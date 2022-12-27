Shelby County Republican Women deliver hot meals to veterans Published 12:03 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Two members of Shelby County Republican Women recently made a trip to Three Hots & a Cot Veterans Home to deliver 22 “Hots” from Sarris Café in Pelham to veterans.

The hot meals were delivered by Shelby County Republican Women President Stella Tipton and member Teresa Roper of Alabaster. The Republican Women’s group also cheered on the veterans’ homemade snowman while delivering the meals.

“We so enjoyed delivering these meals for the veterans to enjoy, it is our way of showing them appreciation for all they have done for our country and wishing them a very merry Christmas,” Tipton said. “(Roper) decided that Sarris Café in Pelham was the best place to make sure the veterans had a delicious cooked turkey dinner to enjoy today, Sarris Café did a fantastic job.”

Shelby County Republican Women are a dedicated group of Shelby County women of all ages and areas of the county. The club meets the third Saturday of every month and is open to the public.

The meeting dates for early 2023 are on Saturday, January 21, Saturday, February 18 and Saturday, March 18. Those interested in learning more or attending a meeting can call 205-520-4000.