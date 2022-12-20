SCBOE appoints new CHS assistant principal, new board members sworn in Published 10:45 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – New members were sworn into the Shelby County Board of Education, and the Board approved a new assistant principal for Chelsea High School during a regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Jessica Pickett was named as assistant principal at Chelsea High School by the SCBOE. Pickett has more than 12 year of experience in public education and most recently served as an administrative assistant at CHS.

Amber Polk and Brian Boatman were sworn into office during the board meeting by Shelby County Probate Judge Allison Boyd. Family members of both Polk and Boatman were present during the ceremony, and a reception was held afterward in honor of the new board members.

In other news the SCBOE approved:

Out of state field trips

Reconciliation of bank statements to the General Ledger

Bid #23-02 for HVAC equipment

Bid #23-03 for grease trap pumping services

Renewal bid #22-02 CNP pizza delivery

Bid 23#-04 for Chelsea High School football lockers

Bid #23-08 for canopy removal services for Oak Mountain Elementary School

TEAMS contract for teacher meeting all criteria

The next BOE meeting will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5 at the Shelby County Instructional Services building in Alabaster.