Columbiana.

-Jill Shearin Driver, of New Bern, NC, and John Hill Driver, of Hoover.

-Robert F. Johns, Jr., of Columbiana, and Sasha M. Johns, of Columbiana.

-Lisa Marie Kizaric, of Alabaster, and Michael John Kizaric, of Willow Springs, Ill.

-Daniele Berna, of Birmingham, and John MIchael Berna, of Birmingham.

-Robin Michelle Deleon, of Wilsonville, and Justin Wayne Deleon, of Clanton.

-Rachel Greer Nixon, of Wilsonville, and Shawn Nixon, of Wilsonville.

-Kasey Brae Yarbrough, of Birmingham, and Joshua Wayne Yarbrough, of Valley.

-Diomir Moraes Silva, of Hoover, and Renata Leone Afonso, of Coconut Creek, Fla.

-Patrick R. Roll, of Birmingham, and Dorothy L. Roll, of Birmingham.

-Tracy Winborn, of Alabaster, and Curtis L. Parham, III, of Birmingham.

-Janice Patterson, of Chelsea, and Jamie Patterson, of Chelsea.