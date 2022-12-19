Land transactions for Nov. 17 through Nov. 30 Published 2:41 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

The following land transactions occurred between Nov. 17 through Nov. 30.

Nov. 17

-Mark Threatt to Arthur Threatt, for $5,000, for Lot 1 in Hummingbird Way.

-Arthur Threatt to Mark Threatt, for $5,000, for property in Section 19, Township 19 South, Range 3 East.

-Michael S. Allen to Jameria Gilbert, for $7,000, for Lot 7 in Canterbury Esttes 1st Edition Addition.

-Waiel Jassim to Kayla D. Yarbrough, for $158,000, for Lot 503 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Joseph Bice to Lynn C. Yates, for $510,000, for Lot 2061 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Lynn C. Yates to Cornerstone Property Group LLC, for $425,000, for Lot 279 in Brook Highland 6th Sector 2nd Phase.

-David A. Anderson to James Alexander, for $444,000, for Lot 39 in Meadow Brook 11th Sector.

-Joseph M. Pace to Magdaleno Espinoza Torres, for $405,000, for Lot 2714 in Weatherly Highlands Club Drive Sector 27.

-Pamela Wilford to Larry E. Sheets, for $42,500, for Lot 6 in Carriage Hills 1st Phase.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Ryan A. Hall, for $304,000, for Lot 130 in Caldwell Crossings Phase Three 2nd Sector.

-Tremaine Davis to Rodney W. Annis, for $330,000, for Lot 20 in Chinaberry Phase I Final Plat.

-Joe L. Robertson to Dakota Boyd, for $141,000, for property in Section 15, Township 19, Range 2 East.

-Suzanne Lowery to Joseph Weston Lowery, for $195,000, for Lot 3 in Lake Lane First Sector.

-Cornerstone Property Group LLC to Adam Ladner, for $425,000, for Lot 279 in Brook Highland 6th Sector 2nd Phase.

-Joseph Weston Lowery to Tiffany Dache Stinson, for $195,000, for Lot 3 in Lake Lane First Sector.

-Clayton Enterprises LLC to Mickey Hardy, for $425,000, for Lot 1 in Claytons Addition to Oak Mountain Business Park Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5.

-Carol Barrow to Ilya Bikrev, for $356,000, for Lot 48 in Villas Belvedere.

-Wilbert Archibald Abrams to Allen H. Bradbury, for $375,000, for Lot 12 in Birch Creek Phase 2.

-Susan B. Coleman to Clifford Terry Gregg, for $65,100, for property in Section 6, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Jonathan Andrew Roper to Jennifer Nicole Hyde, for $450,000, for Lot 32 in Riverchase Country Club.

Nov. 18

-Michael L. Reedy to Jeremiah G. Goodson, for $227,000, for Lot 10 in Ashford Heights Second Addition.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to David S. Kappler, for $1,050,378, for Lot 1204 in Blackridge Phase 2.

-Peter J. Cason to James Ashcraft, for $385,000, for Lot 14 in Southpointe Sixth Sector Phase II.

-Brian James Malone to William Barry Rodgers, for $15,000, for property in Section 22, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Lois R. Busby to Kelly Rochester Denna, for $3,500, for Lot 1 in Busby Oaks.

-William Dixon Lewis to William D. Lewis, for $10,000, for Lot 50 in Calumet Meadow.

-Lindsey Erin Fagan Gwin to Flannery Family Investments LLC, for $339,900, for Lot 178 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes Resurvey of Lots 129 through 178.

-Mack A. Chappell to Phuong Mai Thi Nguyen Hicks, for $300,000, for Lot 44 in Fieldstone Park Second Sector.

-Patricia Morgan to Craig R. Fisher, for $325,000, for Lot 53 in Greystone Farms Terrace Hills Final Record Plat.

-SMB Properties Inc. to Alan Craig, for $267,000, for Lot 39 in Oak Mountain Estates Sixth Sector.

-Veronica Lynn Tolbert to Kamden K. Smith, for $280,000, for Lot 41 in Crestmont Resurvey.

-Jessie Woodard to Richard Fox, for $235,000, for Lot 226 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 3.

