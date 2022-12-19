Municipal police reports for Nov. 2 through Dec. 5
Published 2:28 pm Monday, December 19, 2022
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 2 through Dec. 5.
Alabaster
Nov. 28
-Information only from the 100 Block of Industrial Road.
-Information only from the 200 Block of Lake Forest Way.
-Information only from the 10700 Block of Highway 119 (bank/savings and loan).
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Willow Point Lane (residence/home). Stolen was automobiles valued at $5,000.
-Trespassing notice and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 9200 Block of Highway 119 (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $259.22.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $36.58.
-Burglary third degree and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1200 Block of Amerly Woods Drive (residence/home). Stolen was an Apple Pro laptop, jewelry/precious metals/gems, Apple Airpods and Playstation 5 valued at $8,800. Damaged was a glass door and frame valued at $250.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $39.46.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were Pokemon cards valued at $84.40.
Nov. 29
-Property damage from the 300 Block of Stoney Trail. Damaged was the rear passenger of a Honda Civic.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 9600 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home). Stolen was an Alabama license plate.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Ashford Way.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 50 Block of South Colonial Drive (bank/savings and loan). Stolen were identity documents and money; U.S. currency valued at $7,850.
-Public intoxication and open container of alcohol in a vehicle from U.S. Highway 31 and Industrial Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Morning Mist Trail (residence/home).
-Harassing communications from the 200 Block of Stoney Trail (residence/home).
Nov. 30
-Firearms license required from the 100 Block of Highway 31 and 7th Avenue SE (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were weapons – other; black Glock 27.
-Lost property from Alabaster (other/unknown).
-Information only from the 100 Block of Gilbert Drive.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 1000 Block of Eagle Drive (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $1,600.
-Lost property from the 100 Block of Lucas Lane (residence/home). Lost was a passport.
-Property damage from the 600 Block of 1st Street South (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a rear bumper of a blue Hyundai Elantra SE valued at $500.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, ore than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $688.87.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia and information only from the 9200 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were pipes and credit/debit cards.
-Animal complaint from the 1200 Block of Bennett Drive.
Dec. 1
-Information only from the 2000 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home).
-Theft of property 4th shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $173.45.
-Information only from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 800 Block of Simmsville Road (residence/home).
Dec. 2
-Information only from the 2000 Block of King Arthur Circle (residence/home).
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 500 Block of Galloway Circle (commercial/office building). Stolen was automotive repair equipment valued at $10,849.10.
-Property damage from Interstate 65 North at mile marker 237. Damaged was a power sun roof valued at $1,500.
-Possession of marijuana second degree and public intoxication from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Property damage from the 1900 Block of Municipal Way (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles; white Honda Accord valued at $1.
-Information only from Colonial Promenade Parkway. Recovered were purses/handbags/wallets valued at $1.
Dec. 3
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of Kennsington Lane (residence/home). Stolen was an Apple Watch 7 Series 45MM (red) valued at $400.
-Information only from the 7300 Block of Highway 119. Damaged were black light poles and book exchange box valued at $2.
Dec. 4
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 100 Block of Grande View Circle (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Stolen was a car tag valued at $2.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Smokey Road and Mallard Landing Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Animal complaint from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Trespassing notice from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North (bar/night club). Recovered was marijuana, two metal smoking devices and wood box.
-Harassment from the 200 Block of Red Bay Drive (residence/home).
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property 2nd degree from the 200 Block of Victoria Station (other/unknown). Stolen was a firearm; Taurus valued at $250.
Dec. 5
-Property damage from Interstate 65 South at mile marker 235 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a green Kia Soul valued at $1.
Columbiana
Nov. 2
-Domestic – harassment – family from the 80 Block of Wood Lane.
Nov. 3
-DI – death investigation from the 300 Block of North Deborah Drive.
-SI – school incident from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-Info – information only from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.
Nov. 4
-SI – school incident – fight from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
Nov. 6
-Info – information only from the 300 Block of Eagle Lane.
Nov. 7
-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
-Info – information only from West College Street.
Nov. 8
-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 6200 Block of County Road 16.
-SI – school incident from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
-Harassment from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.
Nov. 9
-Theft from a motor vehicle – 4th degree and CM – criminal mischief – damage to public property from the 100 Block of Kelley Lane.
Nov. 10
-SI – school incident from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
-Harassment from the 100 Block of Fulton Road.
Nov. 11
-SSA – safe streets act from Lester Street and West College Street.
Nov. 12
-Failure to appear/comply/pay and SSA – safe streets act from County Road 70 at County Road 26 (intersection).
-Circulating illegal paper money without authority from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
Nov. 14
-Info – information only – harassing communications from the 21000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
Nov. 17
-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 Block of Butler Street.
Nov. 18
-SI – school incident from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
-SI – school incident – misuse/abuse of an electronic device from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
-Info – vehicle damage (hit deer) from Highway 70.
Nov. 21
-SSA – safe streets act from the 200 Block of East College Street.
