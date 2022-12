Lester McDonald Cobb, Published 9:10 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Lester McDonald Cobb, age 88, passed away Thursday, December15, 2022 in Greenville, Al. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Mary E. Cobb; son, Timothy c. Cobb; and parents Levie and Mittie Cobb. Lester is survived by his son Richard Cobb, and grandchildren Josh, Zack, Kayla, Chris, Levie and Jennifer. There will be no services at this time.