-David C. Allgood to Charles David Allgood and Judy Foster Allgood Revocable Trust, for $856,000, for property in Section 18, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Barbara Austin Jones to Barbara A. Jones, for $10,000, for Lot 9 in Linkside at Greystone Resurvey #1.

-Rodney W. Annis to Eric Robert Brown, for $500,000, for Lot 24 in Woodford Amended Map.

-Kathleen B. Stevens to Joshua Lance Wallis, for $210,000, for Lot 18 in Magnolia Parc.

-Century Revitalization Group LLC to Hayden Reese, for $279,000, for Lot 8 in Plantation South Third Sector Phase II.

-IRA Innovations LLC to Zina Monette Cartwell, for $200,000, for Lot 46 in Willow Cove Phase I.

-Authentic Building Company LLC to Leon B. Hill, for $250,000, for Lot 3 in McMillian Lake Estates Final Plat.

-Michael D. Fisher to Ronald A. Swartz, for $270,100, for Lot 1543 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase Four.

-Amy D. Moore to Danna Michelle Perdue Melton, for $215,000, for Lot 33 in Wyndham Townhomes.

-Brian Douglas Hayes to Cole William Seifert, for $439,900, for Lot 181 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-Merritt D. Cottingham to Michael Fisher, for $420,000, for Lot 197 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-John Hancock Life Insurance Company USA to Redstone Timberco LLC, for $8,305,881.20, for property in Section 17, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-David Taylor to David Taylor, for $266,500, for Lot 87 in Greystone Farms Mill Creek Sector Phase 1 Final Record Plat.

Nov. 21

-Pranee Pantumsinchai to AH Alabaster LLC, for $350,000, for Lots 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 36, 37, 38, 39 and 40 in Nickerson Scott Survey.

-Benjamin Edward Nichols to Dmax Properties LLC, for $215,000, for property in Section 24, Township 19 South, Range 3 West.

-Opendoor Property J LLC to Logan Bailey, for $160,000, for Lot 58 in Woodvale.

-Georges A. Hobeika to Hunter C. Vaughn, for $339,000, for Lot 20 in Bent River Estates Phase 1.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Charles Alexander Costas, for $623,240, for Lot B-56 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Judith D. Weismann to Left Hand Right Hand LLC, for $160,000, for Lot 16 in Oak Mountain Estates Sixth Sector.

-Nikesh B. Patel to Nikesh Bhupendra Patel, for $262,200, for Lot 32 in Hills at Brookhighland.

-Ann Billingsley Lloyd to Michelle G. Chatman, for $610,000, for Lot 2921 in Highland Lakes 29th Sector.

-Carl Daniel Moore to Carl Daniel Moore, for $216,700, for Lot 13 in Megans Addition to Walters Cove Third Sector.

-Gary Minnick to Leshorn Agnew, for $167,500, for Lot 70 in Townside Square Sector One.

-Amy T. Craft to PNC Bank, for $136,250, for property in Section 19, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Jennifer S. Bratton to William J. Ray, for $415,000, for Lot 415 in Old Cahaba Lakewood Sector Resurvey of Lots 406 thru 422 Amended Map.

-Sun Valley Farms LLC to Nestor Hernandez Montalvo, for $13,000, for property in Section 3, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Michael W. Adams to Clay Hanika, for $185,000, for Lot 4 in Cedar Grove Estates.

-Murphy Home Builders LLC to Lauren Hall Seales, for $698,300, for Lot 418 in Lime Creek Phase 4 at Chelsea Preserve.

-Sherry Jones to Stephen D. Brown, for $313,000, for Lot 17 in Hills at Brook Highland.

-Memnon Tierce to Courtney Shields, for $300,000, for Lot 1 in Heatherwood Forest Sector 1 and Lot 22 4th Sector 2nd Addition Resurvey.

-Doug Ingram to Doug Ingram, for $238,300, for Lot 4 in Dearing Downs 6th Addition Phase I.

-Britney D. Masoner to Megan Bell, for $187,570, for Lot 44 in Oak Mountain Estates Sixth Sector.

