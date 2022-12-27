Land transactions for Dec. 1 through Dec. 13 Published 3:39 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

The following land transactions occurred between Dec. 1 through Dec. 13.

Dec. 1

-Rajpari Inc. to Shreemaitidevimata LLC, for $650,000, for Lot 6 in South Calera.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Sam Schifanella, for $339,975, for Lot 354 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-June King to Jose L. Castelan Rodriguez, for $85,000, for Lot 2 in Buck Creek Addition to Deer Run.

-Jennifer L. Delmonte to Francis J. Craig, for $319,000, for Lot 306 in Weatherly Credenhill Sector 21.

-TLA Construction LLC to GK Equities LLC, for $22,246, for Lot 16 in Country View Estates Phase I.

-Shane M. Jones to Brandi Burgess, for $285,000, for Lot 9 in Olde Towne Forest.

-Donald Massey Moore to Hunter N. Hodges, for $422,000, for Lot 528 in Forest Parks 5th Sector.

-Karen Crim to Micah Davis, for $201,500, for property in Section 24, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Kevin Bussey to Megan Annette Motley, for $490,000, for Lot 150 in Forest Parks 1st Sector.

-Thomas P. Lynch to Brian Edward Harris, for $879,900, for Lot 31 in Greystone 6th Sector.

-Terry Lee Lovejoy to Maria Rodriquez Villanueva, for $12,500, for Lot 49 in Montevallo Coal and Transportation Company Subdivision.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to James Michael Carra, for $215,000, for Lot 212 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 3.

-OP Gold LLC to Fountainhead Capital LLC, for $219,900, for Lot 213 in Stonecreek Phase I Final Plat.

-Christy T. Stiffler to Andrew J. Harris, for $336,500, for Lot 25 in Chandalar South First Sector.

-Marvin J. Maxwell to Kevin Bussey, for $420,000, for Lot 10-07 in Chelsea Park 10th Sector.

-Sylla Latonia Enos to Sebastien Dauby, for $414,990, for Lot 1451 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.

-Timothy M. Franks to Timothy M. Franks, for $56,780, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Jack L. Pickett to St. Holdings LLC, for $220,000, for Lot 39 in Stonecreek Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Crystal A. Byroad to Demeshia Rembert, for $220,000, for Lot 21 in Enclave Phase 1.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Natalie Lenae Charles, for $315,980, for Lot 355 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Carol Barrow, for $230,000, for Lot 4 in Harpers Creek Sector 1.

-Eric M. Dern to Eric M. Dern, for $162,000, for property in Section 22, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Darius Reed to Southern Luxe Holdings LLC, for $237,500, for Lot 10 in Wooddale 3rd Sector.

-Donovan Builders LLC to William Fitzgerald Hutchings, for $499,900, for Lot 504 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Linda Wesley to Melissa K. Minor, for $160,000, for Lot 1 in Calloway Cove Townhomes Plat No. 1.

-Donovan Deron Knight to Donovan Deron Knight, for $248,300, for Lot 4 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 3rd Addition Phase II.

-Archer Development LLC to FLB LLC, for $17,000, for property in Section 17, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Kenneth W. Brown to Benjamin Zamora, for $790,000, for Lot 1 in Highpoint Estates Resurvey of Lots 1 and 2.

-Suzanne M. Key to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $195,500, for Lot 6 in Village Parrish Resurvey.

-Walgreen Co. to Project Capricorn Fund V LLC, for $3,810,857, for Lot 4 in Stonehaven Addition to Pelham Parkway.

Dec. 2

-SFR3 000 LLC to Samuel H. Clark, for $250,000, for Lot 12 in Plantation South Third Sector Phase II.

-Westervelt Company to Westervelt Realty Inc., for $440,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Total Solutions LLC to SW Healthcare Properties LLC, for $610,000, for Lot B in Shelby West Corporate Park Resurvey of Site 11.

-Kimberly Braggs to Barry Williams, for $35,890, for property in Section 19, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-J. Terance Williams to Barry Williams, for $35,890, for property in Section 19, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Barry Williams to Barry Williams, for $35,890, for property in Section 19, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Ermer J. Williams to Rodney Williams, for $35,890, for property in Section 19, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Genovevo Lopez Ramirez to Genovevo Lopez Ramirez, for $36,970, for property in Section 17, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Sharp Pelham LLC to Stronghold Properties LLC, for $450,000, for Lot 6B-1 in Pelham Town Center Resurvey of Lot 6B.

