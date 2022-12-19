Municipal police reports for Nov. 2 through Dec. 5 Published 2:28 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 2 through Dec. 5.

Alabaster

Nov. 28

-Information only from the 100 Block of Industrial Road.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Lake Forest Way.

-Information only from the 10700 Block of Highway 119 (bank/savings and loan).

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Willow Point Lane (residence/home). Stolen was automobiles valued at $5,000.

-Trespassing notice and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 9200 Block of Highway 119 (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $259.22.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $36.58.

-Burglary third degree and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1200 Block of Amerly Woods Drive (residence/home). Stolen was an Apple Pro laptop, jewelry/precious metals/gems, Apple Airpods and Playstation 5 valued at $8,800. Damaged was a glass door and frame valued at $250.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $39.46.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were Pokemon cards valued at $84.40.

Nov. 29

-Property damage from the 300 Block of Stoney Trail. Damaged was the rear passenger of a Honda Civic.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 9600 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home). Stolen was an Alabama license plate.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Ashford Way.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 50 Block of South Colonial Drive (bank/savings and loan). Stolen were identity documents and money; U.S. currency valued at $7,850.

-Public intoxication and open container of alcohol in a vehicle from U.S. Highway 31 and Industrial Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Morning Mist Trail (residence/home).

-Harassing communications from the 200 Block of Stoney Trail (residence/home).

Nov. 30

-Firearms license required from the 100 Block of Highway 31 and 7th Avenue SE (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were weapons – other; black Glock 27.

-Lost property from Alabaster (other/unknown).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Gilbert Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 1000 Block of Eagle Drive (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $1,600.

-Lost property from the 100 Block of Lucas Lane (residence/home). Lost was a passport.

-Property damage from the 600 Block of 1st Street South (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a rear bumper of a blue Hyundai Elantra SE valued at $500.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, ore than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $688.87.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and information only from the 9200 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were pipes and credit/debit cards.

-Animal complaint from the 1200 Block of Bennett Drive.

Dec. 1

-Information only from the 2000 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home).

-Theft of property 4th shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $173.45.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 800 Block of Simmsville Road (residence/home).

Dec. 2

-Information only from the 2000 Block of King Arthur Circle (residence/home).

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 500 Block of Galloway Circle (commercial/office building). Stolen was automotive repair equipment valued at $10,849.10.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 North at mile marker 237. Damaged was a power sun roof valued at $1,500.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and public intoxication from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Property damage from the 1900 Block of Municipal Way (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles; white Honda Accord valued at $1.

-Information only from Colonial Promenade Parkway. Recovered were purses/handbags/wallets valued at $1.

Dec. 3

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of Kennsington Lane (residence/home). Stolen was an Apple Watch 7 Series 45MM (red) valued at $400.

-Information only from the 7300 Block of Highway 119. Damaged were black light poles and book exchange box valued at $2.

Dec. 4

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 100 Block of Grande View Circle (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Stolen was a car tag valued at $2.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Smokey Road and Mallard Landing Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Animal complaint from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Trespassing notice from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North (bar/night club). Recovered was marijuana, two metal smoking devices and wood box.

-Harassment from the 200 Block of Red Bay Drive (residence/home).

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property 2nd degree from the 200 Block of Victoria Station (other/unknown). Stolen was a firearm; Taurus valued at $250.

Dec. 5

-Property damage from Interstate 65 South at mile marker 235 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a green Kia Soul valued at $1.

Columbiana

Nov. 2

-Domestic – harassment – family from the 80 Block of Wood Lane.

Nov. 3

-DI – death investigation from the 300 Block of North Deborah Drive.

-SI – school incident from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-Info – information only from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.

Nov. 4

-SI – school incident – fight from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

Nov. 6

-Info – information only from the 300 Block of Eagle Lane.

Nov. 7

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-Info – information only from West College Street.

Nov. 8

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 6200 Block of County Road 16.

-SI – school incident from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-Harassment from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.

Nov. 9

-Theft from a motor vehicle – 4th degree and CM – criminal mischief – damage to public property from the 100 Block of Kelley Lane.

Nov. 10

-SI – school incident from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Fulton Road.

Nov. 11

-SSA – safe streets act from Lester Street and West College Street.

Nov. 12

-Failure to appear/comply/pay and SSA – safe streets act from County Road 70 at County Road 26 (intersection).

-Circulating illegal paper money without authority from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

Nov. 14

-Info – information only – harassing communications from the 21000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

Nov. 17

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 Block of Butler Street.

Nov. 18

-SI – school incident from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-SI – school incident – misuse/abuse of an electronic device from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-Info – vehicle damage (hit deer) from Highway 70.

