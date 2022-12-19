Sheriff’s reports for Nov. 25 through Dec. 2 Published 2:42 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Nov. 25-Dec. 2:

Nov. 25

-Miscellaneous incident from the 0 block of Inverness Landing Apartments, Birmingham.

Nov. 26

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 6600 block of Walt Drive, Birmingham. A white rectangular pill with imprint “GG249” identified as Alprazolam (2 milligrams), glass crack pipe and a white rock of an unknown substance (0.16 gram) were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 6600 block of Walt Drive, Birmingham. A bag containing marijuana (8 grams) was confiscated.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 3000 block of Shelby County 45, Vandiver. A leather purse valued at $100 was stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 4000 block of Falliston Drive, Helena.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Grant Street, Montevallo. A Verizon tablet valued at $345 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief from the 100 block of Skyline Drive, Indian Springs. Three door locks valued at $30, a thermostat valued at $50, an alarm panel valued at $100 and a bathroom wall were damaged or destroyed.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 20000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A package containing Christmas lights valued at $30 was stolen.

-Harassment, criminal mischief third degree from the 100 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo. A residential window sustained $500 in damages.

-Abandoned vehicle from the 4300 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 5200 block of Shelby County 62, Vincent.

-Domestic incident from an unspecified block of Alabama 25, Wilton.

Nov. 27

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 19000 block of Shelby County 45, Shelby.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1000 block of Shelby County 30, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from U.S. 280 and Greystone Highlands Drive, Birmingham. Suspected meth (approximately 1.7 grams), suspected heroin (0.3 gram), Acetaminophen and Oxycodone Hydrochloride (4 count), Clonazepam and a clear glass pipe with residue were confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 4800 block of Chesapeake Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 600 block of Chelsea Station Circle, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 600 block of Chelsea Station Circle, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from U.S. 280 and Inverness Parkway. A cell phone valued at $1,000 was stolen.

-Death investigation from the 2500 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 100 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 5000 block of Chesapeake West, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 10 block of Thomas Lane, Sterrett.

-Duties of driver involved in motor vehicle accident from Walmart, 16077 U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2021 Toyota 4Runner was damaged.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 2400 block of Osceola Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 4900 block of Shelby County 51, Westover.

-Domestic investigation from 3 Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham at Sonesta.

-Incident from an unnamed location.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 31 and Shelby County 68, Alabaster.

-DUI-alcohol from Cahaba Beach Road at Hunt Cliff Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from an unspecified location in Columbiana.

-Property damage from Alabama 25 just north of Dead Hollow Road South, Harpersville. A 2012 Kia Soul was damaged.

-Trespassing from the 5000 block of U.S. 280 East, Birmingham at Siegel Select.

-Property damage from Spring Creek Road and Alex Mill Road, Montevallo. A 2006 Honda Accord was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 0 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham at Sonesta Run. Two Galaxy earphones valued at $200, gold teeth valued at $250, gold bracelet valued at $120, four credit or debit cards from Brinks, Golden One and two from Citi Bank; and a Samsung Galaxy Watch valued at $300 were stolen.

Nov. 28

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 80 block of Brent Road, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Suspected marijuana (11.89 grams) was confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1300 block of Dunnavant Valley Road, Birmingham. A catalytic converter valued at $400 was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Highland Park Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Blue Loop, Montevallo.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Overhill Road, Montevallo. A Walther handgun (.380 caliber) valued at $400, Glock 32 valued at $500, Glock 21 valued at $500, Smith & Wesson .357 revolver valued at $500, Sony 65-inch TV valued at $800 and a Dyson vacuum valued at $300 were stolen.

-Property damage from the 20000 block of Highway 139, Brierfield. A 2019 Toyota Yaris was damaged.

-Incident from the 500 block of Wallace Drive, Shelby.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Two Taser cartridges were damaged.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 100 block of Boone Lacey Lane, Maylene.

-Harassment from the 0-100 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous information from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

Nov. 29

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 43000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent. Suboxone pills in unlabeled bottles (163 count), marijuana (23 grams), a glass bong with residue and synthetic marijuana (8.6 grams) were confiscated.

-Criminal mischief fourth degree from the 3600 block of Cedar Lane, Birmingham. A sign was damaged.

-Death investigation from the 11000 block of U.S. 280, Westover.

-Fire investigation from the 3000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo. A mobile home was damaged.

-Property damage from the 6000 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana. A 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4300 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A Vizio sound bar valued at $147 was stolen.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Shelby County 62, Vincent.

-Assault from the 0 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from the 5000 block of Eagle Crest Road, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 2800 block of Buck Horn Cove, Birmingham.

-Incident from 32 Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea.

-Trespassing from the 5000 block of U.S. 280 East, Birmingham at Siegel Select.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 3000 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 200 block of West College Street, Columbiana.

