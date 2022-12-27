Shelby nominates Shelby County students to United States Service Academies Published 12:01 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

FROM STAFF REPORTS

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby announced on Tuesday, Dec. 20 that 43 students have been nominated from across the state of Alabama, including four from Shelby County.

The service academies include the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

William Burton Collis of Pelham, received a nomination to attend the U.S. Military Academy.

Davis Loring Reiff of Birmingham, received a nomination to attend the U.S. Naval Academy and is the son of Kim and Don Reiff.

Hoke Jackson Smith II of Vestavia, received a nomination to attend the U.S. Naval Academy and is the son of Helen and Bradley Smith.

“I am honored to nominate William Collis, Davis Reiff, Richard Schneider and Hoke Smith to attend U.S. Service Academies,” Shelby said. “They have demonstrated a strong commitment to excelling inside and outside the classroom through both their grades and various achievements. I believe they will represent Alabama with distinction.”

In order to be considered for a service academy nomination, applicants must be residents of Alabama and complete the required ACT or SAT exams. Additionally, applications must provide letters of recommendation, an official school transcript, a qualifying medical examination and a completed application form.