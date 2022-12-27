Arrest reports for Nov. 29 through Dec. 20 Published 3:28 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 29 through Dec. 20.

Calera

Nov. 29

-Zachery Taylor Stevens, 30, bail jumping second degree.

Nov. 30

-Isaac Adjetey Okorley, 31, interference with a domestic violence emergency call, assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs and burglary third degree.

-Carolyne Elizabeth McMinn, 35, FTA possession of drug paraphernalia.

-De’Angelo Rashun Bester, 26, alias writ of arrest.

Dec. 1

-Jacob Charles Reaves, 24, FTA – unlawful possession of marijuana second and FTA – reckless driving.

-Chase Lee Tallant, 30, FTA – DUI first offense.

-Gwendolyn Lanet Joiner, 43, FTA – theft of property 4th.

Dec. 2

-Jacobi Martez Hatch, 21, FTA possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Demario Rashaud Haynes, 28, failing to appear (traffic).

Dec. 6

-Gary Wayne Watts, Jr., 38, public intoxication.

-Scottie Tremaine Hall, 31, FTA – domestic violence 3rd harassment and FTA – unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd.

Dec. 8

-Timothy Daniel Jude, 34, agency assist.

-Tori Brianna Whisenhunt, 27, bail jumping second degree.

-Cesar Miguel Hernandez, 54, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Dec. 9

-Chequitta Celeste Huffman, 37, agency assist.

Dec. 11

-Rickey Alvin Erwin, 43, making false report to law enforcement authoriy.

-Rickey Alvin Erwin, 43, 72 hour hold.

Dec. 13

-Mary Elizabeth Green, 32, FTA – public intoxication.

-Kriston Miranda Cook, 36, agency assist.

Dec. 14

-James Edward Floyd, 44, FTA – DUI – 1st offense.

-Sarah Lynn Moore, 59, driving under the influence – alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 16

-Zachery David Miller, 25, driving under the influence any substance.

Dec. 18

-Joshua Kim Sweat, 33, bail jumping second.

Dec. 19

-Tiffany Shea Harris, 34, FTA resisting arrest.

-Glenn Alan Campbell, Jr., 39, FTA – theft of property 4th.

Dec. 20

-Justin Case Ryan, 37, public intoxication.

-Justin Tyler Honeycutt, 26, FTA – DUI 1st.

-James Edward Richardson, 29, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Helena

Dec. 11

-Ryan Coy Fox, 23, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Kierre Devonte Johnson, 30, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.

Dec. 12

-Jelber Granados Samoyoa, 23, bail jumping second degree.

Dec. 13

-Jayden Deion Clapp, 19, interfering with judicial proceedings.

-Christopher Douglas Bostrom, 21, attempting to elude a police officer and reckless endangerment.

Dec. 17

-Kaden Isaiah Robert Carter, 19, failing to appear (traffic.)

Montevallo

Dec. 15

-Edricse Andres Dunn, 23, of Columbiana, flight/escape – fugitive from justice.

-Jared Lecarte Gaddis, 27, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

Dec. 16

-Brandon Kentrel Wallace, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

Pelham

Dec. 11

-Miguel Perez Santos, 30, of Clanton, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Dec. 12

-Michael Russell, 26, of Hoover, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Hana Elkahlout, 37, of Pelham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.

-Meredith Temples, 45, of Pelham, conservation – permitting dogs to run at large.

-Michael Barrett, 21, of Pelham, traffic – ILU improper lane usage.

-Christopher Guttshall, 40, of Birmingham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Jennifer Carruba, 42, of Sylacauga, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.

Dec. 13

-Jarquarrius Eatmon, 26, of Fairfield, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Chyenne Skinner, 22, of Pelham, theft of property in the fourth degree – shoplifting.

-Rodney Denson, 44, of Leeds, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

Dec. 14

-Michael Jones, 42, of Birmingham, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.

-Shane Berkery, 35, of Calera, traffic – ST switched tag and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

Dec. 17

-Donald Hilyer, 35, of Brookwood, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Christian Thomas, 35, of Birmingham, receiving stolen property in the first degree – RSP and permit to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person.