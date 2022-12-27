Shelby County Chamber announces the eighth annual Business Outlook Survey Published 9:31 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

FROM STAFF REPORTS

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Chamber is partnering again with the University of Montevallo’s Stephen College of Business to give business owners and top managers the chance to share their thoughts and voice their opinion on what Shelby County’s economy will look like for 2023 in its annual Business Outlook Survey.

“As we approach the end of 2022, there will be no shortage of predictions and projections on the national and state level regarding a variety of business issues in 2023,” said Mechelle Wilder, Founding Partner and Associate Broker with ARC Realty and the Chamber’s 2022 Chair-elect. “However, our chamber also thinks it is vitally important to find out what Shelby County business people think that our own local 2023 business climate will look like.”

The results of the survey will be presented in cumulative form during the 2023 Business Outlook Conference scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 25.

“We encourage all businesses in Shelby County to take roughly 10 minutes to complete the Survey developed by the chamber, and Dr. Amiee Mellon, Interim Dean of the Stephens College of Business,” said Kirk Mancer, President and CEO with The Shelby County Chamber. “The responses will provide important feedback on the business issues affecting Shelby County companies in 2023. All individual responses will be kept confidential, but the overall results will be released and shared in composite so we will all have a better idea of what business people think 2023 will hold for Shelby County.”

The 2023 Business Outlook Conference will feature a panel presentation featuring business leaders, representing various business sectors, sharing their outlook on what 2023 will look like for their respective sectors.

Following the panel presentation, Dr. Mellon will provide an overview of Shelby County’s 2023 business outlook and share the results of the survey.

The Shelby County Business Outlook Survey is available on the Shelby County Chamber’s website at Shelbychamber.org, or by calling Kirk Mancer at The Shelby County Chamber at 205-663-4542.