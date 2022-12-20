OMHS Beta Club raises money for the Greater Birmingham Humane Society Published 11:27 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

1 of 2

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – The Oak Mountain High School Beta Club recently donated $2,000 to the Greater Birmingham Humane Society with proceeds from a sponsored coin drive.

OMHS Beta Club President Emily Lunsford shared why the club chose GBHS for the drive.

“I got my dog, Maggie, at GBHS, and I was able to see first-hand how amazing the shelter was and how much they loved their animals,” Lunsford. “As an animal lover myself, I always want to support organizations that take such good care of their animals.”

Vice President Gayatri Kavumkal shared their perspective on the drive.

“The Beta Club’s mission is to serve the community no matter the form it takes,” Kavumkal said. “When one of our officers brought up a coin drive for GBHS, we could not let the opportunity go by. We believed that GBHS was another facet of our community that we could help with their mission of promoting humane services for animals while serving our community.”

The coin drive was hosted last November, but money was accumulated over the past year to add to the GBHS fund, Kavumkal said.

“Students were very involved and brought lots of money,” Kavumkal said. “The competition between the grades gave everyone an incentive as well.”

Beta Club Adviser Charlie Wilcox shared their thoughts on the work that the club does.

“This was only one of their many community service endeavors which range from feeding families of hospitalized children and collecting soda can tabs for Ronald McDonald House and sending hand-made cards to children in a hospital in Chicago every month to making goodie bags for the homeless and different adult groups in the school,” Wilcox said. “The students are always looking for service projects to participate in, determined to make a difference.”

Lunsford said that the Beta Club is an amazing resource for OMHS.

“Beta Club is an amazing organization for students that want to give back to their community,” Lunsford said. “It can sometimes be hard to find community and volunteer opportunities, so to have an organization that makes these events readily accessible is an amazing resource for OMHS. Through Beta Club, OMHS students are able to give back to their community in many different ways and can shape their experience to what best fits them.”

More information on activities at Oak Mountain High School can be found on its Twitter page @omhsprincipals.