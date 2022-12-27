Alabama Wildlife Center to host For the Birds charity event

Published 12:57 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

By lizziebowen

On Saturday, March 4, the Alabama Wildlife Center will host an event to benefit the rehabilitation clinic and education programs. (File)

PELHAM – On Saturday, March 4, the Alabama Wildlife Center will host an event to benefit the rehabilitation clinic and education programs.

“Join us for a night of dinner, drinks, dancing and fun,” read an Alabama Wildlife press release said. “It’s sure to be a night of no egrets.”

Tickets go on sale in January of 2023. The event is presented by EBSCO, Joe Piper Inc., Wild Birds Unlimited Medical Properties Trust, Benjamin Preston and Tommy Spina.

More information about tickets, pricing and the Alabama Wildlife Center can be found on the official Facebook page at Facebook.com/ALWildlifeCenter.

 

