Marriages for Dec. 1-15

Published 3:37 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

By Briana Sansom

The following couples were granted marriages from Dec. 1-15:

-Jacob Anthony Childers to Madison Nichole Jenkins.

-Gaspar Raymundo Guzman to Elena Lopez Cedillo.

-Howard Dabney Phillips to Deiona Hope Puckett.

-Gage Michael Rhoden to Amelia Grace Forrester.

-Jennifer Marie Sweatt to William Blake Akins.

-Ryne Taylor Strickland to Jennifer Kirkpatrick Salmon.

-Allison Claire Thomas to Ashley Elaine Trammell.

-Leaustin Raymiere Billups to Ashley Elizabeth Sawinski.

-Marleigh Hall Miller to Thomas Lee Boone, III.

-Garrison Gage Booth to Evangelina Gabina Pimentel.

-Arthur G. Coley, Jr., to Cheryl D. Snead.

-Brittany Alexis Williams to Steven Adam Harris.

-Joshua Bernard Roberson to Jalisha Cantrell Chapman.

-Amy Allen Roberson to Gregory Scott Southerland.

-Amelia Lea Hughes to Christina Lynn Phenix Hicks.

-Cassandra Marie Kelley to Erin Catlin Nixon.

-Riza Rivas Manile to Tully Richmond Burch.

-David Alexander McNair to April Marie Brough.

-Rodney O’Neal Hocker to Fathom Leigh Brewer.

-Tameikia LaJoyce Smith to Jimmie Horace Greene, Jr.

-Allison Anne Logsdon to Anthony Michael Wallace.

-Isabel Catalan to Ormisas Santibanez Estrada.

-John Michael Nord, Jr., to Emily Elizabeth Horton.

-William Phillip Adcock to Stephanie Mullins Kennedy.

-Michael Ray Cloninger to Megan Lentz Bickelmann.

-Wade Douglas Hollis to Jill Susanne Hollis.

-Charles Colton George to Taylor Ashton Goodwin.

-Zoe Gabriella Louise Long to Dominic Albert Holloway.

-Gersain Leon Juarez to Monica Denise Vega.

-Ryan Anthony Biasco to Emily Marie Hall.

-Dustin Elrod to Chelsea Brooke Raco.

-Erik Maurice Walker to April Anaya King.

-John Robert Tatum to Tiarra Mae Trenton.

-Dillon Wade Langford to Lily Ann Rimmer.

-Brad Elliott Williams to Stephanie Wilson King.

-Jimmy Lynn Barber to Joyce Gardner Yates.

-Patrick Edward Kennedy, Jr., and Annelisa Rebecca Lemay.

-Daniel Glenn Warren to Kristen Miranda Sanders.

-Ryan Gregory Sumner to Alyssa Lynne Moody.

-Anthony Joseph Gontko, III, to Frankie Denise Colvin.

-Lynlee Alexandra Mayfield to Cody Alexander Headley.

-Kevin Armand Austin to Karla Lopez Herrera.

-Alexandra Lynn Dodson to Matthew Ryan Burnett.

-John Daniel Kittle to Regina Ann Walden.

-Tommy Joe Richardson to Leeanna Dwan Beck.

-Jimmy Jordan White to Karlee Delilah Slaughter.

-Mark Lewis Hunter to Laura Jean Nichols.

-Brandon Zachary Miller to Abigail Olson Neumann.

-James Edward Eckles, Jr., to Keila Dawn Morse.

-Joseph Collier Kauffman to Maryssa Diane Whitaker.