-Floyd Wayne Pitts to Sarah Pitts, for $220,600, for Lot 25 in Dearing Downs Third Addition.

-Mary Jo Ethridge May to Audra Lee May Romans, for $259,800, for Lot 2084 in Old Cahaba Phase V 5th Addition.

-Kenneth Roy Jones to David B. Smith, for $429,900, for Lot 18 in Dunnavant Square Resurvey.

-Reid F. Jones to Barbara Dawson Conner, for $270,000, for Lot 15 in Meadow Brook Townhomes Phase III.

-Dan A. Farrell to Marcia A. Walter, for $325,000, for Lot 8 in Oaks.

-Sharon L. Rice to Thomas P. Lynch, for $815,000, for Lot 10 in Spring Garden Estates.

-Theo E. Sparks to Michael C. Rice, for $557,500, for Lot 18 in Indian Valley Ranchetts.

-Melissa Ellyn Enslen to AAQ Construction LLC, for $35,250, for property in Section 24, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-James Allen Morrison to Ramona J. Morrison, for $167,600, for property in Section 17, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Corey J. Adams to Randy Clements, for $300,000, for Lot 21 in Villages of Westover Sector 1.

-Geraldine F. Hodgins to Michael Hill, for $274,900, for Lot 3 in Indian Hills Second Sector First Addition.

-Kathryn M. Mergl to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $322,100, for Lot 42 in Brook Chase Estates Phase II.

-Chelsea One LLC to Andrew C. Lacy, for $5,000, for Lot 1 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Resurvey of Lots 63 and 64.

-Susan F. Sims to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $225,800, for Lot 19 in Crestmont Resurvey.

-Joan A. Waters to Pamela E. Burtram, for $13,000, for Lot 7 in Wildewood Village Amended Map.

-Thomas Sensing to Kyle Alexander Werner, for $551,500, for Lot 11 in Meadow Brook 7th Sector Amended Map.

-Eleanor Murray Motes to Helen Jeanise Motes Frost, for $122,900, for property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Opendoor Property J LLC to Shad Alexander, for $235,000, for Lot 47 in Stonecreek Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Opendoor Property J LLC to Lacheston Tyron Moore, for $271,000, for Lot 23 in Dearing Downs 4th Sector.

Nov. 22

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Jermaine Spann, for $884,271, for Lot 1304 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Larry G. Jenkins to Jennifer Susan Escobar, for $253,000, for property in Section 22, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-James D. Steel to Christopher David King, for $550,000, for Lot A-9 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Daniel Liliac to Martha S. Echols, for $564,900, for Lot 16 in Heatherwood 4th Sector 2nd Addition.

-Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama to Burt Holdings LLC, for $3,525,000, for property in Section 18, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-Caleb A. Minton to Logan Roden, for $250,000, for Lot 21 in Waterstone Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Stephanie Brooke Malone to David Varner, for $240,000, for Lot 78 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Anthony James Kurre to Tahme Cox, for $375,000, for Lot 3 in Marwood 1st Sector.

-Vanessa Elizabeth Whitfield to Randall Brent Whitfield, for $148,500, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Reva Lynette Brasher Wilcox to Candis Gulledge, for $108,950, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Fred W. Delozier to Kimberly Wilson, for $560,000, for Lot 31 in Heatherwood 1st Sector.

-James E. Warren to Carlton Hugh Cummings, for $358,750, for Lot 15 in Lacoosa Estates.

-Kevin Brazeau to Jared T. Gore, for $306,000, for Lot 6 in Cottages of Brook Highland.

-Velton E. Barnard to Alison Lee Claunch, for $410,000, for Lot 50 in Meadow Brook Fourth Sector.

-L & L Property Enterprises LLC to Veronica L. Tolbert, for $530,000, for Lot 2652 in Weatherly Highlands The Ledges Sector 26 Phase Two.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Kehla Picart, for $251,700, for Lot 251 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-Sue P. Crowe to Blaising Real Estate LLC, for $53,863.68, for Lot 35 in Applegate Manor Resurvey of Lot 1 through 64, 89, 104 and A through C.

