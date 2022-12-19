Sheriff’s reports for Nov. 19 through Nov. 25 Published 2:32 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Nov. 19-25:

Nov. 19

-Carrying pistol without permit, unlawful possession of marijuana from Shelby County 22 and George Roy Parkway, Calera. Marijuana in a plastic bag (0.5 gram), two grinders with residue, a Springfield XDs 45 ACP, 10 rounds of .45 auto ammunition and two .45-caliber magazines were confiscated.

-DUI-alcohol from the 7000 block of Alabama 119, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from Alabama 145 at Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1500 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana. Gas valued at $51.56 was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Arbor Court, Sterrett.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of Oakmont Road, Birmingham. A Mansur Garvil purse valued at $600, Gucci wallet valued at $600, Tag Heuer watch valued at $3,000, two checkbooks, two American Express cards and an expired driver’s license were stolen.

-Duty upon striking fixtures from the 5900 block of Forest Lakes Cove, Sterrett. A mailbox was damaged.

-Domestic violence-assault, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 400 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Sterrett.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of McDonald Road, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Goel Road, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 700 block of Salser Lane, Columbiana.

-Identity theft from an unknown location.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2500 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

-Public intoxication from the 7000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Assault from the 2000 block of Shelby County 17, Helena.

-DUI-alcohol from the 7000 block of Shelby County 62, Vincent.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 4000 block of Club Circle, Birmingham. Suspected marijuana (0.8 gram) and a marijuana grinder were confiscated.

Nov. 20

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 1700 block of Morning Sun Circle, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Gablewood Drive, Montevallo. A black wrought iron property fence and gate sustained $10,000 in damages.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 5300 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville. Three goats were damaged, costing $300.

-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Hidden Ridge, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 500 block of Shelby County 69, Chelsea.

-Property damage from the 270 block of Shelby County 52, Helena. A 2022 Ford F-150 sustained damage to passenger side body panel from deer strike.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 3000 block of Highland Lakes Road, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication, resisting arrest from the 9000 block of Shelby County 55, Harpersville.

Nov. 21

-DUI-alcohol, minor in possession of alcohol from Inverness Corners and Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A green leafy substance presumed to be marijuana (approximately 10.12 grams) was confiscated.

-Agency assist from the 234-mile marker of I-65, Calera.

-Domestic violence-strangulation from the 5000 block of Forest Lakes Cove, Sterrett. Methamphetamine (2.4 grams), blunt (marijuana) and a pipe with white residue suspected to be meth were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 5000 block of Forest Lakes Cove, Sterrett. Methamphetamine (2.4 grams), blunt (marijuana) and a pipe with white residue suspected to be meth were confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 200 block of Arbor Court, Sterrett.

-Miscellaneous incident, theft of property from the 5200 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. An unknown space heater valued at $200, cell phone, Samsung cell phone, radar detector and house key were stolen.

-Lost property between Pelham and Vestavia. A Georgia utility trailer was reported.

-Duty upon striking unattended vehicle from the 300 block of Triple G Drive, Alabaster. A 2006 BMW 650i sustained $2,500 in damages.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 300 block of College Street, Vincent. Suspected crystal meth (approximately .4 gram), white cigarette with suspected marijuana (.2 gram), a plastic straw with a clear crystal-like residue and a plastic baggie with a clear crystal-like residue were confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassment, criminal mischief from the 500 block of Lovett Drive, Columbiana. Two Michelin tires valued at $400 were damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 500 block of Lovett Drive, Columbiana. A Samsung Galaxy A52 phone valued at $500, Garmin GPS valued at $150 and a radar detector valued at $100 were stolen.

-Animal cruelty from the 3000 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 3100 block of Westover Road, Westover.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 500 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 2000 block of Woodland Circle, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from Augusta Way, Shoal Creek. A silver Rolex watch model 1601 valued at $17,300 was stolen.

Nov. 22

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 3200 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham. A passenger side window sustained $325 in damages, a glove box and dashboard sustained $1 in damages, an engine electrical box sutained $1 in damages; a pair of Beats headphones valued at $300 and multiple debit cards were stolen.

-Property damage from the 600 block of Amanda Lane, Shelby. The tongue of a utility trailer sustained $200 in damages.

-Attempting to elude from Shelby County 55 at U.S. 280, Westover.

-Theft of property, forgery from the 300 block of Bradberry Lane, Birmingham. Money in the amount of $12,375.85 was stolen from a Regions checking account.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A propane tank for a Toyota forklift was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Lenox Drive, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 31000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. Less than 1 gram of a white powdery substance believed to be a meth/fentanyl mix was confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 300 block of Shelby County 335, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 300 block of Shelby County 335, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Pebble Road, Montevallo. A Mountain Dew bottle with a clear, thick liquid inside and a red straw with a white powdery residue were confiscated.

-Assault third degree from the 9600 block of Shelby County 62, Vincent.

Nov. 23

-Miscellaneous incident from Shelby County 51 at Shelby County 55, Westover.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from 380 McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 24-pack of Hawaiian rolls valued at $7.28, aluminum foil valued at $9.48, women’s loofa valued at $2, body wash valued at $7.94, deodorant valued at $5.97 and aluminum pan valued at $4.98 were stolen.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Belvedere Drive, Birmingham. A passenger side rear door was damaged (amount unknown).

-Miscellaneous information from the 3000 block of Woodford Circle, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 400 block of Alta Vista Drive, Chelsea.

-Harassing communications from Little Ridge Drive, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 500 block of Chelsea Station Circle, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 700 block of Shelby County 221, Montevallo.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 at Oak Drive, Birmingham. A windshield and front bumper were damaged (amount unknown).

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 300 block of Hannah Drive, Vincent.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief from the 300 block of Hannah Drive, Vincent. Miscellaneous Christmas decorations sustained $150 in damages.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 3600 block of Shelby County 69, Chelsea.

Nov. 24

-Property damage from Shelby County 69 and Twelve Oaks Circle, Chelsea. A 2015 Toyota RAV4 was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Lake Chelsea Drive, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous information from the 500 block of Church Street, Montevallo.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 400 block of Kinnebrew Drive at Hughes Home, Chelsea.

-Menacing from the 1800 block of Shelby County 30, Columbiana at Nix Mobile Home Park.

-Permitting dogs to roam at large from the 40 block of Gran Liebe Drive, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 900 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

Nov. 25

-Miscellaneous incident from the 200 block of Marwood Lane, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 8000 block of Shelby County 62, Vincent.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 5000 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana.

-Miscellaneous information from the 100 block of Clover Lane, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Inverness Landing Apartments, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 13000 block of Shelby County 73, Wilton.

-Animal bite from the 5900 block of Forrest Lakes Cove, Sterrett.

-Public intoxication from the 4200 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from an unnamed location.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 4000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A door frame was damaged.

-Domestic violence from the 100 block of Stoneridge Lane, Sterrett. A DVD with pictures of injuries was recovered.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5100 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 600 block of Talon Trace, Birmingham. Multiple vehicular parts of a 2012 Chevy Camaro were damaged.