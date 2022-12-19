Land transactions for Nov. 3 through Nov. 16 Published 2:31 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

The following land transactions occurred between Nov. 3 through Nov. 16.

Nov. 3

-Mireya Wessolossky to MCH SFR Property Owner 1B LLC, for $222,000, for Lot 33 in Cambridge Park Amended Survey.

-Opendoor Property C LLC to Manuel Frank Chacon, for $265,000, for Lot 129 in Autumn Ridge Second Sector.

-Melvin King to Angela Darlene Tait, for $150,000, for Lot 49 in Hanna Farms Amended Map.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Charles R. Knight, for $492,315, for Lot 108 in Barimore Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Jonathan D. Carter to Ross Blaiding, for $97,000, for Lot 75 in Cahaba Manor Town Homes Second Addition.

-Kenneth Norris to Linda Carter Nelson, for $213,000, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Marie W. Forbus to Esteban Alejandro Solis Alvarez, for $170,000, for Lot 3 in Fernwood 1st Sector.

-Wallace B. Purdy to Arna L. Cobbs, for $444,900, for Lot 394 in Caldwell Crossings Third Sector.

-Dana Slaten Whitworth to Southern Capital Managers LLC, for $370,000, for Lot 408 in Lake Forest Fourth Sector.

-Tanner Mason to Kinsey Huber, for $180,000, for Lot 286 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 3.

-Joanne McDuff to Michael K. McDuff, for $10,000, for Lot 53 in Stratford Place Phase IV.

-Tony A. Knox to Michael Arnold, for $235,000, for Lot 1775 in Old Cahaba IV Seconds Addition Phase Five.

-Deborah S. Aderholt to Deborah S. Aderholt, for $525,000, for Lot 115 in Eagle Point 15th Sector.

-Hisham Hakim to Rodrick J. Tate, for $650,000, for Lot 2 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase I.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Direcus D. Cooper, for $465,000, for Lot 46 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Shawn Ollis to Shawn Ollis, for $192,500, for Lot 29 in Twelve Oaks at Bridlewood Final Plat.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Cedrick J. Riley, for $490,741, for Lot 2 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Anthony Duane Mayhew to Erik Franklin Mayhew, for $1,000, for property in Section 17, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Xiaoni Zhang, for $855,286, for Lot 1301 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Embassy Homes LLC to James M. Mullin, for $339,900, for Lot 7-70 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Cameron Elyse Dungan, for $349,900, for Lot 7-82 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Jazzmine Brawley, for $454,609, for Lot 3 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Anita T. James to Traybeon K. Thomas, for $681,500, for Lot 3 in St. Ives at Greystone.

-Kevin J. Hopkins to Antyne M. James, for $850,000, for Lot 42 in Lake Heather Estates Givianpour Addition to Inverness.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Steven Savage, for $478,900, for Lot 35 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Steven D. Miller to Sarah Wilson, for $260,000, for Lot 22 in Nottingham Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Ernie Lynn Adkins to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $220,000, for Lot 69 in Stone Brook 1st Sector.

-Stanley G. Bass to Cherion Sherrill Sibley, for $1,185,000, for Lot 43 in Greystone 6th Sector Resurvey of Lot 43.

-Shiomo Sinai to Sinai Real Estate LLC, for $168,000, for Lot 176 in Camden Cove West Sector 1.

-David Sanford Billings to John R. Winters, for $380,000, for Lot 56 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes First Addition.

-John R. Winters to Ryan David Christie, for $660,000, for Lot 1738 in Highland Lakes 17th Sector Resubdivision.

-Jane M. Phillips to William Hendley, for $432,200, for Lot 62 in Dunnavant Square Resurvey.

-Hayden Harrelson to Panoramic Properties LLC, for $305,000, for Lot 149 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Torie Rinehart Nix to Daniel Howard Holcombe, for $10,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Daniel Howard Holcombe to Torie Rinehart Nix, for $10,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Samuel Nathan Oddo to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $361,100, for Lot 110 in Riverwoods First Sector Amended Map.

-Jerre T. Stallings to Jerre T. Stallings, for $812,300, for Lot 25 in Maple Ridge.

-Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC to Hudson SFR Property Holdings LLC, for $83,720, for Lot 167 in High Ridge Village Phase 8 Final Plat, Lot 23 in Amberley Woods 2nd Sector, Lot 29 in Stone Creek Phase 5 Plat One Final Plat and Lot 300 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC to Hudson SFR Property Holdings LLC, for $173,740, for Lot 7-252 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector First AdditionLot 212 in Weatherly Warwick Village Phase II, Lot 2 in Forest Lakes Sector 1 and Lots 1 and 39 in Town Side Square Sector Two Final Plat.

Nov. 4

-Daniel R. Richardson to J. Benoit, for $195,000, for Lot 48 in Bermuda Lake Estates 2nd Sector.

-David E. Trent to Sarah B. Demasters, for $374,900, for Lot 211 in Woodlands Sector 2 Sectors 2, 4 and 5 Final Plat.

-Synergy Investing LLC to Brandon Dakota Flemings, for $270,000, for Lot 18 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 3rd Addition.

-Alexander Wilkes to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $306,700, for Lot 61 in Heritage Trace Phase 2.

-Sarah King to Nathaniel Hoyda, for $400,000, for Lot 12 in Broken Bow.

-Mitchell Lee Peterson to Bridget P. Keller, for $54,180, for property in Section 1, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Stephen Brian Chastain to Caytlin C. Brammer, for $330,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Victoria Cinquemani to Brandon Parker Simmons, for $225,000, for Lot 7 in Calloway Cove Plat No. 1.

-Vicki Faye Greenhill to Charles Malcolm Ppool, for $270,870, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Elizabeth Ann Darby to Adair Properties LLC, for $290,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Terence A. Weber to Weymon D. Holloway, for $502,000, for Lot 110 in Arbor Hill Phase IV Final Plat.

-Shawn Marlow to Melissa W. Edwards, for $343,000, for Lot 34 in Thorn Berry.

-Deborah Mae Works to Cherie Zipporah Works, for $465,400, for Lot 22 in Hickory Ridge Resurvey of Lots 21, 22, 53-55, 58-63 and 86-89 Amended Map.

-Sarah Weldon to Christopher Bryan Crumpler, for $61,722.54, for property in Section 22, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Burlin McManus to Christopher Bryan Crumpler, for $62,528.16, for property in Section 22, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Anthony Isbell to Christopher Bryan Crumpler, for $37,516.91, for property in Section 22, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Ramonda Johnson Nivens to Christopher Bryan Crumpler, for $37,516.91, for property in Section 22, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Sarah Davidson-Soward to Christopher Bryan Crumpler, for $37,516.91, for property in Section 22, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Linda Melton to Christopher Bryan Crumpler, for $37,516.91, for property in Section 22, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Sherrie S. Guarnieri to Christopher Bryan Crumpler, for $37,516.91, for property in Section 22, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Rebeccah Adams Carroll to Rebeccah Adams Carroll, for $437,020, for Lot 8 in Wildwood Park Residential Estates.

Nov. 7

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Brian Robert Wier, for $922,284, for Lot 1303 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Limbach Family Property Trust to Rick George Holt, for $460,300, for Lot 119 in Arbor Hill Phase IV Final Plat.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Jerry D. Sager, for $773,080, for Lot 1302 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Patricia Hackler to Jesica Natlie Chastain, for $325,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Jerry Gregory Morris to Charlotte S. Clements, for $201,000, for Lot 35 in Rossburg Sector II.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Michael Semon, for $550,424, for Lot 614 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase 4 6th Sector.

-Parthipan Ganesan to Kevan Maxwell, for $410,000, for Lot 123 in Chelsea Station.

-Ruby Hope House to Kirk Benson, for $186,178, for Lots 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 17 through 31 in Saffords Map of the Town of Shelby.

-Luz Oliva Abigail L. Lavenant, for $258,000, for Lot 44 in Brandywine First Sector.

-Roger R. Hayhew to Julie Travis Bawaneh, for $270,000, for Lot 40 in Camden Cove 4th Sector.

-Carolyn Rose to Benjamin Barnett Spratling, for $324,900, for Lot 42 in Oaks.

