Business License Office of Pelham to relocate Published 9:22 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The city of Pelham has announced the official relocation of the Pelham Business License and Permitting Office as of Monday, Dec. 19.

The offices moved to the newly renovated Pelham City Hall which is located at 3162 Pelham Parkway on the second floor of the building.

As of Monday, Dec. 19 these two offices are no longer located in the Water Works Building.

“The Water Works office will not relocate,” A city of Pelham Facebook post said. “Residents can still pay water bills at the usual location.”

More information on the city of Pelham offices and locations can be found on the city of Pelham’s official website Pelhamalabam.gov or at the official Facebook page at Facebook.com/CityOfPelhamAlabama.