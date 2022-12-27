Arrest reports for Nov. 29 through Dec. 20
Published 3:28 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 29 through Dec. 20.
Calera
Nov. 29
-Zachery Taylor Stevens, 30, bail jumping second degree.
Nov. 30
-Isaac Adjetey Okorley, 31, interference with a domestic violence emergency call, assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs and burglary third degree.
-Carolyne Elizabeth McMinn, 35, FTA possession of drug paraphernalia.
-De’Angelo Rashun Bester, 26, alias writ of arrest.
Dec. 1
-Jacob Charles Reaves, 24, FTA – unlawful possession of marijuana second and FTA – reckless driving.
-Chase Lee Tallant, 30, FTA – DUI first offense.
-Gwendolyn Lanet Joiner, 43, FTA – theft of property 4th.
Dec. 2
-Jacobi Martez Hatch, 21, FTA possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Demario Rashaud Haynes, 28, failing to appear (traffic).
Dec. 6
-Gary Wayne Watts, Jr., 38, public intoxication.
-Scottie Tremaine Hall, 31, FTA – domestic violence 3rd harassment and FTA – unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd.
Dec. 8
-Timothy Daniel Jude, 34, agency assist.
-Tori Brianna Whisenhunt, 27, bail jumping second degree.
-Cesar Miguel Hernandez, 54, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Dec. 9
-Chequitta Celeste Huffman, 37, agency assist.
Dec. 11
-Rickey Alvin Erwin, 43, making false report to law enforcement authoriy.
-Rickey Alvin Erwin, 43, 72 hour hold.
Dec. 13
-Mary Elizabeth Green, 32, FTA – public intoxication.
-Kriston Miranda Cook, 36, agency assist.
Dec. 14
-James Edward Floyd, 44, FTA – DUI – 1st offense.
-Sarah Lynn Moore, 59, driving under the influence – alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 16
-Zachery David Miller, 25, driving under the influence any substance.
Dec. 18
-Joshua Kim Sweat, 33, bail jumping second.
Dec. 19
-Tiffany Shea Harris, 34, FTA resisting arrest.
-Glenn Alan Campbell, Jr., 39, FTA – theft of property 4th.
Dec. 20
-Justin Case Ryan, 37, public intoxication.
-Justin Tyler Honeycutt, 26, FTA – DUI 1st.
-James Edward Richardson, 29, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Helena
Dec. 11
-Ryan Coy Fox, 23, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Kierre Devonte Johnson, 30, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.
Dec. 12
-Jelber Granados Samoyoa, 23, bail jumping second degree.
Dec. 13
-Jayden Deion Clapp, 19, interfering with judicial proceedings.
-Christopher Douglas Bostrom, 21, attempting to elude a police officer and reckless endangerment.
Dec. 17
-Kaden Isaiah Robert Carter, 19, failing to appear (traffic.)
Montevallo
Dec. 15
-Edricse Andres Dunn, 23, of Columbiana, flight/escape – fugitive from justice.
-Jared Lecarte Gaddis, 27, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.
Dec. 16
-Brandon Kentrel Wallace, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.
Pelham
Dec. 11
-Miguel Perez Santos, 30, of Clanton, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
Dec. 12
-Michael Russell, 26, of Hoover, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
-Hana Elkahlout, 37, of Pelham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.
-Meredith Temples, 45, of Pelham, conservation – permitting dogs to run at large.
-Michael Barrett, 21, of Pelham, traffic – ILU improper lane usage.
-Christopher Guttshall, 40, of Birmingham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
-Jennifer Carruba, 42, of Sylacauga, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.
Dec. 13
-Jarquarrius Eatmon, 26, of Fairfield, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
-Chyenne Skinner, 22, of Pelham, theft of property in the fourth degree – shoplifting.
-Rodney Denson, 44, of Leeds, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
Dec. 14
-Michael Jones, 42, of Birmingham, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.
-Shane Berkery, 35, of Calera, traffic – ST switched tag and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
Dec. 17
-Donald Hilyer, 35, of Brookwood, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
-Christian Thomas, 35, of Birmingham, receiving stolen property in the first degree – RSP and permit to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person.