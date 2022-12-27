Sheriff’s reports for Nov. 22 through Dec. 9 Published 3:41 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Nov. 22-Dec. 9:



Nov. 22

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Shelby County 97, Columbiana. A chain link fence around a dog kennel was damaged.

Dec. 1

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 1900 block of Shelby County 75, Calera. A round plastic cylinder containing suspected methamphetamine (.2 gram) and a broken glass pipe with narcotics residue were confiscated.

Dec. 2

-Miscellaneous incident from Dogwood Circle, Montevallo.



Dec. 3

-DUI, unlawful possession of marijuana from Alabama 119 and Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. Marijuana wrapped in foil (1.2 grams) was confiscated.

-DUI-any substance from U.S. 280 and Brook Highland Parkway, Birmingham.

-Forgery from Little Ridge Drive, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 19200 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A leather wallet was recovered.

-Death investigation from the 30000 block of Portobello Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Valleybrook Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 2000 block of Regency Way, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 4000 block of U.S. 280 West, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Doug Baker Boulevard, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 20000 block of Retreat Lane, Birmingham.

-Obstructing governmental operations from the 100 block of Sagebrush Lane, Maylene.

-Death investigation from the 400 block of Bishop Lane, Indian Springs.

-Incident from the 400 block of Shelby County 442, Sterrett.

Dec. 4

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Two lighters and 15 cigarettes were confiscated.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 5500 block of U.S. 280 #101, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Marijuana (12 grams) was confiscated.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 15000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. A purse with keys, six credit cards, $80 in cash, a check book and a Verizon cell phone were stolen.

-Violation of protection order from the 7300 block of Alabama 119, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-reckless endangerment from the 1500 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassing communications from the 3200 block of Garden Walk, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 5100 block of South Broken Bow Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic harassment from the 10 block of Barbra Jones Drive, Alabaster.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 15000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. Multiple checks were stolen from a check book.

-Disorderly conduct from the 100 block of Dusty Way, Harpersville.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 24000 block of Alabama 25, Columbiana. An Alabama tag was stolen.

Dec. 5

-Incident from the 5400 block of Shelby County 62, Vincent.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, chemical endangerment of a child from the 800 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A powdered substance presumed to be Fentanyl, plastic straw with drug residue and a metal tin containing the drugs and paraphernalia were confiscated.

-Theft of property first degree from the 300 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham. A 2022 Kia Rio was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Squires Glenn Lane, Leeds. Turbo Tax software equipment valued at $95 was stolen.

-Possession of marijuana from the 42000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent. Marijuana (9.5 grams) was confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, harassing communications from the 2000 block of Regency Way, Birmingham.

-Forgery from the 15000 block of Alabama 145, Shelby.

-Harassing communications from the 1100 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 10 block of Baker Drive, Chelsea.

-Property damage from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2018 Mazda 3 was damaged.

-Property damage from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A BF Goodrich KO2 tire and wheel were damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 100 block of Skyline Drive, Indian Springs. A bedroom door knob sustained $25 in damages, and a bedroom door sustained $50 in damages.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Suspected marijuana (3.22 grams), a glass pipe with residue and a grinder with marijuana residue were confiscated.

-Harassing communications from the 2600 block of Blue Springs Road, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1500 block of Shelby County 45, Sterrett. A Motorola Moto G cell phone valued at $100 and a neon yellow construction jacket valued at $5 were stolen.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 20 block of Mimosa Drive, Helena.

-Civil dispute from the 1000 block of Dunnavant Place, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 1100 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

Dec. 6

-Lost property from the 1000 block of Blue Heron Point, Birmingham. A Social Security card, Regions bank card, Alabama driver’s license and various gift cards were reported.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Two folding knives were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 3000 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo. Marijuana (approximately 5.7 grams), miscellaneous drug paraphernalia (two items) and Alprazolam (0.5 gram) were confiscated.

