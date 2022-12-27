New year, new chance Published 10:33 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

When this column is published, the new year will be a week away. A new year has the potential of creating new beginnings, new goals, new habits, and the common new year’s resolution. As great as having new years resolutions can be, more often than not nearly 80 percent of people admitted to abandoning their New Year’s resolutions by February every year, according to a poll conducted by Forbes. With 2023 around the corner, it is best to get ahead to not fall into that 80 percent. New year, new me, new chances.

The best way to look at a new year’s resolution is not to think of it as a new year’s resolution at all. There is a pressure that comes along with a new year’s resolution because people view it as a sprint and not a marathon. These goals need to be achieved before the following new year, but that’s realistic. This is a goal to better yourself, it takes time for that to happen. You wouldn’t just go and run a 10K marathon without some training, would you?

Counting down to midnight on December 31 is so exciting because it is a chance to become the best version of yourself. So on a more positive note, let’s discuss the more positive all the amazing opportunities Shelby County has to offer to achieve your’s and your family’s new year’s resolution.

Putting yourself first should be a priority, it’s your new year’s resolution. Regardless of what your goal is to get healthy and exercise, go out and be more involved in your community, or even pick up a new hobby. There are so many places that can cater to anyone’s needs in this vivacious community.

For women who are ready to start their journey to a healthier lifestyle are able to join all women’s gyms such as Chelsea’s Body by Brii Female Only Fitness Studio. Men are able to join local basketball leagues with counties such as Alabaster starting them up in the new year to promote good competition among adults.

New healthy restaurants have popped up throughout the county, promoting healthier eating styles. The best way to make you feel better about looking on the outside is to start from the inside. Finding a nutritionist is easier than ever not only within Alabama but within the county to find the best way to change your eating style to adjust to your dietary needs.

The new year is the perfect opportunity to get out into the community and get to know people of all ages. The Church of Brook Hills offers singles in their 20s and 30s to join a group and go out within the community. Singles groups in the community help its youth put themselves out there to find friends, and possibly find love in the process.

Getting your kids can also have the chance to get out and better themselves too in the new year. Shelby County offers countless opportunities for kids to get involved in the new year. There are youth leagues for a number of sports offered by churches and centers to get your child not only socialized but exercised in the process.

People tend to believe, as we older there is less for us to do. However, this is not the case for senior citizens within Shelby County. With all the senior centers that the county has to offer, there is no shortage of activities for citizens living their best life in a truly golden age.

Don’t think of your new year’s resolution as a sprint, it is a marathon. Take advantage of all the incredible and wonderful amenities this community has to offer. There is no reason for anyone is Shelby County to fall in the 80 percent who don’t achieve their new year’s resolution. Plan ahead for the marathon and thrive in the new year.