-Shoplifting $500 or less from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.
Nov. 22
-CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from the 100 Block of Mildred Street.
-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
-Info – info only – civil matter from the 10 Block of Horton Street.
-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 400 Block of Joinertown Road.
-Theft – from residence, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Industrial Parkway.
-DC disorderly conduct/disturbing peace/affray from the 300 Block of West College Street.
Nov. 23
-Failure to appear/comply/pay from Shelby County Sheriff Office.
-FTA – fail display insurance, FTA – improper lights and resisting arrest.
-SSA 0 safe streets act from West College Street at Summer Classics Way.
-DC disorderly conduct/disturbing – peace/affray from the 200 Block of West College Street.
Nov. 24
-Harassing communications from the 1200 Block of Old Highway 25 West.
Nov. 25
-DI – death investigation from the 100 Block of East College Street.
Nov. 29
-Info – dog running at large from the 100 Block of Industrial Parkway.
Nov. 30
-SSA -safe streets act from the 300 Block of Chelsea Road.
-SI – school incident from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
Helena
Nov. 27
-Domestic violence third degree – harassment from Brook Forest Circle.
-Driving under the influence – controlled substance from Oakview Lane.
-Bail jumping second degree from Aaron Aronov Drive.
-Abandoned vehicle/junk vehicle on street from Highway 95.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from Timber Lake Drive at South Shades Crest.
-Harassment from Brook Forest Circle.
-Illegal possession credit/debit card from Cedar Bend Drive.
Nov. 28
-Domestic incident from Brook Forest Circle.
-Domestic incident from the 1100 Block of Old Cahaba Circle.
-Public intoxication, attempting to elude a police officer, resisting arrest and criminal trespass third degree from Englewood Road.
Nov. 29
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 2100 block of 1st Avenue West.
-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Miscellaneous from Brook Forest Circle.
-Miscellaneou from the 4300 Block of Helena Road.
Nov. 30
-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.
-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.
-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.
-Property damage from Highway 91 at North Drive.
-Domestic incident from Laurel Lakes CV.
-Theft of property fourth degree from Spencer Lane.
Dec. 1
-Public intoxication from CVS parking lot.
-Harassing communications from the 7300 Block of Bayberry Road.
-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 261 at Cunningham Drive.
Dec. 2
-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.
-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Helena High School.
-Domestic incident from Woodvale Court.
-Failure to appear from Highway 17/Highway 22.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Old Cahaba Parkway and Old Cahaba Drive.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 700 Block of Highway 277.
Dec. 3
-Domestic incident from the 8400 Block of Shady Trail.
-Domestic incident form Amy Lane.
-Domestic incident from Park Lake Lane.
-Domestic incident from Park Lake Lane.
Montevallo
Nov. 28
-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense from Overland Road (highway/street). Recovered was two used needles with drug residue and blood and one unused needle with an unknown substance inside valued at $2.
Nov. 30
-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from Overland Road (residence/home). Damaged was a steel front door valued at $500.
Dec. 1
-Burglary – residence – force from Cherokee Street (residence/home). Stolen was a diamond engagement ring and chocolate diamond ring valued at $1,000.
-Property damage from Middle Street at Island Street (highway/street). Damaged was a Toyota 4Runner front bumper and grille valued at $5,000.
-Information only from Shoshone Drive (highway/street).
Dec. 2
-Information only from Parkway Circle (residence/home).
-Domestic incident from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home).
-Dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Wilson Drive (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana 4.9 grams in a plastic baggie valued at $25.
Dec. 3
-Property damage from County Road 15 (highway/street). Damaged was a 2008 Honda Element front bumper, hood and driver side fender valued at $3,000.
-Trespass warning from Highway 10 (other/unknown).
Dec. 5
-Property damage from Hicks Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a Chevy Malibu valued at $5,000.
-Larceny/theft – more than $500 – less than $1,500 from Alabama Highway 119 (department store). Stolen was U.S. currency valued at $604.27.
-Domestic incident from Main Street (other/unknown).
-Burglary – non-residence – force and menacing – simple assault from Highway 25 (specialty store).
Pelham
Nov. 27
-Leaving the scene of an accident from Cahaba Valley Road.
Nov. 28
-Burglary from Carroll Street.
-Drugs – pros def from Pelham Park Blvd.
-Harassment from Village Place.
-Miscellaneous from Green Park South.
-Theft from Admin Drive.
-Theft from Cahaba Valley Road.
Nov. 29
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
Nov. 30
-Fraud from North Wildewood Drive.
-Fraud from Kelly Drive.
– Theft from Valleydale Road.
-Theft from Oak Mountain State Park.
-Theft – vehicle from Pelham Parkway.
Dec. 1
-Miscellaneous from Highway 261.
Dec. 2
-Harassment from Cahaba Valley Road.
-Miscellaneous from Pelham Parkway.
-Miscellaneous from Admin Drive.
Dec. 3
-Domestic violence from Grey Oaks Drive.