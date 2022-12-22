Chelsea declares January 2023 as Human Trafficking Awareness Month Published 4:24 pm Thursday, December 22, 2022

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – Mayor Tony Picklesimer declared January 2023 as Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and the Chelsea City Council approved an annexation request during a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

“Fighting human trafficking is a shared responsibility,” Picklesimer said in his proclamation. “The effort of our local communities to promote this yearly observance of Human Trafficking Awareness Month in January enacts one of the examples of continuous commitment in the United States in the State of Alabama to increase awareness of and to actively eradicate trafficking.”

During the meeting Picklesimer shared his thoughts on the 23rd annual Chelsea Christmas Parade.

“What a great event it was,” he said. “It was just very well done. So many people take part in putting that parade together, and it was just an outstanding event, biggest one ever, and (it) just went off without a hitch. Thank you to those that make it happen. Thank you most of all to our citizens and our surrounding neighbors that came and watched. It was just a great day.”

The council unanimously passed Resolution 1050 to authorize the mayor to execute a development agreement with HCI Chelsea, LLC alongside a motion to suspend the rules for immediate consideration of the proposed ordinance of annexation.

Chelsea council approved Ordinance X-2022-12-20-976 to approve an annexation request submitted by William Patterson for property located on Old Highway 280, Chelsea.

The Chelsea City Council meetings for the month of January will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Tuesday, Jan. 17.