-Rustic Ventures 401K PSP to Jacob Tyler Cable, for $320,000, for Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 in Piney Woods.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Western Properties LLC, for $241,900, for Lot 211 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-DAL Properties LLC to Jason Boone Upchurch, for $552,000, for Lot 2487 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase III.

-Carole W. Staats to Jennifer Staats Moore, for $341,800, for Lot 72 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase Four.

-Nancy Lucille Blocker to Katie Li Powers, for $345,900, for Lot 7 in Broken Bow.

-Daryl W. Brown to Roderick H. Avery, for $296,500, for Lot 128 in Ivy Brook Phase Three.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Marcus Tyrell Patterson, for $328,700, for Lot 36 in Foothills Point.

Nov. 23

-Melvin Emanuel Thompson to Ezekiel Dalton Walters, for $356,000, for Lot 2 in Covington Place.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Lucy Kamau, for $297,000, for Lot 223 in Holland Lakes Sector 3.

-Margaret Ann Johnson to Alexandria R. Schnoor, for $278,000, for Lot 101 in Weatherly Brentwood Sector 15.

-Matthew P. Kovacs to Stephen P. Kovacs, for $172,400, for Lot 123 in Forest Lakes Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Crystal Allen to Angela Gothard, for $13,000, for property in Section 28, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-Delores Denard Johnson to Benjamin Jody Corbitt, for $660,000, for property in Section 5, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Terry Lee Parker to Brandon Paul Holland, for $405,000, for Lot 1502 in Kenniston at Ballantrae Phase 1.

-Whitt G. Miller to Leonel Arias Palomino, for $260,000, for Lot 22 in Woodland Hills Second Phase First Sector.

-Southern Capital Managers LLC to Michael Rodeheffer, for $329,900, for Lot 37 in Park Forest Fourth Sector.

-Richard L. Stokes to Ramona Maria Cox Stokes, for $237,083, for Lot 16 in Hunters Glen.

-Kimberly Mahan to Leopoldo Gutierrez, for $45,000, for Lot 19 in Thomas Addition to the Town of Aldrich.

-Kyle S. Doughty to Carly A. Fenn, for $240,000, for Lot 75 in Holland Lakes Sector One Final Plat.

-Larry Lee Hall to Eric D. Bascomb, for $345,000, for Lot 91 in Hidden Forest.

-Jeffery J. McManus to Sasha M. Morrison, for $275,000, for Lot 31 in Hunter Hills Phase Two.

-Richard Alden Dorn to Jennifer J. Cashmore, for $282,900, for Lot 76 in Narrows Point Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Casey W. Benefield, for $391,900, for Lot 1361 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Teri Janise Rose, for $298,415, for Lot 3 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Christopher B. Franklin, for $300,475, for Lot 115 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Darryl Borden, for $369,900, for Lot 1321 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Stephen Rogosky to Aura Cook, for $265,000, for Lot 48 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Three.

-David Sanders to Garry L. Cain, for $269,000, for property in Section 36, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Donna J. Ogle to Venture South LLC, for $148,000, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-B. Gayle Cowden to James Harold Vandegrift, for $192,500, for Lot 31 in Chadwick Sector 4.

-Reade Hocutt to Jenna Michelle Verner, for $247,000, for Lot 28 in Ashford Heights Third Addition.

-Kathryn Rexrode to Reade J. Hocutt, for $375,000, for Lot 2 in Weatherly Glen Abbey Sector 12.

Nov. 28

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Patrick Oliver LLC, for $289,000, for Lot 901 in Lofts at Edenton Amended Plat.

-Mary F. Roensch to Van C. Reeder, for $445,000, for Lot 29 in Pumpkin Hollow a Condominium Resurvey.

-Walter R. Higgins to Patrick D. Lee, for $925,000, for Lot 3 in Chancellors Crossing Resurvey of Lots 3-5.

-Joshua McDow to Jacob Reuben Boone, for $136,000, for Lot 22 in Ripple Creek Estates Phase II.

-Joseph B. Nadler to Brittany L. Huff, for $315,000, for Lot 32 in Kingwood.