-Felipe De Jesus Garcia Romero to Juan De Dios Garcia Rodriguez, for $93,440.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jonathan Lucas Smith, for $324,900, for Lot 1314 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Choat Investment LLC to 2151 Group LLC, for $275,000, for Lot 6 in Old Town Helena Office Park Final Plat.

-Austin L. Sherman to HOS Group Properties, for $75,000, for Lot 16 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Susan E. Davis to Kaytlin C. Swart, for $220,000, for Lot 11 in Clearview Estates First Sector.

-Kristen Meinke Blankenship to Shelby Stanaland, for $322,000, for Lot 40 in Calumet Meadow.

-Roger Reuse to Kelly H. McNair, for $1,195,000, for Lot 107 in Meadowbrook Highlands Resurvey of Lots 106, 106A and 107.

-Kelly H. McNair to KEith J. Carreker, for $1,325,000, for Lot 9 in Meadow at Tara Section 2 Resurvey of Lots 8 and 9.

-Sean T. Connelly to Leopoldo Islas, for $240,000, for Lot 20 in Thompson Plantation.

-Stephen W. Bottchen to Sean T. Connelly, for $283,000, for Lot 76 in Cahaba Valley Estates Third Sector.

-Douglas Brom to Kevin Clark, for $295,000, for Lot 1 in Kinsale Gardens Homes 1st Sector Amended Map.

-Paul Moser to Tavares Williams, for $430,000, for Lot 29 in Lake Wilborn Phase 1B.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Kristina A. Mapes, for $300,000, for Lot 1429 in Braemar at Ballantrae Phase I Final Plat.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to ARG Housing LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 250 in Camden Park Phase 2 Sector 1.

Nov. 8

-Kent I. Blacklidge to Ryan Stroupe, for $434,000, for Lot 2252 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba.

-Charles L. Payne to Jeremiah Glassford, for $785,000, for Lot 7 in Meadow at Tara Section 12.

-John Wayne Rich to Corey Adams, for $420,000, for Lot 533 in Forest Parks 5th Sector.

-Gordon M. Burkhead to Johnny Mack Crim, for $335,000, for Lot 114 in Wynlake Phase 4C.

-Johnny Mack Crim to Lloyd Eugene Stripling, for $200,000, for Lot 155 in Camden Cove Sector 3.

-Lucas Cameron Brown to Ira R. Bates, for $339,900, for Lot 2022 in Old Cahaba V Sixth Sector.

-Town Builders Inc. to Bradley J. Kamman, for $733,896, for Lot 19-03 in Mt Laurel Phase III B.

-Tammie R. Tubbs to Deanthony Dejuan Kelley Irrevocable Trust, for $300,000, for Lot 94 in Camden Cove Sector 8 Final Plat.

-Richard Terry Tucker to Ann W. Tillman, for $277,500, for Lot 14 in St. Charles Place.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Yanivis Lilibeth Isbell, for $329,900, for Lot 1348 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Marie Freeman to Town Builders Inc., for $71,000, for Lot 15-21 in Mt Laurel Phase IIIB Sector 1.

-Travis D. Carroll to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $185,300, for Lot 137 in Camden Cove Sector 1.

-Whitney Robinson to Amechele Toups, for $265,000, for Lot 518 in Forest Lakes 10th Sector.

-Steven L. Jones to Whitney Robinson, for $356,000, for Lot 88 in Broken Bow 4th Addition.

-Lori Alice Loan to Terry J. Powell, for $679,900, for Lot 1242 in Highland Lakes 12th Sector Phase II.

-Suzanne Lowery to Glenda Brown, for $164,415, for Lot 39 in Carrington Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Carolyn Jaye R. Hayes to Jeffrey Chase Russell, for $106,250, for property in Section 1, Township 20 North, Range 1 West.

-Josh Shoemake to Michael B. Billingsley, for $490,000, for Lot 9 in High Hampton Sector 1.

Nov. 9

-OP SPE TPA1 LLC to Jenna Hosemann Hassett, for $184,900, for Lot 88 in Cahaba Manor Town Homes.

-Nicole Johnson to Josh Shoemake, for $295,000, for Lot 33 in Old Town Helena.

-Lance T. Yates to Lance T. Yates, for $10,000, for Lot 4214 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3.