Nov. 21

-SSA – safe streets act from the 200 Block of East College Street.

-Shoplifting $500 or less from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.

Nov. 22

-CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from the 100 Block of Mildred Street.

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-Info – info only – civil matter from the 10 Block of Horton Street.

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 400 Block of Joinertown Road.

-Theft – from residence, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Industrial Parkway.

-DC disorderly conduct/disturbing peace/affray from the 300 Block of West College Street.

Nov. 23

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from Shelby County Sheriff Office.

-FTA – fail display insurance, FTA – improper lights and resisting arrest.

-SSA 0 safe streets act from West College Street at Summer Classics Way.

-DC disorderly conduct/disturbing – peace/affray from the 200 Block of West College Street.

Nov. 24

-Harassing communications from the 1200 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

Nov. 25

-DI – death investigation from the 100 Block of East College Street.

Nov. 29

-Info – dog running at large from the 100 Block of Industrial Parkway.

Nov. 30

-SSA -safe streets act from the 300 Block of Chelsea Road.

-SI – school incident from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

Helena

Nov. 27

-Domestic violence third degree – harassment from Brook Forest Circle.

-Driving under the influence – controlled substance from Oakview Lane.

-Bail jumping second degree from Aaron Aronov Drive.

-Abandoned vehicle/junk vehicle on street from Highway 95.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Timber Lake Drive at South Shades Crest.

-Harassment from Brook Forest Circle.

-Illegal possession credit/debit card from Cedar Bend Drive.

Nov. 28

-Domestic incident from Brook Forest Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 1100 Block of Old Cahaba Circle.

-Public intoxication, attempting to elude a police officer, resisting arrest and criminal trespass third degree from Englewood Road.

Nov. 29

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 2100 block of 1st Avenue West.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Brook Forest Circle.

-Miscellaneou from the 4300 Block of Helena Road.

Nov. 30

-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.

-Property damage from Highway 91 at North Drive.

-Domestic incident from Laurel Lakes CV.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Spencer Lane.

Dec. 1

-Public intoxication from CVS parking lot.

-Harassing communications from the 7300 Block of Bayberry Road.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 261 at Cunningham Drive.

Dec. 2

-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Helena High School.

-Domestic incident from Woodvale Court.

-Failure to appear from Highway 17/Highway 22.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Old Cahaba Parkway and Old Cahaba Drive.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 700 Block of Highway 277.

Dec. 3

-Domestic incident from the 8400 Block of Shady Trail.

-Domestic incident form Amy Lane.

-Domestic incident from Park Lake Lane.

-Domestic incident from Park Lake Lane.

Montevallo

Nov. 28

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense from Overland Road (highway/street). Recovered was two used needles with drug residue and blood and one unused needle with an unknown substance inside valued at $2.

Nov. 30

-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from Overland Road (residence/home). Damaged was a steel front door valued at $500.

Dec. 1

-Burglary – residence – force from Cherokee Street (residence/home). Stolen was a diamond engagement ring and chocolate diamond ring valued at $1,000.

-Property damage from Middle Street at Island Street (highway/street). Damaged was a Toyota 4Runner front bumper and grille valued at $5,000.

-Information only from Shoshone Drive (highway/street).

Dec. 2

-Information only from Parkway Circle (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home).

-Dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Wilson Drive (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana 4.9 grams in a plastic baggie valued at $25.

Dec. 3

-Property damage from County Road 15 (highway/street). Damaged was a 2008 Honda Element front bumper, hood and driver side fender valued at $3,000.

-Trespass warning from Highway 10 (other/unknown).

Dec. 5

-Property damage from Hicks Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a Chevy Malibu valued at $5,000.

-Larceny/theft – more than $500 – less than $1,500 from Alabama Highway 119 (department store). Stolen was U.S. currency valued at $604.27.

-Domestic incident from Main Street (other/unknown).

-Burglary – non-residence – force and menacing – simple assault from Highway 25 (specialty store).

Pelham

Nov. 27

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Cahaba Valley Road.

Nov. 28

-Burglary from Carroll Street.

-Drugs – pros def from Pelham Park Blvd.

-Harassment from Village Place.

-Miscellaneous from Green Park South.

-Theft from Admin Drive.

-Theft from Cahaba Valley Road.

Nov. 29

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

Nov. 30

-Fraud from North Wildewood Drive.

-Fraud from Kelly Drive.

– Theft from Valleydale Road.

-Theft from Oak Mountain State Park.

-Theft – vehicle from Pelham Parkway.

Dec. 1

-Miscellaneous from Highway 261.

Dec. 2

-Harassment from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Miscellaneous from Pelham Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Admin Drive.

Dec. 3

-Domestic violence from Grey Oaks Drive.