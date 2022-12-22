City of Pelham gives updates on Campus No. 124, pickleball court Published 1:18 pm Thursday, December 22, 2022

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The city of Pelham offered updates for the Campus No. 124 extension, city parks opening hours and groundbreaking of the pickleball court.

Additional updates were offered on AARP funding that was approved with AGS Investments for a property purchase.

Park hours for Carroll Park and Creekside Park were announced to be sunrise to sunset, hours for Coker Park are sunrise to 8 p.m. and Fun Go Holler hours are sunrise to 10 p.m.

City council funding was approved for expansions on Campus No. 124. A diagram showed a gathering lawn is to be added, along with a pavilion stage, woodland walk, an entry plaza and a future greenway.

“I am excited about our new extension in Campus No. 124,” Councilmember Maurice Mercer said. “When you finish dining, this spring would be a lovely time to take the family out to the park located there.”

Mercer said that groundbreaking will begin soon for the pickleball courts at the Pelham Senior Center.

“That has been our fastest growing sport we have seen in ths city,” Mercer said. “Our Recreation Center now is always packed with pickleball players.”

Funding for an AARP grant was approved and sponsored by Dr. Judy Manning. City Park Manager Brian Cooper also worked to ensure the funding for AARP was approved according to Mercer.

A proposal for a development agreement with AGS Investments is in the works in order to purchase property in front of the Pelham Public Library.

The Pelham city council will provide updates via Facebook and recaps for meetings as livestreaming is temporarily unavailable. More information can be found at the city of Pelham official Facebook page.