-Sherri McCloy Knight to Latisha Bibbens, for $334,900, for Lot 39 in Nottingham Phase I Final Plat.

-Lynette T. Smith to Andrea J. Jackson, for $300,000, for Lot 108 in Beaver Creek Preserve Second Sector.

-Toni M. Hinton to Rachel M. Pimenovs, for $214,000, for Lot 24 in Cambrian Ridge.

-Shubert Property LLC to Harold Ray Kemp, for $175,000, for Lot 3 in Valley Dale Estates.

-Joseph Williams to Eric Allan Lund, for $915,000, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Leah Turner to Connor Caldwell Johnston, for $230,000, for Lot 5 in Central Hills.

-Stephanie Mazer to James Bolin Andrews, for $250,000, for Lot 225 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Peggy Parrish to Peggy S. Parrish, for $405,600, for Lot 235 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase 5 Resurvey of Lots 15 and 235.

-Martin D. Doxey to James R. Little, for $506,500, for Lot 19 in Liberty Cove Final Plat.

-Elena Krendelshchikova to Leslie Tomlin, for $309,000, for Lot 21 in Meadow Brook Cluster Homes 2nd Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Nikita Michelle Allen, for $284,095, for Lot 114 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Shanice Marie Butts, for $332,095, for Lot 111 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-Kelly D. Sears to Jonathan Cory McClain, for $619,000, for property in Section 18, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-D R Hortin Inc. Birmingham to Wayne Roger Schonemann, for $474,900, for Lot 106 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Teresa Hamby to Jason Kent ODaniel, for $160,000, for Lot 5 in Mooney Estates.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Clara Yvonne Young, for $296,595, for Lot 109 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Tushima Fails Reeves, for $321,300, for Lot 112 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to April LaShawn Dowdell, for $432,100, for Lot 118 in Creekview Sector 2.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Kristen Lee Edwards, for $352,100, for Lot 1343 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-John B. McMillan to Christopher Silmon, for $391,550, for Lot 22 in Golden Meadows Subdivision.

-NVA RE LLC to Realty Income Properties 18 LLC, for $5,621,905, for Lot 4 in Resource Center.

-Amber F. Murphy Parris to Julio Cesar Perez Morales, for $360,000, for Lot 25 in River Chase West Refiled.

-Donald Christopher Hardin to Randal Foster, for $31,510, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Raymond F. Reynolds to Raymond Heath Reynolds, for $69,360, for Lot 2 in Reynolds Family Subdivision.

-Central State Bank to Centennial Homes LLC, for $72,000, for Lot 22 in Indian Gate Amended Map.

-Lan Burnette to Alejandro Jacobo Perez, for $260,000, for Lot 32 in Holland Lakes Sector Two Phase One Final Plat.

-Central State Bank to Centennial Homes LLC, for $77,000, for Lot 217 in Forest Ridge Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Mondragon Properties LLC to Edwin Leonel Asisclo Quevedo, for $337,500, for Lot 1 in Saffords Survey of the Town of Shelby.

-Base Partners LLC to Marcos Perez Lorenzo, for $236,500, for Lot 26 in Willow Glen Second Sector.

-Steven A. Sale to Miles Wood, for $325,000, for Lot 28 in Linwood Estates Resurvey of Lots 27, 28 and 29.

-Rachel Pinckard to Joel Farrow, for $255,300, for property in Section 24, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Steve Lamar Edwards to Daniel Hay, for $230,000, for Lot 224 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

-Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC to James Rule, for $356,000, for Lot 432 in Windstone IV Subdivision.

-Lynn Joseph Braud to John M. Decastra, for $250,000, for Lot 20 in Riverchase West Sector 2 Davenports Addition Resurvey.

-Dinna Michelle Brown to Howard Shane Spradlin, for $5,000, for Lot 1 in Evans Family Acres.

Dec. 5

-Leslie Jo Key to Dylan Jaycee Trice, for $198,000, for Lot 231 in Waterford Village Sector 3.

-Corey Matthew Arceneaux to Henry Drake Shelton, for $272,500, for Lot 119 in Weatherly Brentwood Sector 15 Phase Two.

-Gregory Holdings LLC to Jordane A. Knoob, for $325,000, for Lot 4 in Kentwood.

-Baugh Living Trust to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $575,000, for Lot 733 in Greystone Legacy 7th Sector.