-Juanita N. Kirby to Gerald W. Baker, for $214,500, for Lots 25, 26, 27 and 28 in Tanyard Branch Estates.

-Franklin Dale Kent to Franklin Dale Kent, for $120,100, for Lot 2460 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase II.

-Michael P. Fernandez to Erin K. Fernandez, for $35,200, for Lot 581 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.

-Lloyd E. Stripling to Roger Ronald Mayhew, for $285,000, for Lot 1 in Southern Hills Sector 5.

-Ruby Sturm to Ruby Sturm, for $243,150, for Lot 316 in Haddington Parc at Ballantrae Phase I.

-Brian Payne to Bobby Glenn Harrelson, for $125,000, for Lot 1 in Payne Family Subdivision.

-Beth E. Thompson to Beth E. Thompson, for $100,804, for property in Section 10, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Paula Jean Kromer to Teddy Lee Hannah, for $82,830, for Lots 12 and 13 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera Alabama.

-John Myles Callaghan to Christopher Farr, for $220,000, for Lot 30 in Indian Highlands First Addition.

-Glynn E. Brown to Glynn Daniel Brown, for $21,000, for property in Section 14, Township 18 South, range 1 East.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Willie Bogan, for $414,900, for Lot 12-12 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase Two.

-Penny Long Marler to James W. Scott, for $450,000, for Lot 504 in Caldwell Crossings Fourth Sector Phase One.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 19-05 in Chelsea Park 19th Sector and 20th Sector Phase One.

-Kip W. Kostechka to Katheryn Kies, for $335,000, for Lot 36 in Lake Forest Sixth Sector.

-J. Scott Jacobs to John Gabriel Long, for $460,000, for Lot 23 in Southpointe 9th Sector Phase 2.

-James Bolstad to Ashley B. Perry, for $530,000, for Lot 1709 in Strathaven Phase VI Ballantrae.

-Glenda Brown to Amada L. Lemus Recinos, for $90,500, for Lots 14 and 16 in Wilson Subdivision No. 1.

-Tushima L. Fails Reeves to Aleigh Lanier, for $200,000, for Lot 4 in Kinsale Garden Homes 1st Sector Amended Map.

-Erin Russell to Nicholas B. Blair, for $400,000, for Lot 97 in Beaumont Phase 4 Resurvey of Lots 85-99 and 102-110 Final Plat.

-Leonard Edwin Bailey to Joshua Cagle, for $225,000, for property in Section 31, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Nellie E. Lawson to Dexter Lee Bailey, for $100,630, for property in Section 31, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Pranee Pantumsinchai to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 3 in Indian Valley Fifth Sector.

-Sudie B. Higgins to Sudie B. Higgins, for $164,740, for property in Section 14, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-April Joy Moore to William G. Twitty, for $297,500, for Lot 610 in Lofts at Edenton Condominium.

-Jon A. Hannah to Wendy Elizabeth Nesmith, for $440,000, for Lot 13 in Sunny Meadows 2nd Sector.

-J. Phillip Paulk to Michael Scott Price, for $925,000, for Lot 2517 in Brook Highland 25th Sector.

-William Barry Rodgers to Brian J. Malone, for $5,100, for property in Section 22, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Daniel Nugent to Tobias Head, for $87,000, for Lot 14 in Royal Forest.

-Daniel Alexander Nesmith to Van Clayton, for $800,000, for property in Section 12, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Katina Holiday to Joshua B. Sturdivant, for $215,000, for Lot 14 in Hampton Square.

Nov. 10

-Dunn Real Estates LLC to Vals Seafood Inc., for $365,000, for Lot 5 in Interstate Commerce Park Lot 5 Final Plat.

-Brad Cook to Cody Shelton, for $305,000, for Lot 112 in Weatherly Brentwood Sector 15 Phase Two.

-Robert Franklin Hendon to Amanda Lynn Ruiz, for $212,000, for Lot 16 in Ivanhoe Amended Map.

-Randall Anderson to Raana H. Ciahboumi, for $216,000, for Lot 81 in Narrows Reach Amended Plat of Final Recorded Plat.

-Ashley Harris to Caroline Hall, for $195,000, for Lot 124 in Town Side Square Section One Final Plat.

