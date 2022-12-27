Municipal police reports for Nov. 28 through Dec. 20 Published 3:34 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 28 through Dec. 20.

Calera

Nov. 28

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 232.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 4900 Block of Spring Creek Road.

-Violation of a domestic violation protection order from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 11800 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 700 Block of 18th Street.

-MVC from the 400 Block of Highway 89.

-Property damage from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft of lost property 3rd degree from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

Nov. 29

-MVC from the 7100 Block of Highway 70.

-MVC from the 400 Block of Highway 87.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Highway 87.

-Incident from the 600 Block of The Heights Lane.

Nov. 30

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.

-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 5200 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage – private property from the 15800 Block of Highway 25.

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Violation of a protection order and domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from the 200 Block of Milgray Lane.

-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 16.

-MVC from the 11400 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Clay Pit Road.

-Domestic incident from the 10000 Block of Garnet Drive.

-Incident from Calera.

Dec. 1

-Incident – property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 229.

-MVC from the 300 Block of Union Station Way.

-Harassing communications from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Animal complaint from the 600 Block of 17th Street.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 60 Block of Highway 304.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

Dec. 2

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 1900 Block of 9th Street.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231 southbound.

Dec. 3

-Notice of trespass from the 4700 Block of Highway 20.

-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.

-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 5400 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 5400 Block of Highway 31.

Dec. 4

-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Harassment from the 1000 Block of Siminole Place.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500), criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) and criminal trespass second from the 6800 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft of property 3rd degree from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.

Dec. 5

-Follow up from the 200 Block of Eagle Way.

-MVC from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.

-MVC from the 2000 Block of Kerry Circle.

-Incident – private property collision from the 1200 Block of 20th Avenue.

-Drug overdose from the 100 Block of Carrington Lane.

-Drug overdose from the 1200 Block of 9th Avenue.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 2100 Block of Village Lane.

Dec. 6

-MVC from the 2500 Block of Highway 23.

-MVC from the 60 Block of Highway 87.

-Domestic incident and notice of trespass from the 200 Block of Camden Lake Drive.

-Incident from the 10200 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from the 300 Block of Camden Cove Circle.

-MVC from the 5200 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident – miscellaneous and falsely reporting incident notice of trespass from the 1700 Block of 21st Avenue.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 226.

Dec. 7

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 1000 Block of Emerald Ridge Drive.

-Missing person – juvenile – missing person from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500 – $2,500 and forgery – counterfeiting from the 1000 Bloc of 10th Street.

Dec. 8

-MVC from the 300 Block of Highway 86.

-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 5200 Block of Highway 70.

-Falsely reporting incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 4400 Block of Highway 31.

-Animal bite – dog bite from the 1000 Block of Lake View Lane.

-Theft of property 3rd degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

Dec. 9

-Menacing from Highway 31.

Dec. 10

-Incident from the 100 Block of Bonnieville Drive.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Grant Circle.

-MVC from the 1000 Block of Long Branch Parkway.

-Lost property from the 100 Block of Rosewood Circle.

-Agency assist – incident from Interstate 65 at mile marker 227.

Dec. 11

-MVC from the 4500 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 1200 Block of Highway 89.

-MVC from the 1200 Block of 7th Avenue.

-Duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway from the 5400 Block of Spring Creek Road.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 10900 Block of Highway 22.

Dec. 12

-Harassment from the 7900 Block of Highway 25.

-Violation of a domestic protection order from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

Dec. 13

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 13300 Block of Highway 25.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 13300 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 7500 Block of Highway 70.

Dec. 14

-Property damage vehicle – deer – property damage from the 5900 Block of Spring Creek Road.

-MVC from the 600 Block of Meriweather Drive.

Dec. 15

-Property damage from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 6300 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident from Highway 25 at Highway 42.

-Incident from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.

-Property damage – private property wreck from the 200 Block of Doyle Drive.

-MVC from the 32700 Block of Highway 31.

Dec. 16

-Domestic incident from the 3800 Block of Highway 20.

-Property damage from the 700 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Drug overdose from the 1200 Block of Savannah Lane.

-MVC from the 400 Block of George Roy Parkway.

-MVC from the 10300 Block of Highway 25.

Dec. 17

-MVC from the 9400 Block of Highway 31.

-Recovery of stolen vehicle – miscellaneous from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Death investigation – death from the 600 Block of Highway 107.

-Menacing from Interstate 65 at mile marker 227.

Dec. 18

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

Dec. 19

-Assault second degree, menacing and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from Calera.

-Notice of trespass – trespass warning from the 7500 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 10600 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.

-Property damage – private property wreck from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

Dec. 20

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 2600 Block of Highway 42.

-MVC from the 7800 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of Camden Lake Drive.

-MVC from the 9800 Block of Highway 31.

Helena

Dec. 11

-Domestic violence 3rd from the 900 Block of Hillsboro Lane.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from County Road 52 East at Highway 261.

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree from Fieldstone Drive at Fieldstone Drive.

Dec. 12

-Bail jumping second degree from Highway 119 South.

-Assault third degree from the 2700 Block of Oakleaf Circle.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from Rivercrest Drive North.

Dec. 13

-Abandoned vehicle/junk vehicle on street from Old Cahaba Parkway at Highway 52 West.

-Miscellaneous from St. Charles Drive.

-Fraud – identity theft from Wyndham Lane.

-Interfering with judicial proceedings from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Attempting to elude a police officer and reckless endangerment from Highway 52 West.

Dec. 14

-Miscellaneous from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Damage to property from County Road 17 at Dunham Circle.

Dec. 15

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Timber Circle.

Dec. 16

-Miscellaneous from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Miscellaneous from Sterling Estates Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Laurel Woods Knoll.

Dec. 17

-Failing to appear (traffic) from Hillsboro Parkway at Barimore Blvd.

-Dogs at large from the 200 Block of Jenkins Circle.

Dec. 18

-Domestic incident from the 2700 Block of Oakleaf Circle.

Montevallo

Dec. 15

-Property damage from Gardner Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2008 Infinity G37 driver side rear bumper valued at $300.

-Flight/escape – fugitive from justice from Montevallo (other/unknown).

Dec. 16

-Property damage from Monte Verda Lane (highway/street). Damaged was a front passenger side bumper and radiator valued at $650.

-Public peace – HC harassing communications from the 400 Block of Shoshone Drive (other/unknown).

-Trespass warning from Skyview Drive (residence/home).

-Dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Montevallo (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana 11.70 grams valued at $50.

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from County Road 22 (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana 1.8 grams and a small marijuana grinder valued at $35.

Pelham

Dec. 12

-Fraud from the 300 Block of Applegate Lane (commercial/office building). Counterfeited/forged was a check and cash valued at $695.58.

Dec. 15

-Property damage from the 70 Block of Highway 35 (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged were car parts and a rim valued at $1,900.

-Civil dispute from the 300 Block of Wild Timber Drive (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a door valued at $200.