-Kittrell Properties LLC to Kittrell Development LLC, for $718,800, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Kittrell Properties LLC to Kittrell Development LLC, for $305,270, for Lot 6 in Lancefords Industrial Park.

-Kittrell Properties LLC to Kittrell Development LLC, for $154,400, for Lot 142 in Stonecreek Phase 3.

-Kittrell Properties LLC to BEK Holdings LLC, for $327,400, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Kittrell Properties LLC to BEK Holdings LLC, for $365,940, for property in Section 11, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Kittrell Properties LLC to BEK Holdings LLC, for $568,470, for Lot 2 in Summerchase Commercial Village Phase I.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Kayla Marie McKenna, for $460,000, for Lot 23 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Amy J. Archer to Jordan N. Smiley, for $190,000, for property in Section 20, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Gracie L. Strickland, for $340,800, for Lot 7-76 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-James G. Bunn to Connie Ashley Williams, for $285,000, for Lot 43 in Shalimar Point.

-Lisa D. Tucker to Jason A. Hale, for $265,000, for Lot 76 in Brookhollow First Sector.

-Mark Lee Mullens to Emily B. Mullens, for $215,000, for Lot 110 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Harold Washington to JRP Properties LLC, for $155,000, for Lot 512 in Spring Gate Phase Five.

-Robert B. McKenna to Parc Holdings LLC, for $339,914, for Lot 7-107 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Phillip B. Cofield, for $643,565, for Lot 22-123 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.

-Terry Alton Saffold to Patrick Alton Saffold, for $5,000, for property in Section 9, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Wayne Roger Schonemann to Woodbridge Opportunity Fund Inc., for $320,000, for Lot 2056 in Old Cahaba Phase V 4th Addition.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Shamim Shaban, for $449,400, for Lot 12 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Sarah B. Jones to Richard Roy, for $255,000, for Lot 53 in Portsouth Second Sector.

-Robert T. Nelson to Emmett H. Parker, for $2,500, for Lot 1 in Nelson Mini Subdivision.

-Janice C. Akers to Joseph Harris, for $425,000, for Lot 313 in Caldwell Crossings Third Sector.

-Timothy D. Nettles to Rancy C. Allen, for $479,999, for Lot 49 in Shelby Springs Farm Camp Winn Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Flemming Partners LLC to James C. Brandenburg, for $608,000, for Lot 4362 in Abingdon by the River Phase 4.

-Woodford Simpson Quinn to Timothy Nettles, for $449,900, for property in Section 26, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-LD Property Investments LLC to Jaime Wesson Carroll, for $685,000, for Lot 1 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 1.

-James Curtis Hreha to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $241,300, for Lot 26 in Amberley Woods 4th Sector.

-Taylor Maria Loggins to Pam Neimann, for $204,600, for Lot 25 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase One.

Dec. 6

-John W. Hinds to Curtiss W. Cobern, for $60,480, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Alavest LLC to Judith D. Weismann, for $245,000, for Lot 48 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3.

-A & LR Properties LLC to Dilcia Mabel Castillo Ruiz, for $264,000, for Lot 18 in Southwind Second Sector.

-Rodney Davis to John Rich, for $230,000, for property in Section 15, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Emmett Chappell to Emmett Chappell, for $160,000, for Lot 21 in Waterford Village Sector 4.

-TCG Chelsea Acres LLC to Chelsea Acres Homewoners Association Inc., for $1,000, for Chelsea Acres Phase I Final Plat.

-TCG Chelsea Acres LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $1,851,750, for Lots 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 98, 99, 100, 101, 102, 103, 104, 105, 106, 107, 334, 336, 337 and 338 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.

-Christopher G. Chmura to James E. Nixon, for $295,000, for Lot 521 in Old Cahaba Park Sector Amended Map.

-Chadwick S. Godwin to Amber F. Murphy Parris, for $539,160, for Lot 9 in Highlands at Riverchase Resurvey of Lots 1, 9, 10 and 12 thru 17.

-Gateway Group Enterprises Inc. to Sarah Shelton, for $699,900, for Lot 21 in Spring Garden Estates Sector Two.

-Thomas Giere to Thomas J. Giere, for $371,050, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Matthew E. Broyles to Venora Smith, for $320,000, for Lot 516 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 1.

-Kenneth W. Jacobs to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $235,200, for Lot 686 in Waterford Cove Sector 3 Phase 2.