Nov. 30

-Assault on a school bus in a parking lot in Chelsea (exact location not specified).

-Incident from the 4000 block of Bent River Lane, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous information from the 2500 block of Elizabeth Drive, Pelham.

-Property damage from the 2200 block of Shelby County 26, Alabaster. A 2021 Nissan Maxima (no tag) was damaged.

-Incident from the 2200 block of Shelby County Road 26, Alabaster.

-Fire investigation from the 1000 block of Kings Way, Birmingham. Extensive water and fire damage amounted to $15,000 in damages to an attic and second floor.

-Property damage from the 4000 block of Cahaba Valley Trace, Birmingham. A garage window valued at $500 was damaged.

-Domestic violence-harassment from Eagle Point Parkway and Eagle Point Drive, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 60 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 40 block of Manning Place, Birmingham. An iPhone X valued at $800, wallet valued at $50, Alabama driver’s license, MGM credit card, Amex credit card and Regions debit card were stolen.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Skylark Drive, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 1000 block of Dunnavant Valley Road, Birmingham. A driver’s side front door sustained $500 in damages, and a fuel lid and paint sustained $500 in damages.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 1000 block of Dunnavant Valley Road, Birmingham. A 2022 Ram Laramie was damaged.

-Incident from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea at Chelsea Middle School.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 1000 block of Dunnavant Valley Road, Birmingham. A 1996 Toyota Tacoma was damaged.

-Criminal mischief from the 1000 block of Dunnavant Valley Road, Birmingham. Wiring and battery cables were damaged.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Little Creek Circle, Chelsea. A 2018 Chevy Tahoe patrol vehicle was damaged.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 300 block of Hanna Drive, Vincent.

-Incident from the 300 block of Hanna Drive, Vincent.

Dec. 1

-Death investigation from the 4300 block of Old Highway 280, Westover.

-Domestic investigation from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Property damage from Alabama 119 at Keith Drive, Birmingham. A 2022 Honda Odyssey sustained $2,000 in damages.

-Criminal mischief from the 1200 block of Highland Village Trail, Birmingham. A Komatsu D39 Dozer sustained $70,500 in engine damage due to water in the fuel.

-Fraudulent use of a debit or credit card from Chelsea Forest Road, Columbiana. A Dell computer sustained $1,200 in damages.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 15400 block of U.S. 280 West, Chelsea. A rolled cigarette containing “spice” was confiscated.

-Incident from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Civil dispute from the 30 block of Salser Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 900 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 300 block of Shelby County 338, Chelsea. A Michael Kors wallet, Alabama driver’s license, credit card, $25 in cash and a U.S. passport were stolen.

-Incident from Brook Highland Parkway and U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2008 Ford Fusion was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 900 block of Mimosa Road, Leeds. A green leafy substance that appears to be marijuana in a clear plastic baggy (4.2 grams) was confiscated.

-Harassment from the 400 block of Shelby County 467, Vincent.

Dec. 2

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 87 and I-65, Calera. Marijuana (12 bags individually packaged in various containers), an unknown brown hard substance in green tobacco packaging, marijuana (1 gram) in a clear bag, a glass bong with residue and 39 plastic bags were confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Vineyard Lane, Birmingham. A 7.5-foot tall inflatable Christmas tree valued at $120 was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 6000 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of West Highland, Vincent. Lumber valued at $1,000 and water valued at $50 were stolen.

-Physical harassment, disorderly conduct from the 42700 block of Alabama 25, Vincent at Food Outlet.

-Incident from the 700 block of Cahaba Manor CT, Pelham.

-Allowing dogs to roam at large from the 100 block of Asberry Road, Montevallo.

-Shoplifting from the 16000 block fo U.S. 280, Chelsea at Walmart. A pajama set valued at $21.98, ribbon valued at $2.98, gift ribbon valued at .98 cents and gift wrap valued at .98 cents were stolen.

-Incident from the 9000 block of Dunnavant Valley Road, Leeds. A 2021 Chevy Colorado (Florida tag) sustained $5,400 in damages.

-Incident from the 900 block of Shelby County 70, Columbiana.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 0 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from Hiawatha Road and the dead end, Calera. A combination lock valued at $20 was damaged.

-Menacing from the 1800 block of Shelby County 30, Columbiana.

-Assault from the 1000 block of Shelby County 30, Columbiana.

-Harassing communications from the 4100 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo.

-Menacing, disorderly conduct from the 42000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Incident from the 9000 block of Grist Mill Road, Alpine.

-Identity theft from the 4000 block of Keith Drive, Birmingham. An Aspiration Plus debit card was reported.

-Incident from the 120 block of Hillside Lane, Sterrett.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. An AV sports bra valued at $15.98, Levis valued at $22.98, “Blessed Girl” item valued at $16.48 and pocket tee valued at $8 were recovered.

-Harassment from the 200 block of Pool Road, Shelby.