Chelsea Historical Society holds Christmas open house Published 9:30 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – The Chelsea Historical Museum was sprinkled with Christmas ornaments and trees during a Christmas open house on Sunday, Dec. 18.

The event was held by the Chelsea Historical Society and began at 2 p.m.

“It’s open to the public to come and enjoy,” CHSS Historian Kay Darden said. “See if we have anything that we’ve added to the museum, which we have added some things lately and enjoy some delicious food and fellowship with other folks here.”

Various Christmas themed ornaments, made by volunteer Marie Alverson, were decorated throughout the museum and Alverson was also available to provide tours.

“Kristi, our vice president for the Chelsea Historical Society, got all of our refreshments together,” Darden said. “ If (anyone) missed it, they missed a treat because we have our history of our city right here and I do know that Chelsea is a growing city, and we have people coming every day. That’s how you get to know your city, come to the local museum if they have one so you can learn about it.”

The Chelsea Historical Museum is open on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 41 Weldon Drive Chelsea, 35043.

The Chelsea Historical Society is accepting yearly membership applications for $20, and the proceeds benefit the organization’s work.

Those who wish to keep up to date with the Chelsea Historical Society can follow its Facebook page at Facebook.com/ChelseaAlHistoricalSociety.