-Rose Office Systems Inc. to Garry L. Cain, for $110,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Blaise Barry Lanzi to Levon Seale, for $225,000, for Lot 27 in Tocoa Parc Phase 2.

-Joseph F. Eastis to Joseph F. Eastis, for $149,967, for Lot 30 in St. Ives at Greystone.

-Midland Trust Company to Maria C. Fandetti, for $81,750, for Lot 6 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes.

-Caitlen Clark Ford to Kevin Dobson, for $245,000, for Lot 54 in Nottingham Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Samuel Grant Hopkins, for $550,834, for Lot 118 in Barimore Phase Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Wallace B. Purdy, for $407,500, for Lot 110 in Riverwoods First Sector Amended Map.

-Jennie K. Boyd to James Scott Thomas, for $575,000, for Lot B-43 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Harry E. Gore to Woody S. Quinn, for $475,000, for Lot 20 in Shelby Shores 1977 Addition.

-JBL Holdings LLC to Daniel Jimenez, for $60,000, for Lot 12.

-Thomas T. Gerelds to Kye Ahn, for $408,750, for Lot 53 in Chelsea Station.

-Tall Timbers LLC to Mancha Harscapes LLC, for $82,500, for Lot 38 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 1 Resurvey of Lots 39A.

-Tall Timbers LLC to Mancha Hardscapes LLC, for $82,500, for Lot 39 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 1 Resurvey of Resurvey of Lot 39A.

-Jason Musgrove to Robert L. Duncan, for $457,000, for Lot 587 in Caliston at Ballantrae Phase 2 Final Plat.

-William Weidler to Jane E. O’Rear, for $297,000, for Lot 104 in Lofts at Edenton 7th Amended Plat.

-Richard Taylor Johnson to John Mahan, for $196,900, for Lot 2 in Barnwood Estates Final Plat.

-Mary L. Dunkin to William Mead, for $65,000, for property in Section 30, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Cory Cummings to Rafael A. Dagnesses, for $395,000, for Lot 29 in Bent River Commons 1st Sector.

-Sam Hendrickson to Nikea Lewis, for $664,900, for Lot 1134 in Brook Highland 11th Sector Phase I.

-Douglas Edward Lamon to Tammy Pelegrin, for $575,000, for Lot 354 in Highland Lakes 3rd Sector Phase III.

-Ann C. Everhardt to Georgia W. Gabriel, for $375,000, for Lot 4-68 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.

-Adam Reeves to Adam Reeves, for $85,000, for Lot 18 in Cahaba Manor Town Homes First Addition.

Dec. 7

-Evan C. Clarke to Kerry M. Mullins, for $310,000, for Lot 104 in Polo Crossings Sector II.

-Charles T. House to Chris Boglin, for $156,000, for Lot 44 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase One.

-Bailey Cahaba LLC to Christopher W. Metcalf, for $1,850,000, for Block 1 in Cahaba Valley Park North.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Dennis O’Neal, for $277,000, for Lot 24 in Wooddale Third Sector.

-Murray Stackhouse to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $222,100, for Lot 27 in Brandywine First Sector.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Keith Mark Swetz, for $699,434, for Lot B 65 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Sommerville Family LLC to Judson Cain Sommerville, for $140,000, for Lot 45 in Tract 45 Subdivision.

-Venture Developers LLC to RDH Properties LLC, for $987,980, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Gabriel D. Robbins to Thomas G. Hall, for $209,500, for Lot 231 in Wyndham Wilkerson Phase IV.

-Rosalie Kay Barrus to Venture South LLC, for $126,000, for Lot 336 in Waterford Village Sector 2.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Rodney Saddler, for $376,900, for Lot 1315 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Wilson G. Christenberry to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $183,200, for Lot 71 in Stonecreek Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Earl R. Carruthers to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $299,100, for Lot 34 in Chinaberry Subdivision Phase II Final Plat.

-William Theodore Millington to Jonathan Saliba, for $186,000, for Lot 8 in Navajo West Sector of Navajo Hills.

-Joanne Garrett to James Robert Garrett, for $238,880, for property in Section 11, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-William Michael Lacey to William Michael Lacey, for $30,935, for property in Section 9, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-OP SPE TPA1 LLC to Thomas Butera, for $325,000, for Lot 3 in Hargrove Hills 1st Sector Phase 1.

-Derek S. Jones to Joanne Kellett Milhoan, for $237,000, for Lot 3 in Lymans Addition to the Town of Montevallo.

