State Rep. Corley Ellis selected as chairman of the HIC Published 1:16 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

MONTGOMERY – State Representative Corley Ellis, R – Columbiana, has been hand-picked by Nathaniel Ledbetter to chair the House Insurance Committee.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14 State Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter announced the names of eight representatives that he plans to appoint as committee chairs.

“These appointments represent a mix of veteran chairs with valuable experience and newly appointed members of the leadership team with fresh perspectives,” Ledbetter said in an official press release. “All of them have the knowledge and skills necessary to lead their committees and ensure that bills and measures are well vetted before reaching the House floor.”

Republicans currently hold a 77-member supermajority in the 105-member chamber, and Ledbetter plans to appoint these chairs if he is elected to lead the body during an organizational session on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

“Since joining the Alabama House, Rep. Ellis has proven himself as a strong leader and a reliable source of wise counsel,” Ledbetter said in an official press release. “He possesses the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively chair the House Insurance Committee, and I look forward to having Corley serve on the body’s leadership team.”

Ellis said he is eager to begin his new responsibilities when the 2023 regular legislative session convenes in March.

“I am both honored and humbled by the confidence that Speaker-Designate Ledbetter has placed in me,” Ellis said. “Our committee will work hard to ensure that consumers are protected and all Alabamians have access to affordable, reliable and quality insurance.”

Ellis will chair the House Insurance Committee if Ledbetter secures leadership in the January organization session.

Ellis was initial elected to the Alabama in a 2016 special election and, for the past quadrennium, has served as vice chair of the House Insurance Committee. The news of appointment comes after winning reelection in the General Election back in November when he beat Democratic candidate Chris Nelson and Libertarian candidate Mathew Gregory Morris Jr.

Prior to his election in 2016, Ellis served as the Shelby County Commissioner, representing District 1 for 10 years and was selected by his peers to serve as the chairman of the commission for two of those years.

Ellis owns and operates Ellis Properties, Inc., a real estate brokerage firm in Shelby County. He is also a graduate of Shelby County High School.

