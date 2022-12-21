Pelham Public Library holds Stuff the Sleigh drive Published 1:20 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham Public Library was full of the holiday spirit as it hosted its annual Stuff the Sleigh drive on Friday, Dec. 16.

The library collected nonperishables including food, clothes, toys and baby items as well monetary donations.

“For me, giving and volunteering are extensions of service,” Librarian Donna Robinson said. “In one of the monthly staff meetings, I pitched the idea of a ‘toy drive’ and my co-workers were more than willing to support the idea as well as give. I am truly grateful for my Pelham Public Library family.”

Robinson said she is aware the holiday season impacts some more than others and offered the quote by Damnian Barr, “We may all be in the same storm, we are not all in the same boat.”

“The fact that the Pelham community donated and supported the needs of the community makes it a success,” Robinson said. “We collected items from Nov. 14-Dec. 10. I am very pleased and look forward to the 2023 project and planning.”

The theme for 2021 was “8 Reindeer and a Sleigh” and was the first time the Pelham Public Library collected items for the needs of the community.

“Last December revealed a slowdown in the pandemic, but also revealed that the demand for food, toys and clothes was still great,” Robinson said. “The project flourished, and I believe we made an impact through our collecting and giving.”

The nonperishable food items were donated to Lifechurch Ministry. The toys and children’s pajamas were donated to the Pelham Hometown Christmas hosted by the city of Pelham and Pelham Strong. A smaller donation of clothes were donated to Oak Mountain Missions.

“The Life Church Ministry was selected because of their presence in the Pelham community and their consistent promotion of service, love and kindness,” Robinson said. “Pelham Hometown Christmas hosted by the City of Pelham and Pelham Strong was selected because Pelham Public Library supports their partnership and the notion of a united city serving the needs of the city. Oak Mountain Mission was selected because they are a staple in the community serving and supporting since 2001.”

Robinson said she would like to thank the Pelham community, namely the Pelham Public Library patrons, for the outpouring of donated items as well as cash donations.

“They willingly contributed their treasure and time,” Robinson said. “Their kindness will always be remembered and ‘Stuff the Sleigh 2022’ was huge success.”