Marathon Month announced by Pelham Parks and Recreation Published 11:04 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham Parks and Recreation have announced the month of January as Marathon Month.

Marathon Month is a program designed to challenge members to run the distance of a marathon or greater throughout the month.

“Get ready,” a Pelham Parks and Recreation Facebook post read. “Our January fitness motivator will start before you know it.”

The motivator challenge will begin on Monday, Jan 9 and will end on Monday, Feb. 20. Registration is open and will run through Monday, Jan. 9.

“Each participant decides which challenge to pursue,” The Facebook post read. “Half marathon, full marathon and ultramarathon, with a goal of completing the challenge within six weeks.”

Challenge Categories include the half marathon which is 13.1 miles, a marathon that is 26.2 miles and ultramarathon of 31.1+ miles. Other options include a biking option that is 105 miles long.

Registration is open to all members of the Pelham Recreation Center and is free. Participants must commit to one of the five challenges.

All who complete a challenge will receive a free T-shirt.

“Miles will be recorded in our fitness motivator book on the fitness floor upstairs,” the post read. “We will run off the honor system, so please be as accurate as possible. And remember, have fun.”

Registration is open and available at Pelhamrec.recdesk.com.