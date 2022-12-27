Marriages for Dec. 1-15
Published 3:37 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022
The following couples were granted marriages from Dec. 1-15:
-Jacob Anthony Childers to Madison Nichole Jenkins.
-Gaspar Raymundo Guzman to Elena Lopez Cedillo.
-Howard Dabney Phillips to Deiona Hope Puckett.
-Gage Michael Rhoden to Amelia Grace Forrester.
-Jennifer Marie Sweatt to William Blake Akins.
-Ryne Taylor Strickland to Jennifer Kirkpatrick Salmon.
-Allison Claire Thomas to Ashley Elaine Trammell.
-Leaustin Raymiere Billups to Ashley Elizabeth Sawinski.
-Marleigh Hall Miller to Thomas Lee Boone, III.
-Garrison Gage Booth to Evangelina Gabina Pimentel.
-Arthur G. Coley, Jr., to Cheryl D. Snead.
-Brittany Alexis Williams to Steven Adam Harris.
-Joshua Bernard Roberson to Jalisha Cantrell Chapman.
-Amy Allen Roberson to Gregory Scott Southerland.
-Amelia Lea Hughes to Christina Lynn Phenix Hicks.
-Cassandra Marie Kelley to Erin Catlin Nixon.
-Riza Rivas Manile to Tully Richmond Burch.
-David Alexander McNair to April Marie Brough.
-Rodney O’Neal Hocker to Fathom Leigh Brewer.
-Tameikia LaJoyce Smith to Jimmie Horace Greene, Jr.
-Allison Anne Logsdon to Anthony Michael Wallace.
-Isabel Catalan to Ormisas Santibanez Estrada.
-John Michael Nord, Jr., to Emily Elizabeth Horton.
-William Phillip Adcock to Stephanie Mullins Kennedy.
-Michael Ray Cloninger to Megan Lentz Bickelmann.
-Wade Douglas Hollis to Jill Susanne Hollis.
-Charles Colton George to Taylor Ashton Goodwin.
-Zoe Gabriella Louise Long to Dominic Albert Holloway.
-Gersain Leon Juarez to Monica Denise Vega.
-Ryan Anthony Biasco to Emily Marie Hall.
-Dustin Elrod to Chelsea Brooke Raco.
-Erik Maurice Walker to April Anaya King.
-John Robert Tatum to Tiarra Mae Trenton.
-Dillon Wade Langford to Lily Ann Rimmer.
-Brad Elliott Williams to Stephanie Wilson King.
-Jimmy Lynn Barber to Joyce Gardner Yates.
-Patrick Edward Kennedy, Jr., and Annelisa Rebecca Lemay.
-Daniel Glenn Warren to Kristen Miranda Sanders.
-Ryan Gregory Sumner to Alyssa Lynne Moody.
-Anthony Joseph Gontko, III, to Frankie Denise Colvin.
-Lynlee Alexandra Mayfield to Cody Alexander Headley.
-Kevin Armand Austin to Karla Lopez Herrera.
-Alexandra Lynn Dodson to Matthew Ryan Burnett.
-John Daniel Kittle to Regina Ann Walden.
-Tommy Joe Richardson to Leeanna Dwan Beck.
-Jimmy Jordan White to Karlee Delilah Slaughter.
-Mark Lewis Hunter to Laura Jean Nichols.
-Brandon Zachary Miller to Abigail Olson Neumann.
-James Edward Eckles, Jr., to Keila Dawn Morse.
-Joseph Collier Kauffman to Maryssa Diane Whitaker.