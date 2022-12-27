Municipal police reports for Nov. 28 through Dec. 20
Published 3:34 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 28 through Dec. 20.
Calera
Nov. 28
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 232.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 4900 Block of Spring Creek Road.
-Violation of a domestic violation protection order from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 11800 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 700 Block of 18th Street.
-MVC from the 400 Block of Highway 89.
-Property damage from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft of lost property 3rd degree from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.
Nov. 29
-MVC from the 7100 Block of Highway 70.
-MVC from the 400 Block of Highway 87.
-MVC from the 100 Block of Highway 87.
-Incident from the 600 Block of The Heights Lane.
Nov. 30
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.
-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 5200 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage – private property from the 15800 Block of Highway 25.
-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Violation of a protection order and domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from the 200 Block of Milgray Lane.
-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 16.
-MVC from the 11400 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Clay Pit Road.
-Domestic incident from the 10000 Block of Garnet Drive.
-Incident from Calera.
Dec. 1
-Incident – property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 229.
-MVC from the 300 Block of Union Station Way.
-Harassing communications from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Animal complaint from the 600 Block of 17th Street.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 60 Block of Highway 304.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
Dec. 2
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.
-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 1900 Block of 9th Street.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231 southbound.
Dec. 3
-Notice of trespass from the 4700 Block of Highway 20.
-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.
-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 5400 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 5400 Block of Highway 31.
Dec. 4
-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Harassment from the 1000 Block of Siminole Place.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500), criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) and criminal trespass second from the 6800 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft of property 3rd degree from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.
Dec. 5
-Follow up from the 200 Block of Eagle Way.
-MVC from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.
-MVC from the 2000 Block of Kerry Circle.
-Incident – private property collision from the 1200 Block of 20th Avenue.
-Drug overdose from the 100 Block of Carrington Lane.
-Drug overdose from the 1200 Block of 9th Avenue.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 2100 Block of Village Lane.
Dec. 6
-MVC from the 2500 Block of Highway 23.
-MVC from the 60 Block of Highway 87.
-Domestic incident and notice of trespass from the 200 Block of Camden Lake Drive.
-Incident from the 10200 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident from the 300 Block of Camden Cove Circle.
-MVC from the 5200 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic incident – miscellaneous and falsely reporting incident notice of trespass from the 1700 Block of 21st Avenue.
-MVC from the 100 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 226.
Dec. 7
-Incident – miscellaneous from the 1000 Block of Emerald Ridge Drive.
-Missing person – juvenile – missing person from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500 – $2,500 and forgery – counterfeiting from the 1000 Bloc of 10th Street.
Dec. 8
-MVC from the 300 Block of Highway 86.
-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 5200 Block of Highway 70.
-Falsely reporting incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 4400 Block of Highway 31.
-Animal bite – dog bite from the 1000 Block of Lake View Lane.
-Theft of property 3rd degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
Dec. 9
-Menacing from Highway 31.
Dec. 10
-Incident from the 100 Block of Bonnieville Drive.
-MVC from the 100 Block of Grant Circle.
-MVC from the 1000 Block of Long Branch Parkway.
-Lost property from the 100 Block of Rosewood Circle.
-Agency assist – incident from Interstate 65 at mile marker 227.
Dec. 11
-MVC from the 4500 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 1200 Block of Highway 89.
-MVC from the 1200 Block of 7th Avenue.
-Duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway from the 5400 Block of Spring Creek Road.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 10900 Block of Highway 22.
Dec. 12
-Harassment from the 7900 Block of Highway 25.
-Violation of a domestic protection order from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
Dec. 13
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 13300 Block of Highway 25.
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 13300 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 7500 Block of Highway 70.
Dec. 14
-Property damage vehicle – deer – property damage from the 5900 Block of Spring Creek Road.
-MVC from the 600 Block of Meriweather Drive.
Dec. 15
-Property damage from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 6300 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident from Highway 25 at Highway 42.
-Incident from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.
-Property damage – private property wreck from the 200 Block of Doyle Drive.
-MVC from the 32700 Block of Highway 31.
Dec. 16
-Domestic incident from the 3800 Block of Highway 20.
-Property damage from the 700 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-Drug overdose from the 1200 Block of Savannah Lane.
-MVC from the 400 Block of George Roy Parkway.
-MVC from the 10300 Block of Highway 25.
Dec. 17
-MVC from the 9400 Block of Highway 31.
-Recovery of stolen vehicle – miscellaneous from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Death investigation – death from the 600 Block of Highway 107.
-Menacing from Interstate 65 at mile marker 227.
Dec. 18
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
Dec. 19
-Assault second degree, menacing and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from Calera.
-Notice of trespass – trespass warning from the 7500 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 10600 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.
-Property damage – private property wreck from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.
Dec. 20
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 2600 Block of Highway 42.
-MVC from the 7800 Block of Highway 31.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of Camden Lake Drive.
-MVC from the 9800 Block of Highway 31.
Helena
Dec. 11
-Domestic violence 3rd from the 900 Block of Hillsboro Lane.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from County Road 52 East at Highway 261.
-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree from Fieldstone Drive at Fieldstone Drive.
Dec. 12
-Bail jumping second degree from Highway 119 South.
-Assault third degree from the 2700 Block of Oakleaf Circle.
-Permitting dogs to run at large from Rivercrest Drive North.
Dec. 13
-Abandoned vehicle/junk vehicle on street from Old Cahaba Parkway at Highway 52 West.
-Miscellaneous from St. Charles Drive.
-Fraud – identity theft from Wyndham Lane.
-Interfering with judicial proceedings from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Attempting to elude a police officer and reckless endangerment from Highway 52 West.
Dec. 14
-Miscellaneous from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Damage to property from County Road 17 at Dunham Circle.
Dec. 15
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Timber Circle.
Dec. 16
-Miscellaneous from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Miscellaneous from Sterling Estates Drive.
-Miscellaneous from Laurel Woods Knoll.
Dec. 17
-Failing to appear (traffic) from Hillsboro Parkway at Barimore Blvd.
-Dogs at large from the 200 Block of Jenkins Circle.
Dec. 18
-Domestic incident from the 2700 Block of Oakleaf Circle.
Montevallo
Dec. 15
-Property damage from Gardner Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2008 Infinity G37 driver side rear bumper valued at $300.
-Flight/escape – fugitive from justice from Montevallo (other/unknown).
Dec. 16
-Property damage from Monte Verda Lane (highway/street). Damaged was a front passenger side bumper and radiator valued at $650.
-Public peace – HC harassing communications from the 400 Block of Shoshone Drive (other/unknown).
-Trespass warning from Skyview Drive (residence/home).
-Dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Montevallo (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana 11.70 grams valued at $50.
-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from County Road 22 (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana 1.8 grams and a small marijuana grinder valued at $35.
Pelham
Dec. 12
-Fraud from the 300 Block of Applegate Lane (commercial/office building). Counterfeited/forged was a check and cash valued at $695.58.
Dec. 15
-Property damage from the 70 Block of Highway 35 (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged were car parts and a rim valued at $1,900.
-Civil dispute from the 300 Block of Wild Timber Drive (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a door valued at $200.