-Brooke Handley to Jerald Scott Ware, for $345,000, for Lot 815 in Old Cahaba Sector 8.

-Warren N. Davis to Warren N. Davis, for $44,310, for property in Section 2, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Jimmy Dean Spencer to Stephen W. Bottchen, for $313,000, for Lot 367 in Weatherly Wixford Moor Sector 24.

-David Ray Arnold to Denson Rivers, for $300,000, for Lot 94 in Edenton 3rd Amended Condominium Plat.

-James Franklin Kuhn to James B. Caffy, for $500,000, for Lot 9-09 in Mt Laurel Phase 1A.

-Alice Tyler Milton to OP Gold LLC, for $401,400, for Lot 150 in Arbor Hill Phase II Final Plat.

-Gordon P. Lape to Aron Vasha, for $353,500, for Lot 88 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-Lindsey Lee Sims to Dylan Carden, for $155,000, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-David A. Russell to Webb T. Blake, for $429,900, for Lot 1 in Greenbriar Place.

-Mark A. Smith to Lakin C. Spinks, for $58,000, for Lots 7B and 7C in Spain Estate.

-Michael C. Peterson to Tracy Brooks Armstrong, for $378,000, for Lot 50 in Sunny Meadows Third Sector.

-Mark A. Smith to Greg Watts, for $300,000, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-German Daniel Hidalgo to Alberto Villegas Telles, for $51,500, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Brian D. Sanderlin to Albert Andy Andrews, for $550,000, for Lot B-118 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Colins Tire Shop LLC to JAS Development LLC, for $235,000, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Betty J. Michels to Nathan F. Powell, for $550,000, for Lots 11 and 14 in Spring Garden Estates.

-Honie Walton to Juan Carlos Jimenez Ibarra, for $10,000, for property in Section 22, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-Revibe Properties LLC to Ashley Marie Aynes, for $495,000, for Lot 1 in Meadow Brook 8th Sector.

-Wiley E. Jones to MCH SFR Property Owner 1B LLC, for $223,000, for Lot 212 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat.

Nov. 14

-Western Properties LLC to Warren Belser, for $259,900, for Lot 1 in Monte Verde.

-Western Properties LLC to Chetan Soni, for $182,000, for Lot 50 in Rocky Ridge Phase 2.

-Max A. Blackwell to Max Alvin Blackwell, for $500, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Shirley L. Honeycutt to Shirley L. Honeycutt, for $301,500, for property in Section 19, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $5,000, for Lots 338-342 in Camellia Ridge Subdivision Phase 3 Sector 2.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Joshua Randall Roberts, for $297,000, for Lot 309 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase One.

-Sara N. Bell to Sara N. Bell, for $5,000, for property in Section 9, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Darron Jones to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $346,400, for Lot 1899 in Old Cahaba Phase V 2nd Addition.

-Timothy Dollins to Jessica Danielle Hosey, for $410,000, for Lot 12 in Spring Garden Estates Sector Two.

-Leslie E. White to Timothy James Dollins, for $399,000, for Block 1 in the Map of the Town of Montevallo.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Carl David Wall, for $770,114, for Lot 1314 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Peter Yen, for $566,119, for Lot 601 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase 4 6th Sector.

-Janet H. Lansford to Jack Fiscus, for $430,000, for Lot 59 in Meadowridge.

-Jessica Parson to Chetan Soni, for $147,500, for Lot 98 in Applegate Manor Resurvey of Lots 1 through 64, 89 through 104 and A through C.

-G. Scott Maluff to Tyler Musick, for $270,000, for Lot 5 in Chadwick Sector One.

-Patricia W. Game to Deborah L. Wilson, for $325,000, for Lot 30 in Lacey’s Grove Phase I.

-Karl Ian Pfeiffer to P & M Corporation Inc., for $113,200, for property in Section 10, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Terry W. Gray to GPC1 LLC, for $143,600, for Lot 1803 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Adams Homes LLC to Dewayne Wood, for $392,900, for Lot 26 in Dawsons Cove.

-Kelley English to Laurie Brown, for $378,000, for Lot 18 in Thorn Berry Subdivision.

-Jacqueline V. Dillard to Matthew Eric Nelson, for $318,600, for Lot 18 in Southlake Crest 2nd Sector Amended Map.

-Adams Homes LLC to James E. Herlihy, for $337,000, for Lot 28 in Colonial Oaks Phase 2.

-Five Eagles Properties LLC to Luckies Enterprises LLC, for $450,000, for property in Section 26, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Martha S. Echols to Becerra Laryssa Molina, for $108,000, for Lot 8 in Shaw Villas Phase 2.

-Ashley Hollingsworth to Karla A. Shoemaker, for $516,200, for Lot 2047 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Zuniga Marco Antonio Diaz to Mondragon Properties LLC, for $5,000, for property in Section 15, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Marco A. Diaz to Mondragon Properties LLC, for $5,000, for property in Section 18, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Nicholas Wilson to Stephen Gaither, for $585,000, for Lot 1 in Shire Valley Farms Addition.

-Truist Bank to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, for $160,195.67, for Lot 332 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase I.

-Marcia Bernadette Halbert to North by South Enterprises, for $186,000, for Lot 587 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.

-Carolyn King Nelson to Derek Cordero Nelson, for $20,180, for Lot 5 in Aldmont.

-Jennifer L. Newby to Jared Chesnut, for $206,000, for Lot 7 in Indianwood Terrace.

-Glenda W. Mortenson to Daniel C. Mortenson, for $317,500, for Lot 544 in Caliston at Ballantrae Phase I Resurvey of Lots 501-520, 543-553 and 557-561.

-David Enterprises LLC to BDK Holdings LLC, for $425,180, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Carolyn J. Peoples to Denia Isabel Urizar Trigueros, for $17,000, for Lot 21 in L & N Kellys Survey of Calera.

Nov. 15

-Nicole Anthony Shavers to Adam James Trotter, for $227,000, for Lot 17 in Timberleaf Townhomes.

-Jonathan P. Nabors to Nicholas Cole, for $260,000, for Lot 21 in Cahaba Valley Estates Third Sector.

-Kevin S. McLaughlin to Jaleel Elliott, for $330,000, for Lot 333 in Fieldstone Park Third Sector Phase 1.

-Michelle Denise Kirksey to Brandy L. Dahlen, for $343,000, for Lot 234 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Tanisha Marie Rankins, for $234,670, for Lot 212 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-Tavon J. Arrington to Stephen Jarod Evans, for $264,900, for Lot 60 in Southfield Gardens.

-John R. Strickland to Evelyn Jimenez, for $283,000, for Lot 5 in Cedar Cove Phase Four.

-Michael L. Hollingsworth to Jessica Renee Craven, for $320,000, for Lot 9 in Autumn Ridge.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Tyshia Chantal Jackson, for $353,950, for Lot 1318 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-P. Ray Construction LLC to Jonica Nicole Ray, for $87,500, for Lot 1-76 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector Phase I & II.

-H. Grady Swicord to Sunset Properties LLC, for $860,000, for property in Section 32, Township 18 South, Range 1 West.

-John B. White to Charles Henry Sherwin, for $226,000, for Lot 15 in Ammersee Lakes First Sector.

-Philip Kellam to Philip Kellam, for $234,200, for Lot 10 in Apache Ridge Sector 5.

-Sherri Jones McKinnon to Judy Demien, for $250,000, for Lot 112 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Cameron S. Hayes to Erica Nicole Gaines, for $430,000, for Lot 501 in Yellowleaf Ridge Estates 5th Sector.

-Walker Family Holdings to Rylee Danielle Brecht, for $319,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Bryce Willard Willis to James R. Dervaes, for $346,000, for Lot 30 in Dearing Downs Fifth Sector Amended Map.

-Lawrence M. Toups to Jeffrey Myers, for $310,000, for Lot 28 in Brynleigh Estates.

-Caytlin Brammer to Victor Brian Simmons, for $211,000, for Lot 42 in Carrington Sector II Resurvey.

-Dorthianna Wright Shaw to Brian A. Heredia Torres, for $261,000, for Lot 1 in Brookfield First Sector.

-Terry Lee Benson to Terry Lee Benson, for $164,200, for Lot 11 in Riverchase Country Club Tenth Addition.

-Peter Michael Scholl to BHMO Property Holdings LLC, for $200,000, for Lot 60 in Enclave Phase I.

