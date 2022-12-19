Municipal police reports for Dec. 4 through Dec. 13 Published 2:40 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 4 through Dec. 13.

Alabaster

Dec. 5

-Found property from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North. Recovered was an HK 9mm.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 237 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a driver’s side floor panel valued at $5,000.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Ashford Lane (residence/home). Damaged was a mailbox valued at $100.

-Driving under the influence any substance from the 500 Block of 1st Street North.

Dec. 6

-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 10100 Block of Highway 119.

-Domestic incident from the 600 Block of 9th County SW.

-Information only from the 1300 Block of 8th Street SW (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Morning Mist Trail (residence/home). Damaged was a grey Toyota Camry valued at $1.

Dec. 7

-Information only from the 100 Block of Grove Hill Drive.

-Harassing communications from the 1400 Block of Cross Path Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from the 200 Block of Golden Meadows Way (residence/home).

-Information only from the 1000 Block of Independence Drive (residence/home).

Dec. 8

-Information only (abandoned vehicle) from Thompson Road at Cambridge Lane.

-Property damage from County Road 17 and Cedar Grove Parkway. Damaged was a front windshield and drivers side view mirror.

-Property damage from the Intersection of 1st Avenue West at 10th Street SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was other (sun shade foe a traffic light) valued at $200.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Grande View Lane (other/unknown). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Domestic incident from the 1300 Block of Navajo Trail.

-Information only from Interstate 65 south bound at entrance ramp to Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Stolen was a beige Ford Escape XLT valued at $35,000.

-Attempting to elude a police officer and making false report to law enforcement authority from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Recovered was 2.01 grams of marijuana.

-Domestic incident from the 1300 Block of Navajo Trail.

-Animal complaint from the 300 Block of Willow Glen Court.

Dec. 9

-Abandoned vehicle from Kent Dairy Road and Park Place Lane.

-Lost property from the 1300 Block of 1st Street North. Recovered was a black Tommy Hilfiger wallet and money valued at $32.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 8800 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a Uhaul valued at $15,000.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of Cloverdale Circle (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was an auto transport trailer valued at $5,000.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 1200 Block of Amberley Woods Drive (residence/home). Stolen was other valued at $200.

-Lost property from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (convenience store). Recovered was credit/debit cards and purses/handbags/wallets.

Dec. 10

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 11 at U.S. Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Wood Duck Way.

-Information only from the 100 Block of 4th Place SE.

Dec. 11

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 500 Block of First Street SW (department/discount store). Stolen was a Nissan key fob and keys valued at $350.

-Disorderly conduct and public intoxication from the 1300 Block of Willow Creek Place (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from 10th Avenue SW at Railroad Street (park/playground).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 31 at Interstate 65 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Property damage from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (grocery/supermarket).

Helena

Dec. 5

-Miscellaneous from Dublin Drive North.

-Theft of property fourth and receiving stolen property fourth degree from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.

-Property damage from South Shades Crest Road.

Dec. 6

-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs from Helena High School.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Dog violation from Cabin View Trail.

Dec. 7

-Failing to appear (traffic) from Rocky Ridge Road at Shallowford Road, Vestavial Hills.

-Criminal trespass third degree, criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less), theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500), unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft of damage) and removes a license plate or tag from vehicle, etc. with intent to conceal or misrepresent the identity of a vehicle or its owner from Highway 17.

-Public intoxication from New Vision Christian Church.

-Possession of marijuana second degree or possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 52 East at Highway 95.

-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.

-Miscellaneous from the 300 Block of Helena Market Place.

-Miscellaneous incident from Joe Tucker Park.

-Bail jumping second degree from the 800 Block of Highway 52.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 3000 Block of Long Leaf Lane.

-Miscellaneous from the 3500 Block of Highway 52 West.

-Miscellaneous from the 3500 Block of Highway 52 West.

Dec. 8

-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

Dec. 9

-Miscellaneous incident from Jenkins Circle.

-Criminal trespass second degree and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from 2nd Avenue West.

-Abandoned vehicle from County Road 52 West at County Road 93.

-Domestic dispute from Jasmine Lane.

-Theft of property second degree from Bowron Road.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property 4th from Hillsboro Lane.

Dec. 10

-Public intoxication and minor in possession of alcohol from Dearing Downs Drive at Highway 52 East.

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 400 Block of River Crest Drive North.

Dec. 11

-Domestic violence 3rd – trespassing 3rd from the 900 Block of Hillsboro Lane.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from County Road 52 East at Highway 261.

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree from Fieldstone Drive at Fieldstone Drive.

Montevallo

Dec. 6

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Ashville Circle (parking lot/garage).

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Ashville Circle (parking lot/garage).

-Traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic from City Street in Clanton (jail/prison).

Dec. 10

-Information only from Reonda Lane (residence/home).

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft from a motor vehicle – 4th degree (parking lot/garage). Stolen was $100.00 bill valued at $100. Recovered was a tan Ozone Sandstorm mountain bike, $100.00, 20v Worx 3 in 1 trimmer combo, Black and Decker 20 v trimmer blower combo and Hart 20v trimmer and blower combo valued at $965.

-Weapons – POPACOCOV ex-felon in possession of firearm from Alabama Highway 25 (parking lot/garage). Stolen was $100.00 bill valued at $100. Recovered was a tan Ozone Sandstorm mountain bike, $100.00, 20v Worx 3 in 1 trimmer combo, Black and Decker 20 v trimmer blower combo and Hart 20v trimmer and blower combo valued at $965.

Dec. 12

-Information only from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a 2012 Kia Sorento LX valued at $20,000.

Dec. 13

-Domestic incident from Skyview Drive (other/unknown).

-Domestic incident from Skyview Drive (other/unknown).

Pelham

Dec. 4

-Theft from the 200 Block of Big Mountain Road (grocery/supermarket). Stolen, not recovered was merchandise valued at $1.

Dec. 6

-Property damage from the 500 Block of Bent Creek Trace (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a brick valued at $400.

Dec. 9

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was assorted items valued at $51.82.

Dec. 10

-Property damage from the 400 Block of Keystone Court (commercial/office building). Destroyed/damaged was a building valued at $2,000.