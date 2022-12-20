Kevin Patrick Perry Published 9:09 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Kevin Patrick Perry, age 45, when passed away unexpectedly Friday, December 16, 2022 at his home. He was born on January 22nd, 1977 here in Birmingham to Mike and Joy Perry. Kevin graduated college from Auburn University in 2001 with a Criminal Justice degree. He always wanted to be police officer and he did so for over 20 years. He served with the Tuscaloosa Police Department, then served with the Helena Police Department for over 10 years before moving on to the Columbiana Police Department where Sgt. Perry dutifully served until his passing. He loved being a serving officer, but Kevin loved his family so much more and always showed it.

Kevin married his beautiful wife on March 30th, 2002 and they were happily married for over 20 years. The Lord blessed them with 3 beautiful children. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and Sgt.

He is survived by his loving wife, Misty Perry; sons, Chase Perry, Shane Perry, Ethan Perry; parents, Michael and Joy Perry; brother Jason Perry (Priscilla); niece, Kaitlyn Perry; and mother-in-law, Sherry Wood.

Services for Kevin will be Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Gospel Light Baptist Church in Helena, Al. A visitation will begin at 1 pm followed by a service at 2 pm. He will be laid to rest in Helena City Cemetery.