-Ronald E. Johnson to Emily Stone, for $197,000, for Lot 59 in Indian Highlands Third Addition.

-Linda Elaine Demaris to Peter Victor Adamo, for $284,000, for Lot 244 in Chandalar South Sixth Sector Addition.

Nov. 16

-Joseph B. Musso to Samuel Anthony Musso, for $208,300, for Lot 16 in Plantation South Third Sector Phase III.

-Envirobuild Inc. to Edna Allison S. Hollins, for $330,000, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Donovan Builders LLC to James Ray Tolle, for $566,000, for Lot 520 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-SDH Alabama LLC to James A. Larsen, for $362,550, for Lot 337 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Patrick Arthur Noel Fittz, for $319,640, for Lot 10 in Harpers Creek Sector 1.

-Leslie Howard Green to Terry Moneymaker, for $260,000, for Lot 1 in Green Family Estates.

-Tre Myles to Tre Myles, for $181,200, for Lot 62 in Hidden Forest.

-Max A. Blackwell to Max Alvin Blackwell, for $500, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Jeffrey L. Elliott to Chizuru S. Elliott, for $1,100,490, for Lot 13 in Greystone 4th Sector Phase II.

-Jeffry L. Elliott to Chizuru S. Elliott, for $2,641,570, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Bradley Douglas Miller to Bradley D. Miller, for $10,000, for Lot 202 in Chandalar South Fifth Sector.

-Chad Ledford to Donald Mottern, for $130,000, for property in Section 24, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Abigail Rose Solomon, for $225,000, for Lot 135 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-Sunghwan Ki to John B. Willard, for $504,000, for Lot 11 in Applecross.

-Randal Scott White to Janiece Beinke, for $230,000, for Lot 77 in Hayesbury Phase 1.

-Jeffrey S. Powell to Martin J. Spanick, for $307,000, for Lot 20 in Cedar Cove Phase III.

-David W. Akers to David W. Akers, for $292,730, for Lot 48 in Little Ridge Estates.

-Brenda Callahan to Annie Grace Miller Spates, for $210,000, for Lot 71 in Wyndham Cottages Phase 1 Resurvey of Lots 70, 71, 72 and 73.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Cathy Peterson, for $521,900, for Lot 508 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Ryan Sean McDowell, for $588,409, for Lot 505 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Learthur Armstead, for $574,612, for Lot 530 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Richard J. Barrows to Red Mountain Resources LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 11 in Highlands Phase 1 Sector 3.

-Jim H. Todd to Stephanie L. Woods, for $15,000, for property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Gay Dean Maxwell, for $285,680, for Lot 8 in Harpers Creek Sector 1.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Jonathon L. Barrett, for $305,095, for Lot 338 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Mitchell Roulaine to Howard Bryan Dodson, for $160,000, for Lot 702 in Gables a Condominium Amended Plat.

-Kyle Carden to Fountainhead Capital LLC, for $207,500, for Lot 25 in Camden Cove Sector 1.

-Gina G. Graham to Charita H. Cadenhead, for $118,000, for Lot 405 in Gables Phase 4.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Martia Nicole Simmons, for $314,380, for Lot 7 in Harpers Creek Sector 1.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Jeffery A. Smith, for $541,100, for Lot 510 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Crystal Williams, for $229,995, for Lot 9 in Harpers Creek Sector 1.

-Ronald W. Gofourth to Ronald Wilbur Gofourth, for $244,800, for Lot 27 in Whitestone Townhomes Phase One.

-OP SPE TPA1 LLC to Catherine Cole Pennington, for $335,000, for Lot 16 in Broken Bow South Phase II.

-Grant Clark Kimball to Jacob Williams, for $255,000, for Lot 10 in Wooddale Second Sector.

-Karen Marie Harrington to Rafy Inc., for $199,000, for Lot 56 in Hayesbury Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Cecilia A. Alldredge to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $272,600, for Lot 18 in Narrows Point Phase 2 Final Plat.

-John Phillip Arnold to Lorenzo Luna Mendoza, for $210,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in Alabaster Gardens.

-Victor Rohler to Leann Sherer, for $534,900, for Lot 1707 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase 6.