-Identity theft, theft of property from the 200 block of Woodbury Drive, Sterrett. Banking information and transactions of $725 and $600 were stolen from the victim’s account.

-Incident from the 200 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from U.S. 280 at Chelsea Park Drive, Chelsea. A 1975 Chrysler Imperial Lebaron was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from U.S. 231 at Kelly Creek Road, Vincent. A small clear baggy containing a white powder substance (approximately 1.1 grams) was confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Westover Circle, Westover. Two wooden wagon wheels were stolen.

-Delayed accident report from McGuire Road and Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Primrose Lane, Shelby.

-Theft of property from the 3700 block of Shoals Court, Birmingham. A Glock handgun model 40 was stolen.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Lakeview Drive, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2022 Ram 1500 was damaged.

-SORNA violation from the 400 block of Shelby County 442, Sterrett.

-Property damage from the 800 block of Griffin Park View, Birmingham. A specialty mailbox sustained $800 in damages.

-Domestic investigation from the 7000 block of Whitetail Cove, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 110 block of Goggins Drive, Montevallo.

Dec. 7

-Incident from the 900 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 17200 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Domestic investigation from the 5000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Criminal mischief from the 1800 block of Middle Street, Montevallo. A Cooper Trendsetter P235/75R tire sustained $100 in damages.

-Criminal trespass from the 100 block of Sagebrush Lane, Maylene.

-Criminal trespass from the 100 block of Somerset Lane, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Meadowgreen Drive, Montevallo. A 1992 Acura Integra was recovered.

-Criminal mischief from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Two residential real estate signs valued at $60 were damaged.

-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Pin Oak Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 4000 block of Mountain View Parkway, Birmingham.

-Recovered property from Creek Bottom Lane and Riverwood Terrace, Birmingham. A Jayco 235RKS camper was recovered.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 1000 block of Dunnavant Place, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 3700 block of Cumberland Trace, Birmingham. A mailbox and wooden mailbox post sustained $100 in damages.

Dec. 8

-Obstructing governmental operations, attempting to elude from the 4600 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 3300 block of Spring Creek Road, Montevallo.

-Property damage from the 3000 block of Spring Creek Road, Montevallo.

-Property damage from the 5000 block of Spring Creek Road, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Cahaba Valley Trace, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 300 block of Thorn Berry Court, Birmingham. Lorazepam (28 milliliters) and Morphine (30 milliliters) were damaged or destroyed.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 300 block of Buie Road, Columbiana. A central air conditioner unit was stolen.

-Property damage from the area of Shelby County 55 and Merryhill Road, Sterrett. A 2007 Chevy Trailblazer was damaged.

-Incident from Cheshire Road at Meadowbrooke Road, Birmingham. Two 9-millimeter Hornady rounds (duty ammunition) were reported.

-Violation of domestic violence protection order from the 2000 block of Regency Way, Birmingham.

-Drug paraphernalia from Salem Road and Polk Drive, Montevallo. A wooden dug-out pipe box with residue was confiscated.

-Incident from the 300 block of Hanna Drive, Vincent.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Numerous miscellaneous items totaling $43.96 in value were stolen.

Dec. 9

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, minor in possession of alcohol from Alabama 25 at Selma Street, Montevallo. A vape pen believed to contain THC oil was recovered.

-Incident from the 600 block of Chelsea Station Circle, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 100 block of Baltusrol Court, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Maple Leaf Bend, Wilsonville.

-Criminal littering from Glaze Road near Shelby County 62, Vincent.

-Aggravated stalking from the 7000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Burglary, theft of property fourth degree from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. An antique sailboat valued at $200 was stolen.

-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. A 2000 BMW 528i was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A small boys’ shirt valued at $10.96, N8 bra valued at $6.96, PU journal valued at $8.12, SGELN .38 valued at $5.53, N8 legging valued at $7.98 and flare pants valued at $9.48 were recovered.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo.