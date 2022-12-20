My Helena – Timothy Alexander Published 10:39 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Timothy Alexander

Chief of Police at the University of Montevallo

I would like to say my wife and I chose to make Helena our home but she made the decision and I’m glad she did. There are many reasons I like living in this city. The city of Helena’s police, fire and other city personnel provide the best quality of care for the citizens. As a lifelong resident of Shelby County and serving the last 24 years in law enforcement, I have gotten to know many city of Helena employees. The safety and security of my family is my top priority. I know the city of Helena has received past recognition as being one of the safest cities in Alabama and that means a lot. Helena is a progressive city not too big, not small and a short drive away from the beautiful University of Montevallo. It was the perfect place for us to call home.

Schools

Education is important to our family and having a great school system is critical. When we first moved to Helena in 2018, mid-semester we were very concerned with our children adjusting to the change of new schools. Their teachers at Helena Elementary & Intermediate School made their transition smooth and easy. We appreciate the men and women in our Helena Schools that care for our children, and we are grateful!

Walking Trail

I like to relax while walking on the walking trails that connect the different Helena neighborhoods. The walking trail gives me a chance to clear my mind to reflect on how good God is and how good he has been to me. I enjoy walking the trail in the fall to see the leaves change color. The best thing about the walking trail is there is always a friendly face to encounter. I will admit I sometimes avoid walking the big hill by the schools! Life is all about the choices we make!

Express Oil Change

Okay, I will admit I am not mechanically inclined at all. The guys at Express Oil Change are amazing. They are always professional and fast. They greet you with kindness and treat you fairly—that goes a long way today. We are currently in an economically challenging time, and they help us keep our vehicles running! The Store Manager is Andre Sanders. He and his staff can fix anything you mess up trying to fix it yourself—trust me!

Meal Time

Home Plate Cooking is one of my favorite places to order food from. Anytime I am responsible for ordering food or having to choose a caterer I will choose Home Plate Cooking. I remember as a kid having Sunday dinners at my grandmother’s house. Sunday dinners were important to my family and my grandmother’s cooking was something you would not want to miss. Home Plate Cooking is special to me because it reminds me of my grandmother’s cooking. The food is amazing and the owner is Mrs. Kay Brashier, she and her staff are wonderful.