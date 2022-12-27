Holiday hours are announced for the city of Pelham Published 8:52 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The city of Pelham announced its holiday hours on its Facebook page for the holiday season.

The Pelham city hall and city offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2. The senior center will be open be open Monday, Jan. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Ballantrae Golf Club will be open on Sunday, Jan. 1 during regular business hours which are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Pelham Parks and Recreation offices will be open on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Pelham Racquet Club will be closed on New Year’s Day and open on Monday, Jan. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New Year’s Day will fall on a Sunday, so no trash routes will be affected by the holiday season.

Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena will be closed on New Year’s Day and the official holiday hours can be found on the Pelham Civic Complex official website.