-Jenna Michelle Davis Verner to Deborah A. Parker, for $193,000, for Lots 37 and 38 in Sugar Hill Townhomes.

-Charlotte Dobbs to Phillip Wade Benton, for $12,000, for property in Section 21, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Nicholas Joseph Deleone to Tiffany Piper, for $279,900, for Lot 153 in Waterstone Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Judy C. Robertson to Judy C. Robertson, for $132,200, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Aissatou Sow to Blake Vincent Dillard, for $239,900, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jonathan Pitts, for $349,940, for Lot 113 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-ARG Housing LLC to ARG VI LLC, for $50,000, for Lot 272 in Camden Park Phase 2 Sector 1.

-Louise Beasley to Gladys L. Beasley, for $3,000, for property in Section 27, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Louise Beasley to Jamie R. Sipes, for $3,000, for property in Section 34, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Frankie D. Colvin to Juston Dwayne Elliott, for $24,760, for Lot 30 in Mountain Lake.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to Rita A. Lusco, for $104,880, for Lot 37 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes West.

-Sharon Kuhn to Timothy J. Castrone, for $192,500, for Lot 18 in Kinsale Garden Homes 2nd Sector.

-Sherron V. Gill to Mondragon Properties LLC, for $16,000, for property in Section 34, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Kelly D. Sears, for $466,644, for Lot 301 in Camellia Ridge Phase 3 Sector 1.

-Thirty3 Property Solutions LLC to Elginette J. Powell, for $202,000, for Lot 4 in Cahaba Manor Townhomes Third Addition.

-Garrett Turner to Lauren Moore, for $255,000, for Lot 6-129 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.

-Linda S. Rodriguez to Joseph E. Rodriguez, for $10,000, for Lot 1930 in Dunrobin at Ballantrae Phase 3.

-Kenneth R. Beers to Kenneth R. Beers, for $10,000, for Lot 578 in Lake Forest Fifth Sector.

-Clint Kelley to Mark Turner, for $39,000, for Lot 1 in Wildwood Shores 1st Sector.

-Morris Anthony Seale to Sergio Vladimir Carpio Hernandez, for $30,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-Ronald D. Talton to AGW Holdings LLC, for $120,000, for Lot 45 in Nickerson Scott Survey.

Nov. 29

-Creekwood Construction Inc. to John B. Conner, for $548,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Brandon Duane Cagle to Lois P. Roberts, for $362,000, for Lot 118 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Gregory C. Vogel to Katherine Vogel Nelson, for $263,700, for Lot 44 in Greystone Farms Mill Creek Sector Phase I Final Plat.

-Opendoor Property J LLC to Raul Antonio Guilamo Cedano, for $275,000, for Lot 18 in Chesser Resurvey Phase I Resurvey.

-Joel A. Labrada Chavire to Brian Vesely, for $315,000, for Lot 14 in Kinsale Garden Homes 2nd Sector.

-Rachel D. Amico Laatsch to Leah Ashley Carden, for $330,000, for Lot 7-97 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Darryl L. Watkins to Darryl L. Watkins, for $316,300, for Lot 111 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 1.

-Dianne Moore Gillard to Austin Dunn, for $19,500, for Lot 8 in Quail Estates.

-Thomas Joseph Schifanella to Thomas J. Schifannella, for $10,000, for Lot 2937 in Highland Lakes 29th Sector.

-John E. Krauser to John E. Krauser, for $10,000, for Lot 14 in High Chaparral First Sector.

-Hillary Michelle Dukes to Diana Cuellar, for $205,000, for Lot 49 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase One.

-Eleanor G. Sandusky to Elza Ghensev, for $239,000, for Lot 3-49 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Andre L. Dacruz, for $496,711, for Lot 109 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Guardian Fund LLC to Lyn Erickson McPhail, for $313,805, for Lot 24 in Wooddale Fourth Sector.

-Western Properties LLC to Chetan Soni, for $169,900, for Lot 14 in Kingwood Townhomes Phase One.

-Stancil Handley to 3 Bees LLC, for $275,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, for $54,240, for Lot 1231 in Highland Lakes 12th Sector Phase I.

