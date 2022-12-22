No. 9 Chelsea girls defense limits Lauderdale County Published 2:12 pm Thursday, December 22, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

CHELSEA – Chelsea’s girls basketball team continues to knock down wins before 2022 comes to a close. After a close first quarter against Lauderdale County, Chelsea slowly began to pick up the lead to gain its 58-47 Tuesday night win.

The Hornets and ​​Lauderdale County finished the first quarter tied 17-17, however, Chelsea was able to pull away with an 11-point lead before the first half concluded.

Sophia Brown led the Hornets in the first two quarters with three baskets knocked down outside the arc, two within the arc and two from the free throw line.

Haley Trotter followed Brown with two free throws and two two-pointers. Madison Moore knocked down a three-pointer and a two-pointer. Olivia Pryor tagged on two points from the free throw line.

Returning to the second half, Lauderdale County and Chelsea both knocked down 12 points in the third quarter and another 13 points in the final quarter, however, because of Chelsea’s defense in the second quarter, Lauderdale couldn’t make a comeback.

Trotter carried the Hornets in the second half with 12 points. Brown went four for four from the free-throw line. Hardy Erwin and Pryor totaled a combined four points. Moore knocked down the only basket outside of the arc for the Hornets in the second half.