-Taylor Neal to Dana T. Vansant, for $180,000, for Lot 37 in Carrington Subdivision Sector II Resurvey.

Dec. 8

-Eric Peterson to Cory Cummings, for $384,200, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Lauren Nicole Sorter, for $651,669, for Lot B-69 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Robert B. Franklin to Franklin Collision Center Inc., for $727,040, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Lindsay Janine Deedrick to Erin Tatham McCown, for $289,900, for Lot 5 in Riverchase West Dividing Ridge Amended Map.

-Joan Garrett to Thomas Keith Garrett, for $238,880, for property in Section 11, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Joan Garrett to Joan Garrett, for $238,880, for property in Section 11, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Austin Kyle Graves to Ken Sharkey, for $599,900, for Lot 108 in Lakewood Estates Final Plat.

-Jason Parson to Randel Hitt, for $162,000, for Lot 2 in Chandalar South Townhouses.

-Cherri T. Armstrong to Anna Iskra, for $305,000, for Lot 2002 in Old Cahaba V Fourth Addition.

-Steel Magnolia Homes LLC to Sophia Wallace Roberson, for $228,000, for property in Section 11, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Thompson Realty Co. Inc. to Clem D. Burch, for $120,000, for Lot 32 in Shoal Creek Resubdivision of Lots 32 and 33.

-Kayla Ashlee Tatum to Houston Lawless, for $399,000, for Lot 727 in Riverwoods Seventh Sector Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Shanice Butts to Angela S. Morris, for $225,000, for Lot 12 in Amberley Woods 3rd Sector Resurvey of Lots 12 through 27.

-Judith Agnes Stark O’Neal to Shelby Resources Inc., for $170,000, for Lot 70 in Old Ivy Subdivision Phase II.

-Wesley Duckett to Aviation Works LLC, for $213,750, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Branch Inverness Associates LP to Agree Limited Partnership, for $3,308,000, for Lot 4 in Inverness Corners Subdivision.

-DAL Properties LLC to Steven Earl Gardner, for $555,000, for Lot 2480 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase III.

-Timothy A. McDowell to Nicholas Allen McDowell, for $141,000, for Lot 14 in Cambrian Ridge.

-Anthony Kyle Stevens to Anthony Kyle Stevens, for $550,000, for Lot 2 in S & W Farms Family Subdivision.

Dec. 9

-Anthony Kyle Stevens to Christopher Perry Williamson, for $102,028, for Lot 1 in S & W Farms Family Subdivision.

-Petes Properties LLC to Shane Jones Properties LLC, for $1,730,000, for Lot 2 in Airpark Plaza.

-William F. Prosch to Jonathan S. Nelson, for $639,000, for Lot 12 in Greystone First Sector Phase V.

-Jon C. Wehby to Andrew Schmidt, for $320,000, for Lot 13 in Chaparral Second Sector.

-Ann Johnson Hodgens to Chester Wayne Harris, for $276,000, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Janice Goldstein to Nell Parks Haley, for $435,000, for Lot 217 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase Four.

-Ruby Joyce Loyd to Johnny Horton, for $14,920, for property in Section 9, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Patricia A. Pennington to Patricia A. Pennington, for $10,000, for Lot 57 in Greystone Highlands Phase 2 Amended Map.

-Roseann Sciacca to Robert James Sciacca, for $1,544,860, for Lot 16 in Southlake.

-Shelby Roe Vaughn to Shelby R. Vaughn, for $10,000, for Lot 3102 in Highland Lakes 3rd Sector Phase 1 Amended Map.

-Adams Homes LLC to Tammie J. Lucero, for $377,000, for Lot 42 in Dawsons Cove.

-Donald E. McMahon to Patrick Hagood, for $529,900, for Lot 1741 in Eagle Point 17th Sector.

-Russell Loyal Patterson to Andrew P. Howard, for $445,000, for Lot 2196 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase IV.

-Austin Dale Lacomb to Adam Louis Reilly, for $209,900, for Lot D in Riverwood 6th Sector.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $360,000, for Lot 338 in Camellia Ridge Phase 3 Sector 2.

-Levi Conn to Valyn Anglin, for $300,000, for property in Section 5, Township 22, Range 2 West.

-Rhonda S. Mack to Michael Thomas Robinson, for $850,000, for Lot 14 in Lakeridge Amended Map.

-Dana S. Allison to Chris Clark, for $380,000, for Lot 289 in Creekside Phase 2 Part B Final Plat.