-Jerry L. Fuller to Derrick Bester, for $275,000, for Lot 16 in Stonehaven Resurvey of Lots 14, 15 and 16.

-Scott Raley to Vault Investment Properties LLC, for $120,000, for Lot 17 in Oak Mountain Estates Sixth Sector.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Erica Brandi King, for $250,000, for Lot 91 in Dearing Downs First Addition.

-Gregory L. Magee to Marietta Fields Chappell, for $440,000, for Lot 943 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 9th Addition Phase 2.

-Suzanne Lowery to Shaun Jourdan, for $165,000, for Lot 14 in Village Parish Resurvey.

-Brett Forrest Olive to Hayden M. Pinell, for $350,000, for Lot 420 in Windstone IV.

-Burt Belter to Matthew V. Belter, for $133,880, for Lot 2 in Kelleys Resurvey of Parcel No. 2 of East Calera Farms.

Nov. 30

-Jill Wilson to Jill Suzann Luallen, for $316,500, for Lot 21 in Thorn Berry Subdivision.

-Justin Chandler to Margaret Chandler, for $214,970, for Lot 40 in Dearing Downs 1st Addition.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Jecory Crenshaw, for $821,233, for Lot 1318 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Gary J. Authement to Joel A. Labrada Chavira, for $580,000, for Lot 6 in Windy Oaks Phase 2 Resurvey of Lots 5 and 6.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to William Anthony Robertson, for $513,950, for Lot B-54 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Billy Ray Jones to Rachea Gould Simms, for $49,000, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Trussvegas Holdings LLC to Merritt D. Cottingham, for $313,000, for Lot 12 in Riverchase West Second Addition.

-Judy F. Hopper to Developing Heights LLC, for $191,900, for Lot 3 in Meadow Look.

-Madelynn Hogg Davis to Ryan Lea, for $574,200, for Lot 62 in Heatherwood 4th Sector 1st Addition.

-Timothy A. Brock to Lisa Ann Hafer Hester, for $24,500, for Lot 12 in Lacoosa Acres.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Carly Lynne Humphryes, for $354,900, for Lot 1351 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Henry Irby, for $468,700, for Lot 4 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Melvin E. Thompson, for $414,400, for Lot 7-78 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Shelby Irene Stanfield, for $354,900, for Lot 7-88 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 9 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 19 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Tavon J. Arrington, for $540,432, for Lot 59 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-James W. Scott to Michael L. Scott, for $450,000, for Lot 504 in Caldwell Crossings Fourth Sector Phase One.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 22 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 42 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Thomas Pete Giambrone to Timothy R. Harris, for $999,999, for Lot 320 in Greystone Legacy 3rd Sector.

-John B. Warren to Kenneth D. Talley, for $450,000, for Lot 2619 in Weatherly Highlands The Ledges Sector 26 Phase One.

-EK Real Estate Services of NY LLC to CRG Homes LLC, for $180,000, for Lot 66 in Meadows Plat 2 Revised.

-Sarah Gentry Otwell to Roberta O. Roman, for $220,000, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Crystal Wydemon Hollis to Mark Griffin, for $160,000, for Lots 9 through 15 in Legion Heights.

-New Day Advisors LLC to JBMC Properties LLC, for $1,177,360, for Lot 9B-2B-2B in Diversified Resources Resurvey.

-Andrew T. Hill to Blake Harris, for $265,000, for Lot 3 in Forest Lakes Sector 1.

-Equestrian Life NV LLC to Cacey Ofarril, for $235,000, for Lot 66 in Dearing Dows First Addition.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Gary Authement, for $556,090, for Lot B-53 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-William James McCoy to Samantha Joy Stewart, for $230,000, for Lot 9 in Kings Meadow First Sector Amended.

-F. Mark Newman to F. Mark Newman, for $305,000, for Lot 1819 in Highland Lakes 18th Sector Phase 1.

-Opendoor Property J LLC to Tyrone Wheeler, for $277,000, for Lot 57 in St. Charles Place Phase Two Sector Five.