-W. Earl Richards Charitable Foundation Inc. to Stags Leap Development Company LLC, for $120,000, for Lots 35 and 36 in Saunders Bridge 1st Sector.

-Chauncey Harris to Julie Putman, for $386,000, for Lot 16 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 3 Final Plat.

Dec. 12

-Raymond Earl King to Brandon Bryant, for $120,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Kathy Jordan to Matthew Stephen Jordan, for $154,000, for Lot 2 in Yellowstone Ridge Estates.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Charles F. Darrow, for $925,416, for Lot 1316 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Constance Appling to Rosalina Borge, for $159,000, for Lot 8 in Farris Subdivision No. 3.

-Christopher Campbell Shepherd to Brett Steven Richards, for $449,000, for Lot 13 in Indian Valley Ranchettes.

-Janice D. Snider to Richard C. Bishop, for $12,000, for Lots 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 in Farris Subdivision First Addition.

-Daniel P. Flynn to Michael Warren, for $307,000, for Lot 8 in Grady Kings Subdivision.

-Lilian Mwangi to Joel Mark Sullivan, for $295,000, for Lot 61 in Summer Brook Sector 5 Phase 6.

-Thomas John Macher to Alexander Eric Thompson, for $415,000, for Lot 2009 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba.

-ARG Housing LLC to ARG VI LLC, for $775,000, for Lots 127, 270 and 271 in Camden Park Phase 2 Sector 1.

-Willie Tripp to Willie Delaine Tripp, for $45,760, for Lot 25 in Ralph Smitherman Subdivision.

-Danny Bowers to Owen Wells Kramer, for $400,000, for Lot 58 in Sunny Meadows 2nd Sector.

-John Stacey Majors to Crystal Westbrook, for $109,900, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Gloria J. Thompson to Southpointe Series of 3 Arrows LLC, for $290,000, for Lot 5 in Southpointe First Sector.

-Dexter Lee Bailey to Nellie E. Lawson, for $100,630, for property in Section 31, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Hugo Angel Zuluaga Vidal, for $509,297, for Lot 107 in Barimore Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Chizuru S. Elliott to Sakai Farm Properties LLC, for $2,641,570, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Jeremy D. Sims to Gwendolyn A. Valenti, for $10,000, for property in Section 3, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-OP SPE TPA1 LLC to Brenda G. Hill, for $280,000, for Lot 522 in Old Cahaba Park Sector Amended Map.

-Pam M. Robinson to Andrew Hill, for $245,000, for property in Section 26, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

Dec. 13

-Lennox II LLC to Kadco LLC, for $1,000, for Block 6 in Lennox a Condominium Resurvey.

-Lennox II LLC to Kadco LLC, for $1,000, for Lot 4 in Lennox a Condominium Resurvey.

-Opendoor Property C LLC to Newins Properties LLC, for $170,000, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Janean W. Hayes to Henrietta P. McNeel, for $415,000, for Lot 51 in Southlake Crest 2nd Sector.

-James D. Alldredge to Fred C. Biddy, for $850,000, for Lot 907 in Carnoustie Crest at Ballantrae Phase I Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jonathan Daniel Beard, for $564,050, for Lot B-88 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Joon Hung Kim to Naseem Nizar Batada, for $675,000, for Lot 619 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-William M. Wright to William M. Wright, for $179,400, for Lot 14 in Woodford Amended Map.

-Jane E. O’Connor to Andre K. Walker, for $430,000, for Lot 36 in Grand Oaks.

-Thomas R. Campbell to Ben A. Tamburello, for $850,000, for Lot 117 in Shoal Creek Subdivision.

-Dean Shepherd to J & L Properties LLC, for $225,900, for Lot 33 in Lake Terrace.

-Wright Homes Inc. to Pressley Keith Lutz, for $471,488, for property in Section 35, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Norris Family Properties LLC to Pablo Arreola, for $125,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Tiffany Lanae Decena to Danielle Bivens, for $238,000, for Lot 1 in Fairview.

-Jaime Wesson Carroll to Sari Sabouh, for $420,000, for Lot 75 in Magnolias at Brook Highland.

-Ann M. Tingle to Matthew Robert Ouellette, for $348,500, for Lot 9-4 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.

-Mark Scardino to Richard Paul Nicholas Farren, for $365,000, for Lot 56 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 1.

-Bryan Thomas Heath to Michael Lane Johnson, for $240,000, for Lot 395 in Waterford Highlands Sector 1.